Re-Time Pty Ltd: Australian Sleep Tech Company Launches a Smart Ring to Transform Sleep & Health - retimer Ring

ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Time Pty Ltd (RTPL) today announced the launch of the retimer Ring, the first smart ring solution developed by an Australian company to help people improve sleep and overall wellbeing. Building on a legacy of more than 25 years of research at Flinders University, the company widens its offering in the sleep wearable space with the retimer Ring.

RTPL first gained global recognition in 2015 with its blue-green light therapy glasses, which continue to help thousands of people around the world with circadian sleep problems - delayed sleep, jet lag, shift work, and reclaim better sleep. In 2018 it introduced the THIM, a sleep ring for Insomnia, based on its patented Intensive Sleep Retraining.

Why another Ring?

While smart rings are rapidly becoming the future of health tracking, offering greater accuracy and more comfort than wrist-based devices, the company is looking far beyond just monitoring. With the retimer Ring, RTPL takes the next step by leveraging its legacy, and the progress in sensor technology and AI, to offer sleep, health and activity tracking, with more exciting features planned for circadian health, apnea and insomnia.

"retimer Ring isn't just another ring - it's your daily companion for a better life; and that's just the beginning of what will be a holistic wearable to not just track your sleep and activity but also offer research-based programs to improve wellbeing. By combining bio signals, proven therapeutic processes, and using the power of AI, we can guide users with subtle cues, insights, and interventions to significantly improve wellness outcomes. I am very excited with the possibilities this form offers," said, Nitin Goyal, COO.

Key Features include:

Comprehensive Sleep Tracking - 12+ sleep parameters, including stages, efficiency, latency, sleep score and debt.

Health & Fitness Monitoring - Heart rate, HRV, blood oxygen, skin temperature, VO2 max, steps, calories, and stress response.

Sugar Metabolism Indicator - A non-invasive system to track glucose trends.

8-Day Battery Life & Titanium Build - Durable, waterproof (5 ATM), and crafted for everyday wear.

Zero Subscription Fees Smart App.

Access to future updates including support for insomnia, Sleep apnea detection, Circadian rhythm optimization and mental wellness tools for stress, anxiety, and nighttime rumination.

"At Flinders University, we've dedicated decades to understanding the complexities of sleep. Our research has always focused on translating scientific discoveries into practical, accessible treatments to help people sleep better.

"In 2018 we launched the THIM, first ever smart ring to track sleep and provide a treatment for insomnia. The device was based on nearly 15 years of research with the use of a condensed form of the earliest proven behavioural treatment for insomnia. This resulting therapy is patented as Intensive Sleep Retraining therapy in 2017.

"The retimer Ring is an innovative step forward to make the ISR therapy available for the treatment of insomnia in future," says, Prof Leon Lack of Flinders' University.

Join the Sleep Revolution

The retimer Ring is available in a chic color palette of Twilight Rose, Full Moon Silver, and Midnight Black in 7 different sizes. Australian customers can access an exclusive pre-launch offer, saving up to 25% off the recommended retail price. The retimer Ring is available to be booked at https://www.retimer.com.au/ring/.

For more information, visit www.retimer.com.au.

About Re-Time



RTPL is a collaboration between Motherson, a global design, engineering and manufacturing leader and Flinders University with its world-renowned sleep sciences research center - Adelaide Institute of Sleep Health (AISH). Together, we've been helping thousands of people sleep better every day worldwide. The journey began with retimer Light Therapy Glasses, the world's first medically certified light therapy device for circadian rhythm disorders followed by THIM, the first smart ring with CBT-i principles for insomnia improvement.

In 2024, we successfully launched retimer 3, a connected smart light therapy solution with AI-driven sleep insights. The new retimer Ring is the next step in our journey to bring science-backed health to everyday life.

