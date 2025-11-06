Pembroke Pines, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - MHP Sales Manager has officially launched its AI-powered resident-acquisition platform designed to help mobile-home-park owners automate leasing operations, reduce vacancies, and improve sales performance. The system introduces a unique pay-per-move-in model, meaning communities only pay once a resident has signed a lease and received their keys.

The launch follows more than a year of pilot testing across four states, where the platform demonstrated a measurable impact on occupancy rates. Parks using the system have averaged a response speed of under 30 seconds and a reply rate of over 99%.

An AI Platform Built for a Hands-On Industry

Mobile-home-park operators often face the challenge of managing marketing, lead qualification, and showings while balancing day-to-day park operations. MHP Sales Manager's platform automates the most time-consuming parts of that process: from ad placement to lead communication, while ensuring that all interactions comply with Fair Housing guidelines.

The system combines automated advertising, AI-driven communication, and real-time scheduling to keep leads engaged around the clock. Each inquiry is answered within seconds, pre-qualified based on income, budget, and move-in readiness, and guided toward a showing or application. Managers receive live updates through integrated calendars and dashboards.

"Mobile-home-park operators manage complex operations with limited resources," said Chris Valero, Founder of MHP Sales Manager. "Our goal is to eliminate marketing waste, speed up follow-ups, and make leasing predictable. Every conversation, showing, and application is tracked to make sure no opportunity is lost."

Performance-Based and Transparent

Unlike traditional marketing agencies that charge upfront retainers, MHP Sales Manager funds all advertising campaigns internally. Community owners are billed only after verified results: when a lease or sale is finalized and the resident has the home keys. This model aligns the company's success directly with its clients' outcomes.

Each campaign begins with a seven-day setup process that includes ad creation, automated qualification criteria, and local market targeting. The platform handles follow-up reminders, confirmation texts, and rescheduling to maintain high show-up rates. Internal reporting tools provide full visibility into lead sources, showing performance, and closing rates.

Meeting Industry Demand

The manufactured-housing industry is experiencing rising demand for affordable housing, yet many operators struggle with inconsistent marketing results and delayed communication. Studies across the housing sector show that faster lead response times can double conversion rates and significantly shorten vacancy periods, metrics that MHP Sales Manager aims to standardize across its client parks.

"Our performance-based approach forces us to stay accountable," added Valero. "Because we pay for the ads upfront, we have a direct incentive to make sure those leads turn into real move-ins. That alignment has been key to our early success."

About MHP Sales Manager

MHP Sales Manager provides end-to-end lead-to-lease automation for mobile-home-park communities. The platform blends AI technology with human oversight to qualify leads, coordinate showings, and deliver measurable leasing outcomes. Currently operating in four states, MHP Sales Manager has facilitated over 180 home closings and continues to expand nationwide under a 100% performance-based pricing model.

