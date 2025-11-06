Antea Group: Hotel EHS Compliance Checklist: 5 Steps to Get Started

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Antea Group:



Special thanks to our Inogen Alliance Associate, Redlog, for contributing to this blog.

Managing environmental, health, and safety (EHS) responsibilities in hotels and resorts can feel overwhelming-especially for managers already juggling multiple roles. Breaking the process into steps helps you understand what's required, close compliance gaps, and build practical systems that keep your team and guests safe. Whether you manage a boutique property or a global resort brand, simplifying hotel EHS compliance reduces risk and lets you operate with confidence.

In many hotels and resorts, safety and environmental duties land on facilities, operations, or security managers who aren't given formal training and already wear many hats. The challenge isn't a lack of dedication-it's knowing where to begin and how to stay compliant without adding unnecessary complexity. With the right roadmap, you can build a compliant and effective EHS program step by step, protecting your people, property, and brand along the way.

Step 1: Build a Hotel EHS Compliance Register

What is an EHS compliance register?

An EHS compliance register is a master list or tracker of all the environmental and safety regulations that apply to your property.

This typically includes relevant federal, state, and local laws that govern your operations, such as how you manage waste, air emissions, water discharge, and chemical use.

Think of it as your regulatory roadmap. Without it, it's hard to know if you're in compliance or at risk.

What to include:

United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) regulations (e.g., stormwater plans, hazardous waste rules)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) safety standards (e.g., working at heights, Lockout/Tagout, personal protective equipment [PPE])

Local fire codes and chemical storage requirements

Permits and plans (e.g., Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasures [SPCC] plans, stormwater pollution prevention plans [SWPPPs], air permits, wastewater discharge)

If building a compliance register sounds overwhelming, we're here to help. Antea Group can develop a custom EHS compliance register for your site that outlines exactly what applies and what needs action.

If your organization operates across multiple countries or regions, we've got you covered . Through our Global EHS Registers and Protocols service, we help hotel and resort teams understand and manage local regulations anywhere in the world, bridging differences in language, time zones, cultural differences, and regulatory systems for consistent global compliances.

Step 2: Identify Gaps with an EHS Audit

Once you know what's required, the next step is to figure out how your hotel stacks upby conducting a baseline compliance audit.

What is a baseline compliance audit?

A baseline compliance audit is a thorough review of your current EHS practices, conditions, and documentation to compare against legal requirements. Think of it as a checkup for your safety and environmental performance that helps you evaluate what you're doing well, where you could improve and how to prioritize your next steps.

What does a baseline audit typically uncover?

Missing or outdated written safety programs (e.g., Hazard Communication [HazCom], electrical safety)

Inadequate signage or PPE

Improper chemical labeling or storage

Incomplete training records

Unaddressed risks from mold, air quality, or contractor activities

Why it matters: Audits help you catch issues before regulators, guests, or accidents do. Even in high-performing hotels, it's common to find overlooked areas like rooftop fall risks, expired permits, or missing eyewash stations.

Step 3: Build a Practical Hospitality-Focused EHS Program

An EHS program is your organized system for staying compliant and keeping people safe. It doesn't need to be complex; it just needs to work for your property. Start by putting together:

Written safety programs and procedures

A compliance calendar that reminds you when inspections, renewals, or training are due

Routine inspection checklists (e.g., for fire extinguishers, eyewash stations, chemical storage areas)

A clear record responsibilities by department or role

A method for tracking incidents and corrective actions

What's a written safety program?

A written safety program includes formal documents required by OSHA that explain how your team handles certain hazards. Common examples include:

Hazard Communication (HazCom): Covers how chemicals are labeled and communicated to staff

Lockout/Tagout (LOTO): Ensures equipment is safely shut down before maintenance

PPE: Identifies what protective gear is needed for different tasks

Want to go deeper? Learn more in our blog, EHS Guide: Building a Modern Environmental Health and Safety Program

Step 4: Address Overlooked but High-Risk Areas

Here are some commonly missed compliance issues in hotels and resorts:

Working at Heights

Do staff or contractors access rooftops for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units, signage, or cleaning? If so, fall protection is required: think guardrails, harnesses, or restricted access zones.

Electrical Safety and Lockout/Tagout (LOTO)

Do your engineering or maintenance teams know how to safely de-energize electrical systems before performing work? Are there written procedures and training and, if so, how do employees access them?

Chemical Safety in Laundry, Housekeeping, and Pools

Are chemicals clearly labeled and stored properly? Are safety data sheets (SDSs) available and accessible to employees?

Indoor Air Quality and Mold

Have you assessed the risk of mold growth in damp areas like pools, spas, and laundry rooms? Are your HVAC systems properly maintained to reduce allergens and humidity?

These issues don't just lead to citations; they can cause injuries, illnesses, and downtime if left unchecked.

Step 5: Make Hotel Safety Routine (and Realistic)

The key to long-term success is building habits. EHS compliance for hotels works best when it's integrated into your regular operations, not treated as a one-time checklist.

Start small with these actions:

Set monthly safety checks

Hold quarterly EHS reviews with leadership or department heads

Provide refresher training annually or when new risks are introduced

Track issues in a shared document or basic compliance tool

Even simple tools like Excel or SharePoint can help, though more advanced teams may opt for EHS management platforms.

Let's Simplify Hotel EHS Together

At Antea Group, we've supported clients across the globe in taking control of their EHS responsibilities. Whether you're brand new to compliance or simply need a check-up, we'll meet you where you are with scalable solutions that make sense for your people, your property, and your brand.

Bottom line: You don't need to be an expert to build a safe, compliant hotel.

Reach out to Antea Group to get started with a basic EHS roadmap customized for your property.

