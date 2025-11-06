Novata Launches 2025 State of Sustainability Report: A Data-Driven Look at How Sustainability Is Evolving

New report shows sustainability functions maturing, with data quality and ROI emerging as key challenges for 2025.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Novata today released its 2025 State of Sustainability Report, offering a data-driven snapshot of how organizations are strengthening sustainability practices across industries and regions.

Based on responses from hundreds of industry professionals, the report reveals a field that is maturing, with 80% of organizations now having a formal sustainability role or team, but still facing critical challenges around data quality, regulatory readiness, and demonstrating ROI.

Key findings include:

Formalization: 80% of organizations have a formal sustainability role or team.

Data Quality: 60% still rely on spreadsheets to track ESG data, underscoring the need for better systems and governance.

Regulation: 38% are preparing for or already complying with CSRD, reflecting growing global alignment.

ROI: 47% of sustainability leaders cite proving business value as their top challenge.

The survey used for these report findings was fielded over six weeks, from August-September 2025. Novata gathered insights from nearly 250 industry professionals across various sized corporate organizations and financial institutions to better understand their priorities, challenges, and how sustainability functions are structured today. Respondents represent a broad range of organizations, from early-stage companies to global enterprises, offering a diverse cross-section of perspectives across markets, company sizes, and sectors.

Read the full report here - https://hubs.la/Q03R_TKD0



Novata's 2025 State of Sustainability Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Novata on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Novata

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/novata

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Novata

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/novata-launches-2025-state-of-sustainability-report-a-data-driven-1097764