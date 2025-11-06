Project Asteri, Inc.: Japan's Music Industry Organization, CEIPA, and The Toyota Group Are Back in L.A.

Presents ennichi '25

WHERE MUSIC MEETS JAPANESE STREET FAIR

ALSO FEATURING AN INDUSTRY MIXER AND PANEL DISCUSSION ON THE DAY BEFORE THE SHOW

Awich and JP THE WAVY join the lineup for ennichi '25, alongside f5ve and PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE - Japan's leading artists making waves across the U.S.

Enjoy the spirit and festive vibes of Japan's ennichi with authentic food and culture in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / The Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association - known in Japan as CEIPA - together with the TOYOTA GROUP is set to make its mark in the United States once again on December 2, staging "ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA" at Aurora Warehouse.

The event will bring together Japanese music and food culture, featuring performances by Awich, f5ve, JP THE WAVY, and PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE - artists who are gaining strong attention among U.S. audiences. Guests can also enjoy authentic Japanese food vendors that recreate the vibrant atmosphere of a traditional ennichi street fair.

This marks the second time CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" will hold a music event in Los Angeles, following the successful "matsuri '25" in March 2025. Through continued international concert initiatives, "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" aims to provide Japanese artists with opportunities to thrive globally while strengthening the connections between the Japanese music industry and local music and creative communities.

The upcoming "ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA" will offer attendees an immersive celebration of Japanese culture, featuring dynamic live music performances, authentic Japanese cuisine, and the vibrant ambiance of a traditional Japanese street fair. This distinctive event promises a multisensory experience that captures the spirit, artistry, and flavor of Japan. Food vendors such as Tsukiji Gindaco and Soma Suisan will be joining the event, serving authentic Japanese street foods. Guests can also enjoy traditional Japanese festival games and attractions, such as yo-yo fishing and super ball scooping, bringing the lively festival atmosphere to life in Los Angeles.

Through this event, "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" seeks to showcase Japanese music and culture to local audiences and further promote creative exchange between Japan and the U.S.

In addition to the previously announced f5ve and PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE, Awich and JP THE WAVY have now been confirmed to join the lineup.

Awich

A female rapper leading the Japanese HIP HOP scene.

Awich is a coined term derived from the direct translation of her real name's Kanji, "Asia Wish Child."

Born in Naha, Okinawa in 1986.

She debuted in 2006 with the EP "Inner Research" and concurrently moved to Atlanta, USA.

While living a street life, she produced her first full album, "Asia Wish Child," and released it in 2007. The following year, she married an American man and gave birth to a daughter.

Her album "Queendom," released in 2022, secured the top spot in the Apple Album category, and she held her first performance at Japan's Nippon Budokan. In 2023, in addition to her first nationwide Zepp tour, she released the album "THE UNION." In November, she hosted her first arena one-man live, "Queendom -THE UNION- at K-Arena Yokohama," which was sold out. She has expanded her activities overseas as well.

Message from Awich

I've been on a journey from Okinawa - the island where I was born - to share my spirit through music across Japan and out into the world. Being part of "ennichi", an event that brings the world a glimpse of Japan, feels like a real milestone for me, and I'm truly honored.

Hip-hop was born in America and came to Japan - I want people everywhere to feel how it's grown here, how deep, powerful, and fresh it's become through my performance.

I believe this event will be one of those moments that puts "the sound of Asia" on the map.

JP THE WAVY

JP THE WAVY is a Japanese rapper redefining the sound and image of contemporary hip-hop with his genre-bending music and bold fashion sense. Celebrated as both a trailblazing artist and a style icon, he has become one of the most influential figures in Japan's new generation of music culture.

After starting his career as a dancer, he made a sensational debut with the 2017 viral hit "Cho Wavy De Gomenne", which quickly took the internet by storm. Since then, JP THE WAVY has continued to push creative boundaries-collaborating with top-tier artists from Japan and around the world, including the U.S., South Korea, China, Taiwan, South Africa, France, the U.K., and Thailand.

As a producer, he has also worked with acts such as PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE and Mori Calliope, earning high praise for his sharp sonic vision and global sound.

In 2021, he became the only Asian artist featured on the soundtrack of Fast & Furious 9 (F9: The Fast Saga), and was honored with GQ MEN OF THE YEAR 2021 - Best Rap Artist.

Continuing his international rise, JP THE WAVY successfully completed his Asia Tour in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Taiwan, and performed twice at Rolling Loud Thailand (2023 & 2024), marking his growing global presence.

In 2024, he formed MNNK Bro., a creative collaboration with world-renowned contemporary artist Takashi Murakami, further bridging the worlds of art, fashion, and music.

Message from JP THE WAVY

Throughout my career based in Japan, I've received so many messages from fans all around the world, and I'm really excited that I finally get the chance to feel that energy in person.

I want to make this stage a bridge between Japan and LA - between our cultures.

Come experience the world of WAVY for yourself.

CONCERT INFORMATION

"ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA"

Performers: Awich, f5ve, JP THE WAVY, PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE *In alphabetical order

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Doors open at 4:00 PM

Venue: Aurora Warehouse 1770 Baker Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Food Vendors: Tsukiji Gindako, Soma Suisan, Tenkatori, UMACHA, and more Japanese festival games: Super Ball Scooping, Yo-yo Fishing, Cotton Candy, and more Website: https://www.ennichi.info/

Presented by: CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT"

Special Support by: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan

Supported by: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)(Pending approval) / Consulate-General of Japan in Los Angeles / Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Los Angeles / The Japan Foundation, Los Angeles / JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Subsidized by JLOX+

"ennichi '25 Japanese Music Industry Mixer"

On December 1, CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Los Angeles will co-host an invite-only networking mixer for industry and media professionals, held the day before the "ennichi '25"concert, aimed at promoting the appeal of Japanese music to the world.

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Venue: JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

Topic: Exploring the New Chapter of Japanese Music from the Japan-U.S. Creative Scene

Organizer: CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" / The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Los Angeles

Special Support by: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan

In cooperation with: Consulate-General of Japan in Los Angeles / JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

Supported by: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)(Pending approval) / The Japan Foundation, Los Angeles

Subsidized by JLOX+

Note: Invite-only; closed to the public

RSVP: contact@ennichi.info

CEIPA, established by five major Japanese music industry organizations - the Recording Industry Association of Japan, the Japan Association of Music Enterprises, the Federation of Music Producers Japan, the Music Publishers Association of Japan, and the All Japan Concert and Live Entertainment Promoters - CEIPA also organized the MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN, which took place in Kyoto, Japan, in May 2025.

For additional information about MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN, please visit www.musicawardsjapan.com .

CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT"

The market for entertainment content is expanding with lifestyle changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of the streaming business, and Japanese culture is capturing international attention. As Japanese content continues to excite people around the world, CEIPA and the TOYOTA GROUP will co-create a pathway for young people who are pioneering the future of Japanese music to drive the fundamental globalization and sustainable growth of Japanese music: the MUSIC WAY PROJECT. The MUSIC WAY PROJECT will provide opportunities for young talent to thrive and make a greater impact under the slogan "Japanese music drives the world."

?JETRO is organized and managed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), a ministry of the Japanese government that focuses on economic and industrial development through entertainment, innovation, technology, and foreign investment. JETRO currently maintains 76 offices overseas in 50 countries and 48 offices in Japan, including the Tokyo and Osaka headquarters. For additional info, please visit www.jetro.go.jp/usa/about.html.

ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA

ennichi '25 Japanese Music Industry Mixer

MEDIA CONTACT:

Project Asteri, Inc // info@projectasteri.com

ennichi '25 Information // contact@ennichi.info

SOURCE: Project Asteri, Inc.

