BST Global, the leading provider of AI-powered project intelligence solutions for the AEC industry, has launched its second annual global AI Data Survey. Seeking insights from technology and data leaders of architecture, engineering and environmental consultancies around the world, the survey will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, December 31, 2025.

Conducted in partnership with BST Global's AI Data Consortium and the American Council of Engineering Companies' (ACEC) Technology Committee, the survey focuses specifically on AEC firms' current and projected use, adoption, and budgetary inclusion of AI and big data technologies. Insights and findings from the survey will inform BST Global's next AI and data insights report analyzing the impact of AI and big data technologies on the AEC industry, which will be released in Spring 2026. The 2025 report can be accessed here.

This year's survey is designed to collect and compare data highlighting how firms' AI use has changed over the past year and affected their future strategies. BST Global Chief Marketing Officer Eileen M. Canady explains, "As AI technology continues to evolve, our industry's relationship with it will evolve, too," adding, "We want to understand what is and isn't working for firms, identify new potential benefits and challenges, and offer strategies for successful integration."

BST Global's AI Data Consortium is a group of global technology leaders with a mission to be the voice of AI-powered and data-driven innovation for the AEC industry. Comprising technology visionaries from the world's most prominent firms, the consortium leads efforts to define industry best practices, produce original AEC-focused research, promote industry and client advocacy, and more.

Partnering with ACEC's Technology Committee broadens the survey's potential reach and increases engagement across the industry. Technology Committee Chair Dave Mulholland said of the survey and collaboration, "We're committed to advancing AI education, using surveys like this to inform firms of all sizes especially the 80% of our member firms with fewer than 100 employees. We are excited to participate in initiatives like BST Global's AI Data Survey and appreciate our partnership in elevating the awareness of AI in the AEC industry."

ACEC's Technology Committee engages and influences ACEC membership, clients, and future talent on the value of adopting digital technology through listening and engagement, education and advocacy.

If you are a data or technology leader in the AEC industry and would like to ensure firms like yours are represented in BST Global's next report, you can take this year's AI Data Survey here.

BST GLOBAL

BST Global designs, develops and deploys the AEC industry's first suite of AI-powered project intelligence solutions. Beyond our flagship ERP offering, we provide work management, predictive insights and resource management solutions to complement a firm's existing ERP. More than 120,000 architects, engineers and consultants in 65 countries across six continents rely on BST Global's solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit www.BSTGlobal.com.

