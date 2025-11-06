ROI Training Named to Training Industry's 2025 Top IT & Technical Training Companies List

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / ROI Training, a global leader in enterprise IT and cloud training solutions, has been named one of the Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies for 2025 by Training Industry, the leading source of information for corporate learning leaders. This recognition highlights ROI Training's continued innovation in delivering customized, hands-on learning programs that help organizations accelerate cloud adoption, build technical capability, and drive business transformation.

Selected for the seventh consecutive year and ninth time overall, ROI Training stands out for its deep partnerships with leading cloud and AI providers - including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft - and its proven ability to design and deliver scalable training programs for some of the world's largest and most innovative companies.

"Being recognized on the Training Industry Top 20 List for the seventh consecutive year underscores our unwavering commitment to providing a truly 'white-glove' customer experience across our entire portfolio, from new hire programs to advanced cloud and AI learning solutions," said David Carey, CEO at ROI Training. "Our unique market positioning is driven by our deep, collaborative relationships with Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft, allowing us to deliver high quality, customized programs that directly empower our global customers to master today's most critical technologies."

Selection to the 2025 Training Industry Top IT and Technical Training Companies lists was based on the following criteria:

Scope and quality of program and service offerings for IT and technical training

Market presence, brand visibility, innovation, and impact

Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships

Business performance and growth trajectory

About ROI Training

Founded in 2002, ROI Training is the trusted training partner to the world's most innovative companies. Partnering with leading AI and cloud providers - including Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft - ROI delivers expert-led, results-driven programs that close critical skill gaps and enable faster technology adoption. With a reputation for operational excellence and deep experience supporting global enterprises and public sector organizations, ROI designs and delivers customized learning experiences that accelerate innovation, maximize technology investments, and drive measurable business outcomes.

SOURCE: ROI Training

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/roi-training-named-to-training-industrys-2025-top-it-and-technica-1097643