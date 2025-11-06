Lenovo Expands Partnership With Code the Dream Through Tandem Apprenticeship Program

After collaborating with Code the Dream for several years through our TransforME grant, Lenovo is proud to expand the partnership with CTD.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / At Lenovo, building a more inclusive tech workforce is core to the mission of ensuring the people behind Lenovo solutions reflect the customers we serve. After collaborating with Code the Dream for several years through our TransforME grant, Lenovo is proud to expand the partnership with CTD through the Tandem Apprenticeship program.

Earlier this year, Code the Dream apprentices Oksana Feterovskaya and Osbaldo Aguilar joined two Lenovo enterprise teams where they contributed to critical development work. They also worked on interfaces that support device health, enabling organizations using Lenovo products to identify issues early and prevent downtime.

"I really love challenges," said Feterovskaya. "This was a great opportunity to be in a big corporation and see how everything works. And everyone at Lenovo is so friendly and welcoming."

Aguilar and Feterovskaya's supervisors at Lenovo, Senior Engineering Managers Sayantan Guha and Josh Smith, praised their eagerness to contribute.

"Oksana's enthusiasm and problem-solving skills are exactly what we look for in a great team member. We're excited to see how she grows and uses her experience here in the future," Guha said.

The Tandem Apprenticeship allows Lenovo to support tech talent from nontraditional communities. For Feterovskaya and Aguilar, the Tandem Apprenticeship at Lenovo serves as an important next step in their tech careers. Both have strong experience from working with CTD Labs, which helped them develop the skills needed at Lenovo.

"Lenovo is committed to equipping today's workforce with the technology and opportunities needed to transform their career, lives, and communities," said Sydni Behm, Lenovo Corporate Citizenship Global Program Manager. "That's why Lenovo is excited to expand its collaboration with Code the Dream. Code the Dream is opening up opportunities for underrepresented communities in tech, and their Tandem Apprenticeship model is proven and effective."

Before her time with Code the Dream, Feterovskaya worked on the Vamos Outreach App, which enables organizations across 20 states to streamline outreach to farmworker communities. Aguilar, who discovered his passion for technology at age 9, previously contributed to a ride-sharing app that provided transportation for individuals transitioning out of homelessness.

Linda Liu, Senior Advisor of Growth & Partnerships at Code the Dream, said companies, like Lenovo, find the Tandem Apprenticeship program's flexibility and pool of experienced apprentices to be extremely valuable.

"We're able to sit down with companies, discuss their goals and needs, and then connect them with apprentices who are the best fit. The company is able to add high-performing team members relatively quickly, and the apprentices get first-hand experience, which opens the door to life-changing career opportunities," Liu said.

Both apprentices said they are paying it forward by serving as Code the Dream mentors. For Aguilar, this means being able to show his mentees that persistence pays off.

