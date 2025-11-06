Pharmacovigilance Market to Reach $26.2 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 12.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Pharmacovigilance is increasingly adopted across pharmaceutical companies, regulatory bodies, clinical research organizations, and healthcare providers due to its critical role in monitoring, assessing, and preventing adverse drug reactions and other drug-related problems. This practice ensures drug safety throughout the product lifecycle, from clinical trials to post-marketing surveillance. Applications include signal detection, risk management, adverse event reporting, and regulatory compliance. With the rising incidence of adverse drug events, stringent regulatory requirements, and growing emphasis on patient safety and real-world evidence, the pharmacovigilance market is gaining momentum globally across drug development, clinical research, and public health sectors.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmacovigilance Market By Type (Services and Software), Process Flow (Pre-marketing and Post-marketing), Deployment (In House and Contract Outsourcing), and Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Respiratory Systems, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the pharmacovigilance market was valued at $8.2 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $26.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2034.

Market Introduction

The pharmacovigilance market encompasses a broad range of systems, services, and technologies dedicated to monitoring, detecting, assessing, and preventing adverse effects or any other drug-related problems throughout a pharmaceutical product's lifecycle. It plays a pivotal role in ensuring drug safety, regulatory compliance, and public health, and is integral to both clinical development and post-marketing surveillance. Pharmacovigilance activities include adverse event (AE) reporting, signal detection, risk-benefit evaluation, and regulatory submissions executed by pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), regulatory authorities, and healthcare providers.

The market has gained global momentum due to increase in the complexity of drug development, growth in incidences of adverse drug reactions (ADRs), and heightened regulatory scrutiny. For instance, regulatory bodies like the U.S. FDA, EMA, and WHO-Uppsala Monitoring Centre continue to tighten safety guidelines, prompting life sciences companies to invest in comprehensive pharmacovigilance systems. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, biologics, and combination therapies further intensifies the demand for ongoing drug safety monitoring.

Technological advancements such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and real-world data analytics are transforming signal detection and case processing efficiency. Cloud-based platforms and automation tools are streamlining workflows, improving scalability, and ensuring regulatory compliance. In addition, the growth of outsourcing pharmacovigilance activities to specialized service providers is expanding the market, especially among small and mid-sized pharma and biotech firms aiming to reduce costs and enhance operational agility.

Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing increased pharmacovigilance adoption driven by regulatory modernization, growing clinical trial activity, and expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing bases. As personalized medicine and global drug access expand, pharmacovigilance will remain essential in safeguarding patient outcomes, shaping regulatory policies, and strengthening trust in therapeutic innovations.

Report Overview:

The pharmacovigilance market is segmented into type, process flow, deployment, therapeutic area, and region. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into services and software. The service segment is further divided into spontaneous reporting, intensified ADR reporting, targeted spontaneous reporting, and others. On the basis of process flow, the market is segregated into pre-marketing and post-marketing. On the basis of deployment, the market is categorized into in-house and contract outsourcing. On the basis of therapeutic area, the market is classified into oncology, neurology, cardiology, respiratory system and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of the type, the services segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2024. However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of process flow, the post-marketing segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2024. However, the pre-marketing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment, the contract outsourcing segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2024 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2024 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $8.2 billion Market Size in 2034 $26.2 billion CAGR 12.3 % No. of Pages in Report 391 Segments Covered Type, Process Flow, Deployment, Therapeutic Area, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA). Drivers Rise in Volume of Adverse Drug Reactions(ADRs) and Regulatory Pressure Growth in Clinical Trials and New Drug Approvals Integration of AI and Automation in Drug Safety Monitoring Opportunities Expansion in Emerging Markets and Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Restraints High Cost and Complexity of Implementation

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The pharmacovigilance market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing volume and complexity of drug development activities, rising incidences of adverse drug reactions (ADRs), and the growing emphasis on patient safety by global regulatory authorities. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies expand their pipelines to include biologics, biosimilars, gene therapies, and personalized medicines, the need for continuous safety surveillance throughout the product lifecycle has intensified. Regulatory mandates such as the EU's EudraVigilance, the U.S. FDA's FAERS, and similar systems in emerging markets have further reinforced the requirement for effective pharmacovigilance systems.

A key driver of market expansion is the rapid advancement in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and real-world data analytics. These technologies enhance the speed, accuracy, and predictive capabilities of signal detection and case processing, enabling proactive risk mitigation. Leading pharmacovigilance service providers and tech firms are integrating these tools into automated safety platforms to streamline compliance workflows and reduce manual workloads.

The outsourcing trend is also gaining momentum, as pharmaceutical companies seek to reduce costs, ensure 24/7 global coverage, and maintain regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and specialized pharmacovigilance service providers are capitalizing on this demand by offering scalable, end-to-end solutions, including medical review, case processing, aggregate reporting, and regulatory submissions. Small- and mid-sized pharma firms especially benefit from outsourcing due to limited internal resources.

Significant opportunities exist in expanding pharmacovigilance coverage in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. These regions are witnessing increased clinical trial activity, rise in drug consumption, and the implementation of national drug safety monitoring frameworks. Countries like India, Brazil, and China are enhancing their pharmacovigilance infrastructure, supported by government initiatives and global harmonization efforts.

Moreover, opportunities are emerging in integrating pharmacovigilance with electronic health records (EHRs), wearable health devices, and patient-reported outcomes to enable real-time safety monitoring. Pharmaceutical companies are exploring partnerships with healthcare providers and digital health platforms to capture real-world evidence and improve post-marketing surveillance.

Pharmacovigilance is also becoming a strategic tool in lifecycle management, aiding in benefit-risk assessments, label updates, and risk minimization strategies. As patient-centric care becomes more prevalent, incorporating pharmacovigilance insights into clinical decision-making, drug development, and regulatory planning offers significant long-term value. Additionally, increased collaboration between regulatory bodies and the pharmaceutical industry is fostering innovation in safety science and expanding the global pharmacovigilance landscape.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

The pharmacovigilance market faces several key challenges that impact its efficiency and scalability. One of the foremost issues is the lack of harmonized global regulatory frameworks. Regulatory requirements vary across countries, leading to complexities in reporting standards, timelines, and data formats. This creates administrative burdens for multinational pharmaceutical companies and increases the risk of non-compliance. To address this, industry stakeholders are working toward regulatory harmonization through initiatives like ICH E2E guidelines and by leveraging global safety databases such as VigiBase. Adoption of centralized safety platforms that support multi-region compliance is also helping companies navigate these discrepancies more effectively.

Another major challenge is the high volume of adverse event data, which can overwhelm manual case processing systems and lead to delays or errors. The industry is mitigating this through automation, AI, and machine learning technologies that streamline case intake, triage, and signal detection, significantly improving speed and accuracy. These tools also enable predictive analytics, helping companies detect safety signals earlier and manage risk more proactively.

Talent shortage and operational costs are additional hurdles, especially for smaller firms. The increasing complexity of pharmacovigilance activities demands highly trained professionals, leading to resource gaps. To overcome this, companies are increasingly outsourcing to specialized CROs and PV service providers, allowing them to scale operations while maintaining quality.

Moreover, ensuring data privacy and security in handling sensitive patient information is a growing concern. Compliance with regulations like GDPR and HIPAA, along with investment in secure cloud-based platforms, is critical to safeguarding pharmacovigilance data and maintaining stakeholder trust.

Regional Insights

North America holds the largest share of the pharmacovigilance market, primarily driven by stringent regulatory frameworks, high R&D investments, and the strong presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The U.S. leads the region with well-established pharmacovigilance practices mandated by the FDA through the FAERS system. Widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), real-world data integration, and advanced analytics further support the region's dominance. In addition, the presence of top pharmacovigilance service providers and CROs facilitates outsourcing, making North America a mature and innovation-driven market.

Europe is the second-largest market, supported by proactive regulatory agencies like the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and its EudraVigilance system. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France play a significant role due to a strong pharmaceutical base and focus on patient safety. The region benefits from collaborative safety programs and early implementation of risk management plans. European regulations emphasize post-marketing surveillance and transparency, encouraging investments in advanced pharmacovigilance infrastructure. Furthermore, increasing adoption of AI-based tools for signal detection is enhancing market capability across the region.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing pharmacovigilance market, propelled by rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing clinical trials, and evolving regulatory frameworks in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Rising awareness of drug safety, growing government mandates, and cost advantages make the region attractive for pharmacovigilance outsourcing. India, in particular, has emerged as a key hub due to its skilled workforce and expanding PV infrastructure under the PvPI (Pharmacovigilance Programme of India). Partnerships between global pharma firms and local CROs are further accelerating market growth across the region.

Key Players:

The major companies profiled in the report include Accenture, Cognizant, Oracle Corporation, Labcorp, ICON Plc., Capgemini, Clario, Wipro Limited, IQVIA, and Parexel. The key players operating in the market have adopted collaboration and partnership as their key strategies to expand their product portfolio.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In January 2025, IQVIA partnered with NVIDIA aimed at advancing "agentic AI" applications across the therapeutic lifecycle. By integrating IQVIA's vast data assets and analytics framework-known as Connected Intelligence with NVIDIA's AI Foundry services, the collaboration seeks to automate complex R&D and commercialization workflows while maintaining rigorous privacy, safety, and regulatory standards.

In January 2025, Cognizant partnered with Medidata, a Dassault Systems brand and leader of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, to provide support for Medidata's life sciences clients and expand the strategic alliance partnership.

In April 2025, Parexel announced a collaboration with Palantir to enhance clinical trial delivery. Through this partnership, Parexel will integrate Palantir's Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) into its clinical data infrastructure to improve trial efficiency, enhance data transparency, and accelerate the time-to-market for new therapies.

In March 2023, ICON plc and LEO Pharma announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the execution of clinical trials in the field of medical dermatology.

