Embla Medical hf.: Embla Medical Expands Support for Ukrainian Amputees with New Kyiv Clinic and Iceland Partnership

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embla Medical (Nasdaq Copenhagen: EMBLA), a leading global provider of innovative mobility solutions, today announced the official opening of its new prosthetic clinic in Kyiv.

At the clinic's opening ceremony, Embla Medical also announced a landmark partnership with the Government of Iceland to launch the "Iceland Supports Mobility in Ukraine" initiative, a three-year program designed to deliver high-quality prosthetic care and rehabilitation to up to 1,000 Ukrainian amputees.

The initiative responds to an unprecedented national need. Since 2022, the Ukrainian government estimates that more than 50,000 people have suffered amputations due to war-related trauma, with numbers continuing to rise. Embla Medical has been actively supporting the development of Ukraine's prosthetic sector over the past several years, and the new clinic and initiative further strengthen that commitment.

With a total estimated value of USD 11 million over three years, the new initiative will be co-financed by the Government of Iceland and Embla Medical, with charity organization Future for Ukraine (FFU) serving as the implementing partner.

"Iceland stands firmly with Ukraine, and we are proud to support this initiative in partnership with Embla Medical," said Thorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, Iceland's Minister for Foreign Affairs. "By combining Iceland's humanitarian commitment with Embla Medical's expertise in prosthetic care, we can help restore mobility, dignity, and independence to those whose lives have been forever changed by the war."

"Through this partnership and our new clinic in Kyiv, we are taking concrete steps to improve access to advanced prosthetic care in Ukraine," said Sveinn Sölvason, President and CEO of Embla Medical. "Together with our partners, we are building lasting capacity to deliver much-needed mobility solutions."

Embla Medical is committed to helping build a more sustainable prosthetic care system in Ukraine, and the opening of the Kyiv clinic marks an important step forward in that effort.

