Patron: Flint Raises $15M Series A to Personalize Learning for the AI-Native Generation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Flint , an AI-powered education platform transforming how students learn and teachers teach, today announced it has raised a $15 million Series A co-led by Basis Set Ventures and Patron . The round includes participation from USC Viterbi, AME Cloud Ventures and notable education leaders including Matt Pittinsky (founder of Blackboard), with follow-on investments from Afore Capital and Y Combinator. The funding marks a major milestone in Flint's mission to make learning personalized, transparent and equitable AI accessible to every classroom.

Flint is currently in use at hundreds of leading independent schools across the United States and internationally, powering 400,000+ users and over 150,000 AI-powered learning activities. The new funding will allow the company to expand product development and scale Flint to millions of students in the next year and make personalized learning accessible across the globe.

"Education has always promised to meet students where they are. But in practice, that's been out of reach for most classrooms," said Sohan Choudhury, co-founder and CEO of Flint. "Our vision is to make that a reality, so that every teacher has a partner who understands their classroom, and every student gets word-class education built just for them. Flint makes lessons interactive, dynamic and individualized, without teachers having to work extra hours."

Flint delivers the future of classroom learning, empowering educators to work with AI side-by-side and create personalized, interactive learning experiences that adapt to every student. Teachers can design lessons, generate activities, and assess student progress with real-time insight, all while maintaining full visibility into how students use AI. At the same time, students can create their own interactive activities based on their needs and interests, receiving 24/7 personalized support and using Flint as a tutor that learns their strengths, challenges and pace.

From brainstorming and writing feedback to lab simulations and language practice, Flint integrates AI-native learning directly into the core of classroom practice, extending the classroom into a continuous, curiosity-driven environment. As more schools join the platform, Flint's network becomes a living ecosystem: teachers share best practices, students exchange ideas and the platform itself grows smarter with every interaction.

"My kid's school uses Flint - they love it, and so do we," said Dr. Lan Xuezhao, founder and partner at Basis Set Ventures. "The founders are the kind of rare mix you don't often see: absolute geniuses and very technical, who are also deeply mission-driven. We're thrilled to back them as they build something every student, parent and teacher deserves."

Flint recently partnered with Cognita , one of the world's largest K-12 school networks, to roll out Flint to 95,000 students across their 110 schools. This collaboration demonstrated how Flint's adaptive engine can fit seamlessly into existing classrooms, enhancing rather than disrupting traditional instruction. Teachers report that Flint not only saves them hours of preparation time but fundamentally transforms their ability to meet individual student needs.

"Flint is proving that when you build the right product for the right moment, adoption follows," said Jason Yeh, partner at Patron. "As a father of two elementary school daughters, I'm especially excited about Flint's vision of creating truly AI-native learning experiences. This isn't about replacing teachers - it's about giving them the tools to reach every student at their level, in their way. The early traction speaks for itself, and we believe Flint is building the foundation for how the next generation will learn."

Founded in 2023, Flint is an AI-powered educational technology company transforming how students learn and teachers teach. The platform enables educators to create personalized, AI-native learning experiences including dynamic worksheets, adaptive assessments and interactive learning activities. Backed by Basis Set Ventures, Patron, Y Combinator and leading education innovators, Flint serves hundreds of schools across the US and international markets. For more information, visit www.flintk12.com .

