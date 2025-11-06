BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock American Income Trust plc as at 30 September 2025 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/policies/blackrock-american-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

William Rowledge

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2284



6 November 2025



