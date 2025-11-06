Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a technology-driven private investment company focused on connecting investors with institutional-quality real estate and alternative opportunities, is pleased to announce an update on recent insider purchases, through a series of transactions conducted through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Parvis has been advised that, between May 12, 2023 and today, David Michaud, Founder, CEO and Director, acquired an aggregate 1,472,246 Common Shares of the Company at an average price of approximately $0.06 per share increasing his ownership from approximately 12.7% to 15.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. This includes an acquisition of 100,000 Common Shares at an average price of $0.065 on December 11, 2024, bringing Mr. Michaud's shareholdings to approximately 14.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result, Mr. Michaud now owns, either directly or beneficially, a total of 4,212,670 common shares of Parvis.

Mr. Michaud also owns a further 224,800 stock options and 267,717 restrictive share units of the Company exercisable into Common Shares. If fully exercised, he would be the legal and beneficial owner of 4,866,868 Common Shares, or approximately 16.48% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Parvis (on a fully diluted basis assuming exercise of all of its stock options, share purchase warrants and rights).

The Company has been advised that Mr. Michaud acquired these Common Shares for investment purposes as disclosed in an Early Warning Report to be filed on SEDAR+. These investments will be reviewed on a continuing basis by Mr. Michaud, and such holdings may be increased or decreased in the future. Mr. Michaud may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise as circumstances or market conditions warrant and in compliance with applicable securities regulatory requirements.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

