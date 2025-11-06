IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 ended September 30, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2026 ended September 30, 2025.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 recorded a gain of ARS 163,438 million, compared to a loss of ARS 143,662 million in the same period of 2025. This was mainly driven by the gain from changes in the fair value of investment properties.
- Adjusted EBITDA from rental segments reached ARS 64,256 million in the first quarter of 2026, increasing 3.5% compared to the same period of 2025.
- Shopping malls revenues and adjusted EBITDA grew 6.6% and 4.1%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same quarter of 2025, while real tenant sales in shopping malls declined 7.0%.
- During the quarter, we acquired the "Al Oeste" shopping center located in Haedo, Greater Buenos Aires, for USD 9 million, and continued construction progress on Distrito Diagonal, a shopping center under development in the city of La Plata.
- Occupancy of the premium office portfolio reached 100% during the quarter.
- On October 30, 2025, the Shareholders' Meeting approved a cash dividend distribution for ARS 173,788 million (10% dividend yield).
|
Financial Highlights
|
|
|
|
Income Statement
|
09/30/2025
|
09/30/2024
|
Revenues
|
129,259
|
118,414
|
Consolidated Gross Profit
|
79,356
|
75,648
|
Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties
|
219,935
|
(297,111)
|
Consolidated Result from Operations
|
274,272
|
(247,156)
|
Result for the Period
|
163,438
|
(143,662)
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
IRSA's Shareholders
|
153,846
|
(139,197)
|
Non-Controlling interest
|
9,592
|
(4,465)
|
|
|
|
EPS (Basic)
|
204.04
|
(192.26)
|
EPS (Diluted)
|
188.31
|
(192.26)
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet
|
09/30/2025
|
06/30/2025
|
Current Assets
|
601,079
|
596,428
|
Non-Current Assets
|
3,222,044
|
2,966,298
|
Total Assets
|
3,823,123
|
3,562,726
|
Current Liabilities
|
315,613
|
359,052
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
1,572,512
|
1,431,917
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,888,125
|
1,790,969
|
Non-Controlling Interest
|
106,626
|
99,784
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
1,934,998
|
1,771,757
The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2025, was approximately USD 915 million. (77,305,770 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 11.84).
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IQ FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mh_DhecsSPKIP30xe3znHA
Webinar ID: 863 4322 5155
Password: 552212
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510
Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236
United States of America: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000
Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304
Investor Relations Department.
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
https://www.irsa.com.ar/en/investors/
Follow us on X @irsair
