Essense of Australia: Fall in Love With Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe's New Bridal Collections

Luxurious couture gowns for the romantic, fashion-forward bride

LENEXA, KS / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / The latest bridal collections from Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe invite brides to fall in love all over again-with fashion, with craftsmanship, with themselves. These gowns reimagine what it means to be beautiful, designed for the bride who moves through the world with confidence and grace. Each piece is a love letter to artistry, luxury and self-expression.

S25 ML Style 1950

"Every design in this collection is a love story in itself," said Martine Harris, Head Designer and Chief Creative Officer of Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe. "This collection was designed to capture that transformative moment-the shift from dreaming to becoming, when a bride steps into their gown and sees their future unfold."

From whisper-light tulle and delicate hand-beading to sculptural corsetry and flowing layers, each design captures a breathtaking blend of romance and refinement. Thoughtful craftsmanship transforms every gown into a living work of art, made to move, shine and captivate.

Runway-inspired silhouettes meet timeless couture in this season's lineup, where every detail tells a story of romance reimagined. Brides will discover elevated necklines, modern shapes with cinched waists, dramatic volume and built-in layers that create dimension. Corseted bodices, structured seaming and rich embellishments create sculpted luxury, while vintage French-inspired lace, fluid draping and 3D appliqués like delicate bows and laces evoke a feeling of effortless grace and old-world elegance, all reinterpreted for the modern bride.

Brides seeking a gown that showcases their authentic, show-stopping style will find endless inspiration in these breathtaking couture collections. Now available at a retailer near you, the collections come in sizes ranging up to U.S. size 30. To find a store or to view the entire collection, visit martinaliana.com and martinalianaluxe.com.

About Martina Liana

Risen from the creative vision of Head Designer and Chief Creative Officer Martine Harris and her international design team, Martina Liana has taken the world stage as a leading bridal fashion label - with the idea of giving every bride the chance to bring her bridal visions to life through custom design. From luxury fabrics and glamourous beadwork to the world's finest laces - these heirloom-quality details create elegant designs for the bride seeking a fashion statement that is one of its kind, and truly their own. To find a store near you, please visit martinaliana.com .

About Martina Liana Luxe

From award-winning bridal design brand, Martina Liana, comes Martina Liana Luxe - an exquisite new collection inspired by the bride with an eye for detail and a taste for the finer things. This exquisite collection invites brides to explore our designers' most personal interpretations of world runway trends - each personally handcrafted for a flawless, couture fit. Crafted with the finest materials from around the world, these gowns are embedded with unique qualities such as artisanal patterns and bespoke details that are completely unique to the label - establishing a new standard of fit and fabrication for the fashion-forward bride. To find a store near you, please visit martinalianaluxe.com .

