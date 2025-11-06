Leatt Corporation: Leatt Corp Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2025

Revenues increase 18%; Net income increases 366%

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, ADV and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Highlights

Global revenues for the third quarter were $14.34 million, up 18%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.





Net Income for the third quarter was $539,256, up 366%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.





Direct-to-consumer sales for the third quarter increased 61%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.





Global revenues for the first nine months were $45.89 million, up 40%, compared to the same period of 2024.





Net income for the first nine months was $2.80 million, up 259%, compared to the same period of 2024.





Cash flow generated from operations for the first nine months was $1.45 million.





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2025 was $12.39 million.





Industry veteran, Nick Larsen, new Head of Brand, Marketing and Creative.

CEO Sean Macdonald commented, "The third quarter of 2025 was a solid quarter for Leatt on a global basis, as we achieved double-digit profitability and double-digit revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter. It was also the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth following the post-Covid revenue contraction and industry wide stock overhang.

"Revenues for the third quarter were $14.34 million, an 18% increase over last year's third quarter, and net income was $539,256 million, a 366% increase. International distributor sales increased by 17%, as both demand for our products and market conditions improved. All of our product categories and our core head-to-toe markets- MOTO, MTB and ADV-grew by double digits on a year to date basis compared to last year. With our recent expansion into the ADV market with a range of products designed for off-road adventure riding, we believe that the ADV market represents an exceptional growth opportunity for us.

"Gross profit as percentage of sales continued to improve, from 43% to 44%, compared to the 2024 third quarter, as domestic trading conditions continue to improve, despite some tariff uncertainty. Our U.S. MOTO and MTB sales teams are gaining momentum at the dealer level, and our supply chain team is managing shipping and logistics costs efficiently.

"For the first nine months of 2025, our revenues increased by $13.06 million, or 40%, to $45.89 million, and net income increased by $4.56 million, or 259%, to $2.80 million. Cash flows generated from operations was $1.45 million, as our liquidity continues to improve. All our product category revenues have grown by double digits on a year-to-date basis: body armor by 30%, helmets by 60%, other product, parts and accessories including apparel, goggles and components by 49%, and neck braces by 18%.

"While we monitor the international trade situation, we are continuing to invest in Leatt as a global, consumer-facing brand and to build a strong, diversified, multi-channel sales organization to reach more riders world-wide."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $14.34 million, up 18%, compared to $12.14 million for the third quarter of 2024.

This increase in worldwide revenues is primarily attributable to a $0.36 million increase in body armor sales, a $0.32 million increase in helmet sales, a $1.41 million increase in other products, parts and accessory sales, and a $0.11 million increase in neck brace sales.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was $630,180, up 2333%, compared to $25,898 for the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $539,256, or $0.09 per basic and $0.08 per diluted share, up 366%, as compared to net income of $115,837, or $0.02 per basic and $0.02 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At September 30, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $12.39 million and a current ratio of 5:1.

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked, "Our engineering and design team, as well as our entire Leatt family, are encouraged and energized by the growth of our major product categories and we are continuing to invest in a pipeline of cutting-edge products and categories for a much wider rider community."

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added, "We remain very enthusiastic about our future. Although there are still some challenging geo-political conditions globally and economic risks in the U.S. that may impact inflation and potentially demand to some extent, inventory continues to be digested, our domestic sales are gaining traction, participation remains strong, and international ordering patterns continue to improve and deliver strong growth in revenues.

"We're also pleased to have added some new team members to support our efforts to build and refine our sales and marketing efforts, including our new head of brand, marketing and creative, Nick Larsen, who has a proven track record of building and driving iconic global brands. Continuing to build out a great team is a cornerstone of our future growth plans.

"We are confident that consumer direct sales will continue to be a highlight in terms of growth, as brand momentum continues and consumer demand remains strong. For the third quarter of 2025, consumer direct sales increased by 61%, and on a year-to-date basis, consumer direct sales increased by 37% over the same period of 2024. Our digital team continues to focus on building innovative digital platforms and consumer engagement strategies.

"The consistent growth in all our product categories is being driven by strong demand for Leatt products around the world. We expect this trend to continue. With a strong portfolio of innovative products in the market and in our development pipeline, a return to profitability and a robust balance sheet to fuel brand and revenue growth, we remain confident that we are well-positioned for future growth and shareholder value."

Conference Call



The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025, to discuss the third quarter 2025 results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-800-445-7795 (U.S.A) or 1-785-424-1699 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com . Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 11160350.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Follow Leatt® on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the continued impact of the ADV range of products and direct-to-consumer sales on the Company's results of operations; the Company's ability to continue developing a pipeline of innovative products and to realize double-digit growth; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives, including development and growth of a global, multi-channel sales organization; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







ASSETS









September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Unaudited

Audited Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,278,149

$ 12,368,100 Restricted cash 113,314

- Accounts receivable, net 10,792,480

6,409,610 Inventory, net 17,283,352

17,988,737 Payments in advance 1,001,643

870,920 Income tax receivable 495,168

526,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,947,703

3,003,173 Total current assets 45,911,809

41,167,038







Property and equipment, net 3,865,405

4,000,225 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 417,867

552,970 Accounts receivable, net -

56,391 Deferred tax asset, net 675,000

675,000







Other Assets





Deposits 44,641

37,322







Total Assets $ 50,914,722

$ 46,488,946







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,917,293

$ 6,906,939 Notes payable, current 7,147

28,722 Operating lease liabilities, current 307,818

251,946 Income tax payable 958,993

- Short term loan, net of finance charges 5,736

733,794 Total current liabilities 9,196,987

7,921,401







Notes payable, net of current portion -

1,804 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 110,049

301,024 Total liabilities 9,307,036

8,224,229







Commitments and contingencies













Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares





authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,000

3,000 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025,





respectively





Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares





authorized, 6,206,892 and 6,217,550 shares issued





and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and





6,217,550 shares issued and outstanding as of





December 31, 2024, respectively 130,544

130,555 Additional paid - in capital 11,354,866

10,988,316 Treasury stock, at cost, 10,658 and 0 shares of





common stock, as of September 30, 2025 and





December 31, 2024, respectively (136,686)

- Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,138,333)

(1,452,335) Retained earnings 31,394,295

28,595,181 Total stockholders' equity 41,607,686

38,264,717







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 50,914,722

$ 46,488,946



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30

September 30



2025

2024

2025

2024



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

















Revenues

$ 14,343,992

$ 12,138,123

$ 45,888,195

$ 32,831,288

















Cost of Revenues

8,027,864

6,968,051

25,961,861

19,731,470

















Gross Profit

6,316,128

5,170,072

19,926,334

13,099,818

















Product Royalty Income

51,300

123,706

184,904

255,789

















Operating Expenses















Salaries and wages

1,890,062

1,676,828

5,593,679

4,853,471 Commissions and consulting expenses

205,300

138,124

550,456

427,941 Professional fees

143,857

108,627

659,253

528,215 Advertising and marketing

1,157,331

1,304,215

3,201,595

3,379,914 Office lease and expenses

244,197

141,420

589,493

456,164 Research and development costs

688,223

620,019

1,969,508

1,804,590 Bad debt expense (recovery)

35,284

(30,788)

(59,375)

(20,510) General and administrative expenses

1,029,429

993,031

3,144,070

2,913,079 Depreciation

343,565

316,404

1,003,179

907,788 Total operating expenses

5,737,248

5,267,880

16,651,858

15,250,652

















Income (Loss) from Operations

630,180

25,898

3,459,380

(1,895,045)

















Other Income















Interest and other income, net

100,756

105,430

300,640

178,963 Total other Income

100,756

105,430

300,640

178,963

















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

730,936

131,328

3,760,020

(1,716,082)

















Income Taxes

191,680

15,491

960,906

42,123

















Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders

$ 539,256

$ 115,837

$ 2,799,114

$ (1,758,205)

















Net Income (Loss) per Common Share















Basic

$ 0.09

$ 0.02

$ 0.45

$ (0.28) Diluted

$ 0.08

$ 0.02

$ 0.43

$ (0.27)

















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding















Basic

6,212,483

6,215,440

6,216,379

6,215,440 Diluted

6,483,852

6,485,890

6,487,748

6,485,890

















Comprehensive Income (Loss)















Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders

$ 539,256

$ 115,837

$ 2,799,114

$ (1,758,205) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of $0 deferred income















taxes in 2025 and 2024















Foreign currency translation

111,526

274,270

314,002

297,282

















Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$ 650,782

$ 390,107

$ 3,113,116

$ (1,460,923)



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024









2025

2024







Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 2,799,114

$ (1,758,205) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation 1,003,179

907,788 Stock-based compensation 366,539

3,752 Bad debts reserve (69,424)

(31,247) Inventory reserve 93,856

128,096 Deferred asset allowance -

(6,400) Gain on sale of property and equipment (18,916)

- (Increase) decrease in:





Accounts receivable (4,313,446)

(861,413) Deferred asset -

16,001 Inventory 611,529

4,491,631 Payments in advance (130,723)

(312,949) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (944,530)

(548,279) Income tax receivable 31,330

99,193 Long-term accounts receivable 56,391

163,470 Deposits (7,319)

(1,750) Increase (decrease) in:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,010,354

686,712 Income tax payable 958,993

- Net cash provided by operating activities 1,446,927

2,976,400







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (771,864)

(861,567) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 19,916

- Net cash used in investing activities (751,948)

(861,567)







Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of notes payable to bank (23,379)

(84,285) Repayment of short-term loan, net (728,058)

(1,129,966) Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan (136,686)

- Net cash used in financing activities (888,123)

(1,214,251)







Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 216,507

222,003







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 23,363

1,122,585







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 12,368,100

11,347,420







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 12,391,463

$ 12,470,005







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,278,149

$ 12,470,005 Restricted cash 113,314

- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 12,391,463

$ 12,470,005







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest $ 39,160

$ 69,515 Cash paid for income taxes $ -

$ 55,906







Other noncash investing and financing activities





Common stock issued for services $ 366,539

$ 3,752



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Leatt Corporation