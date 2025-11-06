Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.11.2025 14:00 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leatt Corporation: Leatt Corp Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2025

Revenues increase 18%; Net income increases 366%

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, ADV and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Highlights

  • Global revenues for the third quarter were $14.34 million, up 18%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

  • Net Income for the third quarter was $539,256, up 366%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

  • Direct-to-consumer sales for the third quarter increased 61%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

  • Global revenues for the first nine months were $45.89 million, up 40%, compared to the same period of 2024.

  • Net income for the first nine months was $2.80 million, up 259%, compared to the same period of 2024.

  • Cash flow generated from operations for the first nine months was $1.45 million.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2025 was $12.39 million.

  • Industry veteran, Nick Larsen, new Head of Brand, Marketing and Creative.

CEO Sean Macdonald commented, "The third quarter of 2025 was a solid quarter for Leatt on a global basis, as we achieved double-digit profitability and double-digit revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter. It was also the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth following the post-Covid revenue contraction and industry wide stock overhang.

"Revenues for the third quarter were $14.34 million, an 18% increase over last year's third quarter, and net income was $539,256 million, a 366% increase. International distributor sales increased by 17%, as both demand for our products and market conditions improved. All of our product categories and our core head-to-toe markets- MOTO, MTB and ADV-grew by double digits on a year to date basis compared to last year. With our recent expansion into the ADV market with a range of products designed for off-road adventure riding, we believe that the ADV market represents an exceptional growth opportunity for us.

"Gross profit as percentage of sales continued to improve, from 43% to 44%, compared to the 2024 third quarter, as domestic trading conditions continue to improve, despite some tariff uncertainty. Our U.S. MOTO and MTB sales teams are gaining momentum at the dealer level, and our supply chain team is managing shipping and logistics costs efficiently.

"For the first nine months of 2025, our revenues increased by $13.06 million, or 40%, to $45.89 million, and net income increased by $4.56 million, or 259%, to $2.80 million. Cash flows generated from operations was $1.45 million, as our liquidity continues to improve. All our product category revenues have grown by double digits on a year-to-date basis: body armor by 30%, helmets by 60%, other product, parts and accessories including apparel, goggles and components by 49%, and neck braces by 18%.

"While we monitor the international trade situation, we are continuing to invest in Leatt as a global, consumer-facing brand and to build a strong, diversified, multi-channel sales organization to reach more riders world-wide."

Financial Summary
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $14.34 million, up 18%, compared to $12.14 million for the third quarter of 2024.

This increase in worldwide revenues is primarily attributable to a $0.36 million increase in body armor sales, a $0.32 million increase in helmet sales, a $1.41 million increase in other products, parts and accessory sales, and a $0.11 million increase in neck brace sales.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was $630,180, up 2333%, compared to $25,898 for the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $539,256, or $0.09 per basic and $0.08 per diluted share, up 366%, as compared to net income of $115,837, or $0.02 per basic and $0.02 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At September 30, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $12.39 million and a current ratio of 5:1.

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked, "Our engineering and design team, as well as our entire Leatt family, are encouraged and energized by the growth of our major product categories and we are continuing to invest in a pipeline of cutting-edge products and categories for a much wider rider community."

Business Outlook
Mr. Macdonald added, "We remain very enthusiastic about our future. Although there are still some challenging geo-political conditions globally and economic risks in the U.S. that may impact inflation and potentially demand to some extent, inventory continues to be digested, our domestic sales are gaining traction, participation remains strong, and international ordering patterns continue to improve and deliver strong growth in revenues.

"We're also pleased to have added some new team members to support our efforts to build and refine our sales and marketing efforts, including our new head of brand, marketing and creative, Nick Larsen, who has a proven track record of building and driving iconic global brands. Continuing to build out a great team is a cornerstone of our future growth plans.

"We are confident that consumer direct sales will continue to be a highlight in terms of growth, as brand momentum continues and consumer demand remains strong. For the third quarter of 2025, consumer direct sales increased by 61%, and on a year-to-date basis, consumer direct sales increased by 37% over the same period of 2024. Our digital team continues to focus on building innovative digital platforms and consumer engagement strategies.

"The consistent growth in all our product categories is being driven by strong demand for Leatt products around the world. We expect this trend to continue. With a strong portfolio of innovative products in the market and in our development pipeline, a return to profitability and a robust balance sheet to fuel brand and revenue growth, we remain confident that we are well-positioned for future growth and shareholder value."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025, to discuss the third quarter 2025 results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-800-445-7795 (U.S.A) or 1-785-424-1699 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 11160350.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Follow Leatt® on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the continued impact of the ADV range of products and direct-to-consumer sales on the Company's results of operations; the Company's ability to continue developing a pipeline of innovative products and to realize double-digit growth; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives, including development and growth of a global, multi-channel sales organization; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


ASSETS



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Unaudited

Audited

Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,278,149


$ 12,368,100

Restricted cash

113,314


-

Accounts receivable, net

10,792,480


6,409,610

Inventory, net

17,283,352


17,988,737

Payments in advance

1,001,643


870,920

Income tax receivable

495,168


526,498

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,947,703


3,003,173

Total current assets

45,911,809


41,167,038





Property and equipment, net

3,865,405


4,000,225

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

417,867


552,970

Accounts receivable, net

-


56,391

Deferred tax asset, net

675,000


675,000





Other Assets




Deposits

44,641


37,322





Total Assets

$ 50,914,722


$ 46,488,946





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current Liabilities




Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 7,917,293


$ 6,906,939

Notes payable, current

7,147


28,722

Operating lease liabilities, current

307,818


251,946

Income tax payable

958,993


-

Short term loan, net of finance charges

5,736


733,794

Total current liabilities

9,196,987


7,921,401





Notes payable, net of current portion

-


1,804

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

110,049


301,024

Total liabilities

9,307,036


8,224,229





Commitments and contingencies








Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares




authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding

3,000


3,000

as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025,




respectively




Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares




authorized, 6,206,892 and 6,217,550 shares issued




and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and




6,217,550 shares issued and outstanding as of


December 31, 2024, respectively

130,544


130,555

Additional paid - in capital

11,354,866


10,988,316

Treasury stock, at cost, 10,658 and 0 shares of


common stock, as of September 30, 2025 and




December 31, 2024, respectively

(136,686)


-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,138,333)


(1,452,335)

Retained earnings

31,394,295


28,595,181

Total stockholders' equity

41,607,686


38,264,717





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 50,914,722


$ 46,488,946


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2025

2024

2025

2024

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited







Revenues


$ 14,343,992


$ 12,138,123


$ 45,888,195


$ 32,831,288










Cost of Revenues


8,027,864


6,968,051


25,961,861


19,731,470










Gross Profit


6,316,128


5,170,072


19,926,334


13,099,818










Product Royalty Income


51,300


123,706


184,904


255,789










Operating Expenses









Salaries and wages


1,890,062


1,676,828


5,593,679


4,853,471

Commissions and consulting expenses


205,300


138,124


550,456


427,941

Professional fees

143,857


108,627


659,253


528,215

Advertising and marketing


1,157,331


1,304,215


3,201,595


3,379,914

Office lease and expenses


244,197


141,420


589,493


456,164

Research and development costs


688,223


620,019


1,969,508


1,804,590

Bad debt expense (recovery)


35,284


(30,788)


(59,375)


(20,510)

General and administrative expenses


1,029,429


993,031


3,144,070


2,913,079

Depreciation

343,565


316,404


1,003,179


907,788

Total operating expenses


5,737,248


5,267,880


16,651,858


15,250,652










Income (Loss) from Operations


630,180


25,898


3,459,380


(1,895,045)










Other Income







Interest and other income, net


100,756


105,430


300,640


178,963

Total other Income

100,756


105,430


300,640


178,963










Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes


730,936


131,328


3,760,020


(1,716,082)










Income Taxes


191,680


15,491


960,906


42,123










Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders


$ 539,256


$ 115,837


$ 2,799,114


$ (1,758,205)










Net Income (Loss) per Common Share









Basic


$ 0.09


$ 0.02


$ 0.45


$ (0.28)

Diluted


$ 0.08


$ 0.02


$ 0.43


$ (0.27)










Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding









Basic


6,212,483


6,215,440


6,216,379


6,215,440

Diluted


6,483,852


6,485,890


6,487,748


6,485,890










Comprehensive Income (Loss)









Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders


$ 539,256


$ 115,837


$ 2,799,114


$ (1,758,205)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of $0 deferred income







taxes in 2025 and 2024









Foreign currency translation

111,526


274,270


314,002


297,282










Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)


$ 650,782


$ 390,107


$ 3,113,116


$ (1,460,923)


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024



2025

2024


Cash flows from operating activities




Net income (loss)

$ 2,799,114


$ (1,758,205)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by




operating activities:




Depreciation

1,003,179


907,788

Stock-based compensation

366,539


3,752

Bad debts reserve

(69,424)


(31,247)

Inventory reserve

93,856


128,096

Deferred asset allowance

-


(6,400)

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(18,916)


-

(Increase) decrease in:


Accounts receivable

(4,313,446)


(861,413)

Deferred asset

-


16,001

Inventory

611,529


4,491,631

Payments in advance

(130,723)


(312,949)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(944,530)


(548,279)

Income tax receivable

31,330


99,193

Long-term accounts receivable

56,391


163,470

Deposits

(7,319)


(1,750)

Increase (decrease) in:




Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,010,354


686,712

Income tax payable

958,993


-

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,446,927


2,976,400





Cash flows from investing activities




Capital expenditures

(771,864)


(861,567)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

19,916


-

Net cash used in investing activities

(751,948)


(861,567)





Cash flows from financing activities




Repayment of notes payable to bank

(23,379)


(84,285)

Repayment of short-term loan, net

(728,058)


(1,129,966)

Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan

(136,686)


-

Net cash used in financing activities

(888,123)


(1,214,251)





Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

216,507


222,003





Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

23,363


1,122,585





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

12,368,100


11,347,420





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 12,391,463


$ 12,470,005





Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,278,149


$ 12,470,005

Restricted cash

113,314


-

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 12,391,463


$ 12,470,005





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:




Cash paid for interest

$ 39,160


$ 69,515

Cash paid for income taxes

$ -


$ 55,906





Other noncash investing and financing activities




Common stock issued for services

$ 366,539


$ 3,752


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Leatt Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.