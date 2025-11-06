Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.11.2025 17:14 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novata Launches 2025 State of Sustainability Report: A Data-Driven Look at How Sustainability Is Evolving

New report shows sustainability functions maturing, with data quality and ROI emerging as key challenges for 2025.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Novata today released its 2025 State of Sustainability Report, offering a data-driven snapshot of how organizations are strengthening sustainability practices across industries and regions.

Based on responses from hundreds of industry professionals, the report reveals a field that is maturing, with 80% of organizations now having a formal sustainability role or team, but still facing critical challenges around data quality, regulatory readiness, and demonstrating ROI.

Key findings include:

  • Formalization: 80% of organizations have a formal sustainability role or team.

  • Data Quality: 60% still rely on spreadsheets to track ESG data, underscoring the need for better systems and governance.

  • Regulation: 38% are preparing for or already complying with CSRD, reflecting growing global alignment.

  • ROI: 47% of sustainability leaders cite proving business value as their top challenge.

The survey used for these report findings was fielded over six weeks, from August-September 2025. Novata gathered insights from nearly 250 industry professionals across various sized corporate organizations and financial institutions to better understand their priorities, challenges, and how sustainability functions are structured today. Respondents represent a broad range of organizations, from early-stage companies to global enterprises, offering a diverse cross-section of perspectives across markets, company sizes, and sectors.

Read the full report here - https://hubs.la/Q03R_TKD0


Novata's 2025 State of Sustainability Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Novata on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Novata
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/novata
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Novata



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/novata-launches-2025-state-of-sustainability-report-a-data-driven-1097764

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.