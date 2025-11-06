Neurovascular Devices Market worth $7.22 billion in 2030 with 9.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Neurovascular Devices Market, valued at US$4.27 billion in 2024, stood at US$4.64 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$7.22 billion by the end of the period. Several factors influence the neurovascular devices market. The two most significant ones are the rising incidence of neurovascular diseases and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies, which are key drivers for the neurovascular devices market. The increasing prevalence of conditions such as stroke, cerebral aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations is largely due to aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, rising rates of hypertension and diabetes, and increased exposure to risk factors like smoking and alcohol consumption. As these diseases often require urgent and specialized interventions, the demand for advanced neurovascular devices such as thrombectomy systems, embolization coils, and flow diverters continues to grow.

Certain challenges may, however, impede market expansion. The high procedural costs of neurovascular surgeries and related products pose a major barrier, as many patients-especially in low- and middle-income regions-cannot afford advanced technologies. Additionally, stringent regulatory approval processes for medical devices further slowdown the market penetration.

By disease pathology, the global neurovascular devices market is divided into five main segments: cerebral aneurysms, ischemic strokes, carotid artery stenosis, arteriovenous malformations and fistulas, and other disease pathologies.

The high incidence of cerebral aneurysms results from a combination of genetic, physiological, and lifestyle factors. People with a family history or certain genetic disorders are more vulnerable, while chronic hypertension, smoking, and atherosclerosis further weaken blood vessel walls. Age and gender also influence risk, with middle-aged adults and women being more susceptible. Additionally, lifestyle choices like alcohol abuse and sedentary behaviors add to vascular stress, collectively increasing the likelihood of aneurysm formation.

By end user, the global neurovascular devices market is segmented by end user into the following categories: hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, research and academic institutes.

Among these, the hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to hold the largest market share because they provide the necessary infrastructure, specialized equipment, and trained personnel needed for complex neurovascular procedures. These facilities can manage high-risk cases such as strokes, cerebral aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations, which often require immediate intervention. Advanced imaging technologies, operating rooms designed for minimally invasive surgeries, and multidisciplinary teams make hospitals and surgical centers the preferred settings for neurovascular treatments. Additionally, their ability to handle post-operative care and emergencies further strengthens their dominant role in the market.

By geography, The global market for neurovascular devices is divided into six main regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the GCC Countries.

North America leads the neurovascular devices market, supported by a robust healthcare infrastructure and high consumer demand for neurovascular devices. The region has a well-developed healthcare system with widespread access to advanced hospitals, specialized surgical centers, and skilled neurosurgeons. The high prevalence of neurological conditions such as stroke, cerebral aneurysms, and other vascular disorders fuels strong demand for neurovascular devices. Additionally, North America is an early adopter of innovative technologies, including minimally invasive devices, AI-assisted imaging, and robot-guided procedures, which enhance the use of advanced neurovascular solutions. Supportive government healthcare policies, insurance coverage, and high patient awareness also contribute to the region's dominant market position.

Prominent players in the neurovascular devices market include Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Penumbra (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Balt Group (France), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), and Phenox GmbH (Wallaby Medical). Among other developments, these companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, integrations, acquisitions, product launches, and expansions to strengthen their presence in the neurovascular devices market.

Stryker (US):

Stryker is a leading global player in the neurovascular devices market, known for its strong product innovation and deep clinical expertise. The company operates through two main business segments-MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics-with its Neurovascular division being a key part of the MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment. Stryker's neurovascular and neurosurgical product range includes advanced guidewires, microcatheters, balloon catheters, and detachable coils, all designed to support complex cerebrovascular procedures and enhance patient care outcomes.

In line with its commitment to advancing neurointervention, Stryker has formed a strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers to develop a pioneering robotic system for neurovascular procedures. This collaboration combines Siemens' expertise in imaging and robotics with Stryker's leadership in neurovascular technologies to improve procedural accuracy, enhance aneurysm treatment, and increase access to timely, image-guided stroke care.

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Johnson & Johnson is a leading global player in the neurovascular devices market, supported by its strong history in healthcare innovation and widespread international presence. The company focuses on comprehensive R&D, manufacturing, and marketing of healthcare products in two main segments-Innovative Medicine and MedTech. In the MedTech division, Johnson & Johnson offers a broad range of solutions across Cardiovascular, Orthopaedics, Surgery, and Vision categories. Through its dedicated subsidiary Cerenovus, it provides an advanced portfolio of neurovascular devices, including occlusion balloon catheters, embolic coils, guidewires, liquid embolic systems, guiding catheters, and peripheral vascular products, all designed to support the treatment of ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes. With over 138,000 employees worldwide and operations in more than 60 countries, Johnson & Johnson utilizes its extensive resources, culture of innovation, and trusted brand reputation to reinforce its leadership in neurovascular care and enhance patient outcomes worldwide.

Medtronic (Ireland)

Medtronic controlled a significant share of the neurovascular device market in 2024. As a global leader in medical technology since 1949, Medtronic has been at the forefront of health innovation. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company's mission is to relieve pain, restore health, and extend life. With operations in over 150 countries and more than 95,000 employees, it ranks among the world's largest medical tech companies. Medtronic divides its extensive portfolio into four main divisions: Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Medical Surgical, and Neuroscience, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted industry leader. The company launched the Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform, a virtual collaboration space designed to speed up innovation in stroke care and treatment. This platform connects clinicians, startups, and researchers with Medtronic's expertise and resources, fostering the development of next-generation neurovascular solutions and enhancing its position as a leader in the global stroke care market.

