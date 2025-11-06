Adthena Ltd: Adthena Recognized as a Google Trusted Trademark Partner for Brand Protection in Paid Search

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025, the market-leading AI-driven search intelligence platform, has announced it has been recognized by Google as a Trusted Trademark Partner, a status that signals a high level of expertise with Google's ads trademark policy, a consistent high submission quality, and a close working relationship with Google.



The partnership follows a year-long joint initiative to meet Google's highest quality and performance standards, resulting in Adthena being officially recognized as the first partner to achieve the status since the program's inception. Together, the two companies are setting a new global benchmark for accuracy, automation, and transparency in safeguarding brands from trademark infringement in Google Ads.

Trademark abuse in paid search is an often-overlooked drain on marketing budgets. Unauthorized advertisers bidding on branded terms can inflate CPCs, confuse customers, and erode trust. Without automation, detecting and reporting these infringements is a time-consuming and reactive process.



Through this partnership, enterprise advertisers can achieve the highest takedown success rates, protecting marketing budgets, brand integrity, and customer trust at scale. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to maintaining a trusted advertising ecosystem and empowering marketers with innovative AI-driven solutions that redefine what's possible in search brand protection.

"This exclusive partnership with Google marks a major milestone for our customers and our industry," said Phillip Thune, CEO of Adthena. "After a year of rigorous collaboration and product innovation, Adthena has become Google's trusted Auto-Takedown partner - setting a new benchmark for accuracy, automation, and impact in brand protection. Together, we're giving marketers the power to safeguard their brands and paid search budgets like never before."

"Adthena has demonstrated exceptional quality and product innovation in helping advertisers protect their brands on Google Ads," said the Google Trademark Team. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to maintaining a trusted advertising ecosystem, ensuring that users see relevant and authentic ads from verified brands."

The announcement is testament to Adthena's commitment to enabling marketers to have measurable control over their branded search space-protecting budgets, reducing CPC inflation, and restoring customer trust.

About Adthena:

Founded in 2012, Adthena is the market-leading, AI-driven search intelligence platform. We empower global brands, marketers, and agencies to maximize visibility and performance of paid search campaigns across AI Overviews, LLMs, and Google Ads turning search insights into traffic, revenue and growth.

Our patented Whole Market View technology provides enterprise customers with a clear, comprehensive understanding of the paid search landscape that other tools simply cannot. Backed by over 12 years of search intelligence data, our custom-built AI models collect data daily to deliver actionable insights and solutions across three core areas: Market Exposure, Campaign Efficiency, and Brand Protection.

Trusted by leading brands across retail, finance, pharma, travel, and technology, Adthena combines cutting-edge technology with a world-class team of experts. This partnership helps customers eliminate wasted spend, save time, and maximize their ad spend return.

Our technology has earned significant industry recognition, with products like Local View, Ask Arlo, and Brand Activator winning multiple Search Awards, including: Best AI Search Software Solution, Best PPC Management Software Suite, Best Search Software Tool, Best Use of AI for Data, and Best Software Innovation.

Adthena remains committed to staying ahead of the curve, continuously advancing our AI capabilities to deliver even greater value to our customers and ensure their search strategies remain at the industry's forefront.

For more information, visit: www.adthena.com .

