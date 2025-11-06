Boomerang Ventures Leads Oversubscribed $2M Seed Round Investment in SiteLabs to Transform Independent Pharmacies into Frontline Hubs for Preventive Care and Research

SiteLabs is a Portfolio Company of Boomerang Ventures

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Boomerang Ventures, a leading digital health tech-focused venture studio and fund, has invested $1 million as the lead investor of SiteLabs' $2 million Seed Round. SiteLabs is a portfolio company redefining access to care by transforming independent pharmacies into neighborhood hubs for preventive screenings and clinical research.

This seed investment includes follow-on investments from strategic partners the Labcorp Venture Fund and SC Launch, Inc. and sends a strong signal that SiteLabs is building something special - a scalable model for redesigning how communities access preventive care and research. Paired with Boomerang Ventures' strategic support, the investment enables SiteLabs to scale its turnkey platform that empowers pharmacies to deliver affordable diagnostics, connect patients to clinical trials, and strengthen local businesses while improving health outcomes for underserved populations.

"Independent pharmacies are an untapped infrastructure for improving healthcare access in America," said Darren Schaupp, CEO of SiteLabs. "They know their communities, see patients regularly, and can close critical gaps in preventive care and research recruitment - if we give them the right tools and partnerships. SiteLabs is empowering a new front door to healthcare for 100 million people, one neighborhood pharmacy at a time."

Addressing Critical Healthcare Gaps

SiteLabs was founded on Schaupp's decades of experience in global community health, where he saw firsthand how pharmacies served as the first line of care in regions with limited medical infrastructure. That perspective inspired the company's mission in the U.S., where physician shortages and rising rates of chronic disease leave millions without timely preventive care.

The SiteLabs model tackles three pressing challenges:

Preventive Care Gaps - Patients skip routine screenings due to cost, distance, or lack of a primary care provider. Limited Patient Engagement - Health systems and pharmaceutical companies struggle to reach at-risk patients and diversify clinical trial participation. Pharmacy Financial Strain - Shrinking reimbursement rates and other pressures threaten the survival of independent pharmacies.

By equipping pharmacies with screening technology, trial recruitment workflows, and partner integrations, SiteLabs bridges these gaps with scalable, community-driven solutions.

Early Traction and Market Opportunity

The opportunity is vast: more than 60,000 community pharmacies nationwide reach nearly 90% of Americans within a five-mile radius of their homes. SiteLabs' early pilots demonstrate the power of this model - just six pharmacies completed over 6,300 preventive screenings in a short time frame, both accelerating trial enrollment and reaching more diverse patient populations.

"SiteLabs' approach demonstrates how innovation can solve for access, equity, and outcomes all at once," said Oscar Moralez, Founder and Managing Partner of Boomerang Ventures. "We're proud to partner with Darren and his team to bring forward a model that benefits patients, pharmacies, and the broader healthcare system."

Looking Ahead

With Boomerang Ventures' backing, SiteLabs is focused on scaling from pilot sites to hundreds of pharmacies nationwide over the next 12 to 18 months. Key priorities include integrating with major pharmacy management systems, expanding partnerships with payers and sponsors, and refining platform economics to ensure sustainable benefits across stakeholders.

"Our goal is to empower local pharmacies to become a trusted access point for preventive care and research," added Schaupp. "By aligning the incentives of patients, pharmacies, and healthcare stakeholders, we can create healthier communities and a stronger healthcare system."

About Boomerang Ventures

Founded in 2019, Boomerang Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on early growth-stage connected health technology companies. Leveraging a combination studio and venture fund, Boomerang provides the collaborative direction, deep industry expertise, and continuum of support founders need to take their innovations from ideation to market. Boomerang believes that better patient care begins with identifying and solving the biggest challenges in healthcare. Boomerang Ventures is proudly and strategically based in Indianapolis, where the healthcare and entrepreneurial business climate is a thriving community ripe with opportunities. With a secure niche at the intersection of health technology, studio-fund synchronization, and the Midwest, Boomerang differentiates itself from the competition. Boomerang Ventures is Healthcare Innovation, Reimagined. For more information, visit Boomerang.vc.

About SiteLabs

SiteLabs, Inc., headquartered near Clemson, South Carolina, is a health technology startup transforming independent pharmacies into community-based hubs for preventive care and clinical research. Its point-of-care platform enables pharmacies to deliver screenings for diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, cancer, and other conditions-increasing access, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for patients who need them most. By equipping pharmacies with technology to provide diagnostics, connect patients to clinical trials, and generate new revenue streams, SiteLabs strengthens local businesses while advancing population health. The company's team brings together expertise in pharmacy, healthcare, marketing, and technology, united by a mission to support independent pharmacies and close critical gaps in care. For more information, visit sitelabsglobal.com.

