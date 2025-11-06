ZetrOZ Systems: World Series Spotlights Need for Wearable Ultrasound System to Accelerate Recovery, Treat Injuries

Sustained acoustic medicine from ZetrOZ Systems supports recovery when players face intense physical demands, such as an 18-inning game.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / As baseball's thrilling World Series has shown, pitchers and position players are maximizing their efforts on short rest and under great pressure. ZetrOZ Systems ' sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) technology , already in wide use across baseball and other professional sports, helps pitchers and position players recover faster from games and workouts.

Repeated overhand throwing at peak effort is a main cause of baseball's shoulder injuries, such as rotator cuff tears, labral damage, and impingement. Those conditions can require invasive surgeries and months of recovery. Even regular effort causes chronic inflammation and microtears, and traditional treatments like rest, ice, physical therapy or injections can delay athletes' return to training or competition for weeks.

Sustained acoustic medicine, invented by ZetrOZ Systems, is continuous, long-duration ultrasound treatment applied directly to the site of an injury. The ZetrOZ Systems sam® X1 and 2.0 devices are the only wearable ultrasound devices cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for daily home use.

More than 30 clinical studies have confirmed the effectiveness of sustained acoustic medicine and the ZetrOZ Systems sam® device in treating a spectrum of conditions, including the soft tissue injuries common to baseball.

"The physics of throwing places extraordinary stress on multiple areas of the body, in particular the tendons of the shoulder and elbow," said Dr. George K. Lewis, a biomedical engineer and founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "Our sam® technology is proven to help athletes recover more quickly from intense workouts and the injuries that can occur during training and competition."

Wearable ultrasound therapy has been proven to accelerate healing, reduce pain from soft-tissue injuries, and promote faster recovery at the cellular level. The device provides hours of continuous deep-tissue therapy applied directly to the site of an injury.

The sam® unit has been clinically proven to:

Reduce pain and inflammation.

Improve shoulder function and range of motion.

Shorten recovery times after strain, sprain, or surgery.

Portable, safe, and ideal for athletes continuing active rehabilitation.

As the baseball season ends, recovery and preparation for the next season becomes essential. A 2021 report from the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery found that UCL injuries in baseball peaked in April and May, during spring training and the early parts of the season.

Professional teams' trainers and medical staff are increasingly recommending the sam® device to help players recover, keep them healthy and extend career longevity. A study in the journal Current Orthopaedic Practice study found that nearly 90 percent of professional sports athletic trainers are confident that sustained acoustic medicine accelerates the healing process.

In addition, a level 4 clinical study by sports medicine experts at The Ohio State University and Duke University found sustained acoustic medicine delivered via ZetrOZ Systems' sam® device reduced pain and improved strength in patients' medial/lateral elbow tendons and Achilles' tendons.

More than 30 clinical studies have validated the effectiveness of sam® sustained acoustic medicine in reducing pain, improving function and helping people return to sports and daily activities without invasive treatments or potentially addictive pain medication.

For more information about ZetrOZ Systems and the sam® wearable ultrasound device, visit www.zetroz.com or www.samrecover.com .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading the way in healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

