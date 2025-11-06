Adama, Bri, and Sierra Build Their Legacy with GoDaddy Airo

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Three athletes. Two mindsets: athlete and entrepreneur. One experience to build it all.

Through the Arizona State University (ASU) Student-Athlete Venture Studio, in collaboration with GoDaddy Empower, Division I collegiate athletes Adama Fall, Bri Nunley and Sierra Ryan are showing that the skills that make them great on the field also power their futures off it.

By leveraging GoDaddy Airo®, each athlete built a digital brand that reflects their unique journey - from Sierra's coding and AI ventures to Bri's leadership in mentorship to Adama's global perspective as a student-athlete from Senegal.

The partnership between ASU and GoDaddy Empower helps student-athletes manage their name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights; grow their personal brands; and lay the foundation for entrepreneurship. It's about more than today's game; it's about building for tomorrow's life after school.

Watch the story here.

Empower by GoDaddy Spotlight Series

By partnering with diverse community organizations, schools, and education institutions, Empower by GoDaddy helps emerging entrepreneurs of all ages and backgrounds build and grow their businesses online with free digital tools, training, and community. This article is part of the Empower by GoDaddy spotlight series that shines a light on the individuals who make this unique initiative possible.

