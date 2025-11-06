Genmab A/S: Genmab Announces Financial Results for the Nine Months of 2025

November 6, 2025 Copenhagen, Denmark;

Interim Report for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Highlights

Announcement of Genmab's proposed acquisition of Merus N.V. (Merus)

Genmab revenue increased 21% compared to the first nine months of 2024 , to $2,662 million

FDA granted BTD to Rina-S ® in advanced endometrial cancer

Epcoritamab Phase 3 EPCORE ® FL-1 trial met dual primary endpoints of ORR and PFS, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful differences in both endpoints

FDA granted priority review of the sBLA for epcoritamab plus R2 in patients with relapsed or refractory FL





"In the third quarter we made advances that underscore the potential of our late-stage portfolio; Epcoritamab moved closer to being available to patients in earlier lines of therapy for follicular lymphoma and Rina-S was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) in advanced endometrial cancer. With robust development plans for both epcoritamab and Rina-S and with Tivdak® (tisotumab vedotin) now available for prescribing in Germany - our first commercial entry into a European market - we continue to execute on our strategic imperatives to accelerate our late-stage pipeline and maximize our approved medicines to reach more patients," said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. "In addition, our proposed acquisition of Merus provides us with the potential to add petosemtamab, a late-stage asset with two BTDs, to our late-stage portfolio. This proposed transaction is expected to meaningfully accelerate our shift to a wholly owned model, driving sustained growth into the next decade and contributing to our evolution into a global biotechnology leader."

Financial Performance First Nine Months of 2025

Revenue was $2,662 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared to $2,198 million for the first nine months of 2024. The increase of $464 million, or 21%, was primarily driven by higher DARZALEX ® and Kesimpta ® royalties achieved under our collaborations with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Novartis Pharma AG (Novartis), respectively, and higher EPKINLY ® net product sales.

and Kesimpta royalties achieved under our collaborations with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Novartis Pharma AG (Novartis), respectively, and higher EPKINLY net product sales. Royalty revenue was $2,219 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $1,802 million in the first nine months of 2024, an increase of $417 million, or 23%. The increase in royalties was driven by higher net sales of DARZALEX and Kesimpta.

Net sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab), including sales of the subcutaneous (SC) product (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj, sold under the tradename DARZALEX FASPRO ® in the U.S.) by J&J were $10,448 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $8,586 million in the first nine months of 2024, an increase of $1,862 million or 22%.

in the U.S.) by J&J were $10,448 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $8,586 million in the first nine months of 2024, an increase of $1,862 million or 22%. Total costs and operating expenses were $1,655 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $1,536 million in the first nine months of 2024. The increase of $119 million, or 8%, was driven by the expansion of our product pipeline, including advancement of Rina-S, the continued development of Genmab's broader organizational capabilities as well as profit-sharing amounts payable to AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) related to EPKINLY sales.

Operating profit was $1,007 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $662 million in the first nine months of 2024.





Outlook

Genmab is maintaining its 2025 financial guidance published August 7, 2025.

Other Matters

Both the functional currency of the Genmab A/S legal entity and the presentation currency of the condensed consolidated financial statements have been changed from DKK to USD effective January 1, 2025. The change in functional currency has been implemented with prospective effect. The change in presentation currency has been implemented with retrospective effect. Comparative figures for prior periods have been restated accordingly.

As disclosed in Company Announcement No. 46, Genmab and Merus announced that the companies entered into a transaction agreement pursuant to which Genmab intends to acquire all the shares of Merus, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with its late-stage breakthrough therapy asset petosemtamab, which is in Phase 3 development, for USD 97.00 per share in an all-cash transaction representing a transaction value of approximately USD 8.0 billion. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Consideration is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand and approximately $5.5 billion of non-convertible debt financing. Genmab has obtained a funding commitment from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. for this amount. The financing package includes a meaningful portion of prepayable debt, in line with Genmab's commitment to deleveraging with a target of gross leverage <3x within two years after the closing of the proposed transaction. On October 21, 2025, a wholly owned subsidiary of Genmab commenced a tender offer for 100% of Merus' common shares. The proposed transaction is anticipated to close by early in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for similar transactions. In addition to the Company Announcement, further information may be found in Notes 1 and 2, below.

Conference Call

Genmab will hold a conference call to discuss the results for the first nine months of 2025 today, Thursday, November 6, at 6:00 pm CET, 5:00 pm GMT or 12:00 pm EST. To join the call please use the below registration link. Registered participants will receive an email with a link to access dial-in information as well as a unique personal PIN: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1532cd9886ad43bea2ecd7c91c404a7d. A live and archived webcast of the call and relevant slides will be available at https://www.genmab.com/investor-relations.

Contact

Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

*ORR = overall response rate; PFS = progression-free survival; sBLA = supplemental Biologics License Application; FDA = U.S. Food and Drug Administration; R2 = rituximab and lenalidomide; FL = follicular lymphoma; PDUFA = Prescription Drug User Fee Act; BTD = Breakthrough Therapy Designation

The Interim Report contains forward looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with preclinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in the Interim Report nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®; HexElect®; KYSO®, ABBIL1TY, RAINFOL; ProfoundBio and Rina-S® are trademarks of ProfoundBio, US, Co. and Genmab (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Tivdak® is a trademark of Seagen Inc.; EPCORE®, EPKINLY®, TEPKINLY® and their designs are trademarks of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Kesimpta® and Sensoready® are trademarks of Novartis AG or its affiliates; DARZALEX®, DARZALEX FASPRO®, RYBREVANT®, TECVAYLI® and TALVEY® are trademarks of Johnson & Johnson; TEPEZZA® is a trademark of Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC.

Download the full Interim Report for the First Nine Months of 2025 on attachment or at https://www.genmab.com/investor-relations.

CVR no. 2102 3884

LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S

Carl Jacobsens Vej 30

2500 Valby

Denmark