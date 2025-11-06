Birmingham, Alabama--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - After more than 17 years of helping businesses grow, High Level Marketing (HLM) has officially rebranded as Superpath, marking a bold new chapter dedicated entirely to the home-service industry.

The rebrand reflects a year-long evolution and a sharpened focus on serving HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other home-service businesses with marketing that blends real human expertise and technology built for the trades. More information about Who the Company Helps is available on the Superpath website.

"Superpath isn't just a new name, it's the culmination of everything we've learned from nearly two decades of experience helping businesses grow," said Scott Bell, CEO of Superpath. "We've built our reputation on results, and this rebrand reflects the next step in our journey: becoming the go-to marketing partner for the trades."

At the core of Superpath's offering is its proprietary ION platform, which transforms complex data into clear, actionable insights. The platform, combined with a team of industry-seasoned marketers, helps business owners stay visible, competitive, and confidently in control of their growth.

"Over the last year, we've invested heavily in becoming true experts in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical marketing," added Bell. "We know firsthand that the same old marketing tactics aren't going to fill your job boards in today's digital world. With the rapid advancement in AI technology and increasing engagement in social media platforms, it's not enough to just show up on Google; your business needs to be found everywhere homeowners are searching, comparing, and deciding." Superpath is the solution for the next generation of home service marketing.

The rebrand also includes a new visual identity, logo, and website -- superpath.com -- designed to reflect the company's forward-thinking approach and trade-driven purpose. More information about the company's offerings can be found at Superpath Services.

What's not changing?

Superpath remains powered by the same passionate team that clients have trusted for years under the HLM name, the same expertise, same commitment to client success, and the same drive to make marketing make sense.

About Superpath

Superpath helps HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other home-service businesses grow with marketing that combines real human expertise and technology built for the trades. Backed by its proprietary ION platform, Superpath turns data into direction, refining every campaign for performance and visibility. Built for Trades. Backed by Data. Driven by People.

