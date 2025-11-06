Wirtek A/S: Wirtek announces new strategy to drive return to growth in 2026

Wirtek A/S announces a new strategy that sets a clear direction for the company's next growth phase. The strategy focuses on modernising and strengthening the Services division, while accelerating subscription growth in the Solutions division through the Wirtek IoT suite. Together, these initiatives position Wirtek for a return to revenue growth in 2026.

Company Announcement no. 14/2025

6 November 2025

This announcement contains inside information

2025 has been a year of focused investments and consolidation, including the integration of the 2024 acquisitions of Pragmasoft and Seluxit. The acquired assets strengthen Wirtek's core Services business, while providing a solid foundation for the Solutions division.

Five strategy tracks

Wirtek has decided to follow five distinct strategic tracks with an overall aim to maintain a solid financial foundation in Services while building scalable IT products and solutions in Solutions.

1. Build out Services

Maintain the Services division as a strong and profitable business while continuing to modernise how software development is delivered and billed.

Wirtek will launch service offerings with clear deliverables and service levels, use AI-assisted delivery to lift productivity and quality, and shift well-scoped deliverables from time and material billing to fixed price or managed engagements.

Investors should expect a steadier margin profile, a growing share of higher-margin revenue, and even stronger long-term client relationships.

2. Wirtek IoT Suite and scalable IT solutions

Position Wirtek IoT Suite as the secure EU-based platform that powers the Solutions division and converts deliveries into subscriptions, increasing annual recurring revenue.

The Wirtek IoT Suite is an EU-based software platform proven at scale, connecting more than 500,000 IoT devices globally with high availability. Wirtek will continue to enhance the platform for reliability, ease of use and speed of deployment. Building on this foundation, the company will deliver scalable IT solutions where client demand is strongest.

Investors should expect more subscribed IoT devices, higher recurring revenue per client, and potential scalable growth across partners and direct clients.

3. AI-native solutions

Differentiate the Solutions offerings with built-in AI features.

Wirtek applies a company-wide AI roadmap and the Wirtek IoT Suite will over time add forecasting, anomaly detection and predictive maintenance for energy and industrial use cases.

Investors should expect lower client churn and steadier repeatable revenue.

4. Security and Compliance

Make trust a feature that clients choose.

Wirtek progresses towards ISO 27001 and provides simple proof of security and compliance, including clear audit trails, consent records and secure updates. Wirtek aligns with key EU-requirements, including the Data Act, Energy Efficiency Directive, Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, NIS2, the Cyber Resilience Act, and the AI Act.

Investors should expect higher win rates where compliance matters, fewer sales delays and a premium on compliance features.

5. Partners, focus countries and strategic M&A

Grow faster through original equipment manufacturers, integrators and consulting partners, supported by disciplined strategic acquisitions to add capabilities and market access.

Wirtek will run a practical partner programme focused geographically on Denmark, Romania, Portugal, Norway, and the Netherlands.

Additionally, Wirtek will continue to pursue smaller, strategically aligned acquisitions.

Investors should expect a partner-sourced pipeline, lighthouse references in focus geographies and acquisitions integrated under a standard playbook.

Laying the foundation for future growth

The new strategy combines a strong Services base with a scalable Solutions model. Execution priorities in 2026 include strengthening the Wirtek IoT Suite for reliability, security and scale, validation of scalable IT solutions, and selective partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and energy tech players.

While 2025 reflects ongoing investments and a softer top line, the new strategy is designed to support a return to organic growth in 2026. In line with this, Solutions will see elevated investments in 2026 and 2027 to fast-track scale and annual recurring revenue, while Services continues to deliver profit.

Michael Aaen, Wirtek's CEO, states, "Our new strategy marks the start of Wirtek's next chapter. By combining a strong Services base with a scalable Solutions business powered by Wirtek IoT Suite, we are building a more resilient company. The two acquisitions completed last year have given us the platform to accelerate innovation and return to growth in 2026."

Wirtek publishes its Q3 2025 interim report on 11 November 2025 and expects to publish guidance for 2026 in January 2026.

Contact information

Michael Aaen, CEO, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2529 7575, E-mail: ir@wirtek.com

Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg, Denmark, www.wirtek.com

Pernille Friis Andersen, HC Andersen Capital, Certified Advisor, E-mail: pernille@hcandersencapital.dk

About Wirtek

Wirtek A/S is a Danish IT Services and Solutions company delivering software development, embedded engineering, R&D, quality assurance, and testing services to clients worldwide. We specialise in key industries such as Energy, Wireless Communication, Automation & IoT, and Digitalisation, where emerging technologies drive rapid innovation. In addition, Wirtek offers a growing portfolio of proprietary solutions tailored to the Energy and IoT sectors.

At Wirtek, we prioritise long-term client relationships, with some lasting more than a decade. We believe that strong partnerships are as critical as technical excellence in achieving sustainable success. Wirtek operates from offices in Denmark, Romania, and Portugal, and has been listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen since 2006.

Ticker Code: WIRTEK (DK0060040913)