Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
06.11.25 | 08:31
115,00 Euro
-0,86 % -1,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,00116,0016:48
115,00116,0016:15
ACCESS Newswire
06.11.2025 16:38 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adama, Bri, and Sierra Build Their Legacy with GoDaddy Airo

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Three athletes. Two mindsets: athlete and entrepreneur. One experience to build it all.

Through the Arizona State University (ASU) Student-Athlete Venture Studio, in collaboration with GoDaddy Empower, Division I collegiate athletes Adama Fall, Bri Nunley and Sierra Ryan are showing that the skills that make them great on the field also power their futures off it.

By leveraging GoDaddy Airo®, each athlete built a digital brand that reflects their unique journey - from Sierra's coding and AI ventures to Bri's leadership in mentorship to Adama's global perspective as a student-athlete from Senegal.

The partnership between ASU and GoDaddy Empower helps student-athletes manage their name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights; grow their personal brands; and lay the foundation for entrepreneurship. It's about more than today's game; it's about building for tomorrow's life after school.

Ready to start building your own legacy? Get a .com for only $4.99 for your first year - includes Airo - at studentathlete.godaddy.

Watch the story here.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Empower by GoDaddy Spotlight Series
By partnering with diverse community organizations, schools, and education institutions, Empower by GoDaddy helps emerging entrepreneurs of all ages and backgrounds build and grow their businesses online with free digital tools, training, and community. This article is part of the Empower by GoDaddy spotlight series that shines a light on the individuals who make this unique initiative possible.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/adama-bri-and-sierra-build-their-legacy-with-godaddy-airo-1097728

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.