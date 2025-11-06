Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.11.2025 18:12 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shopware U.S.: Shopware recognized for the sixth consecutive year, as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce

Recognition based on Shopware's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SCHÖPPINGEN, Germany, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopware, a leading open-source digital commerce platform provider, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Shopware has been included among global providers evaluated by Gartner. The 2025 report assessed 19 digital commerce platforms worldwide.

Shopware logo

The Gartner Magic Quadrant positions technology providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. For organizations assessing B2C and B2B commerce platforms, we feel it offers a structured view of the digital commerce market and key vendor capabilities.

Why this matters for merchants and partners

According to the Gartner definition, Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well. In our opinion, Shopware's open and composable approach, combined with its AI-driven features, advanced integrations, and strong partner ecosystem, enables merchants and agencies to innovate independently, scale efficiently, and grow with flexibility.

"We are proud that Gartner has recognized Shopware as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce," said Sebastian Hamann, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Shopware. "In our view, this recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, openness, and empowering businesses to succeed through flexibility and collaboration."

Access the full report

Read the full 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce report to learn more about the Gartner evaluation and insights. Access the report: https://www.shopware.com/en/gartner-magic-quadrant/

Disclaimer:
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Aditya Vasudevan, Ant Duffin, Mike Lowndes, Sandy Shen, Jason Daigler, Penny Gillespie; 3 November 2025. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research or advise users to select only those with the highest ratings. Gartner research reflects the opinions of its research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, including merchantability or fitness for purpose. This graphic was published as part of a larger document and should be evaluated in that context. The Gartner document is available upon request from Shopware.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667744/Shopware.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shopware-recognized-for-the-sixth-consecutive-year-as-a-visionary-in-the-2025-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-digital-commerce-302607408.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.