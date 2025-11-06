IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 ended September 30, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2026 ended September 30, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 recorded a gain of ARS 163,438 million, compared to a loss of ARS 143,662 million in the same period of 2025. This was mainly driven by the gain from changes in the fair value of investment properties.

Adjusted EBITDA from rental segments reached ARS 64,256 million in the first quarter of 2026, increasing 3.5% compared to the same period of 2025.

Shopping malls revenues and adjusted EBITDA grew 6.6% and 4.1%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same quarter of 2025, while real tenant sales in shopping malls declined 7.0%.

During the quarter, we acquired the "Al Oeste" shopping center located in Haedo, Greater Buenos Aires, for USD 9 million, and continued construction progress on Distrito Diagonal, a shopping center under development in the city of La Plata.

Occupancy of the premium office portfolio reached 100% during the quarter.

On October 30, 2025, the Shareholders' Meeting approved a cash dividend distribution for ARS 173,788 million (10% dividend yield).

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

3M FY 2026





Income Statement 09/30/2025 09/30/2024 Revenues 129,259 118,414 Consolidated Gross Profit 79,356 75,648 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties 219,935 (297,111) Consolidated Result from Operations 274,272 (247,156) Result for the Period 163,438 (143,662)





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 153,846 (139,197) Non-Controlling interest 9,592 (4,465)





EPS (Basic) 204.04 (192.26) EPS (Diluted) 188.31 (192.26)





Balance Sheet 09/30/2025 06/30/2025 Current Assets 601,079 596,428 Non-Current Assets 3,222,044 2,966,298 Total Assets 3,823,123 3,562,726 Current Liabilities 315,613 359,052 Non-Current Liabilities 1,572,512 1,431,917 Total Liabilities 1,888,125 1,790,969 Non-Controlling Interest 106,626 99,784 Shareholders' Equity 1,934,998 1,771,757

The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2025, was approximately USD 915 million. (77,305,770 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 11.84).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IQ FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mh_DhecsSPKIP30xe3znHA

Webinar ID: 863 4322 5155

Password: 552212

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

United States of America: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000

Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

https://www.irsa.com.ar/en/investors/

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.