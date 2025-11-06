Today, November 6, 2025, Link Prop Investment AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information that the Company has resolved to apply for listing on NGM Nordic SME and that the Company therefore intends to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Link Prop Investment AB (publ) (LINKAB, ISIN code SE0006993804, order book ID 110776) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB