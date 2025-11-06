BWI Group established its global intellectual property system with more than 3000 patents, including more than 140 patents that protects its unique capabilities in developing and mass-producing magnetorheological suspensions worldwide.

The MagneRide magnetorheological suspension has now evolved to its fourth generation. It can adjust damping force 1,000 times per second based on road surface changes, perfectly balancing driving control and ride comfort. The patent protection achievements effectively consolidate its global benchmark status, provide solid support for continuous innovation, and offer crucial support for the rapid popularization of industry technology.

One of BWI Group's patents filed in 2016 protected the "Closed assembly of magnetorheological dampers." This patent innovatively addresses the issue of increasing friction caused by particle contamination in traditional magnetorheological dampers through a closed assembly design

The patent utilized stepped counterbore housing, dual-sealed chambers, and a lubricating oil isolation system. It significantly reduced friction in long-term use of magnetorheological dampers and to improves product lifespan and reliability.

The latest MagneRide suspension system endures more than 300,000 km of gruelling service and operates flawlessly in extremes ranging from -30 °C to 105 °C. It conquers all types of environments, and many flagship car models have adopted the system. The fourth generation MagneRide suspension system paves the way for boundless possibilities in automotive innovation.

The patent prevents magnetorheological fluid leakage and external contaminant intrusion, completely avoids particle contamination, enhances the magnetorheological damper's ability to withstand lateral loads, and optimises driving smoothness and control.

BWI Group's MagneRide suspension R&D team continues the legacy from the world's first magnetorheological damper in 2002. Some of the core team members have grown into team leaders, forming a closed loop of "R&D Mass production Upgrade".

As the world's only full-scale developer and mass producer of magnetorheological dampers, BWI Group has delivered 11 million MagneRide dampers since it was introduced two decades ago.

BWI Group is expected to achieve greater economies of scale to enable car makers to adopt high-performance active suspension at a more accessible price, enhancing their competitiveness in global markets.

