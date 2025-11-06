Valsoft Corporation Accelerates In-House AI Innovation With Claio, Developed by the Manos Software Group

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its artificial intelligence initiatives through Claio, an AI-powered medical scribe platform developed internally by the Manos Software Group, part of Valsoft's decentralized operating structure.

Backed by a seven-figure internal funding initiative, this program is designed to accelerate innovation across Valsoft's portfolio. The support will enable Claio to advance product development, expand integrations with electronic health record (EHR) systems, and enhance its AI capabilities that simplify clinicians' daily workflows.

Launched earlier this year from within the Manos Software Group, Claio has seen rapid adoption among healthcare professionals, onboarding hundreds of users in its first month. Clinicians across multiple specialties, including family medicine, dentistry, plastic surgery, physical therapy, and natural health, use Claio to complete documentation more efficiently. Early users report saving an average of 8 hours per week on charting, while maintaining accuracy and full compliance with HIPAA and data security standards.

"Claio reflects our constant push for entrepreneurship from within," said Wissam Alame, Co-Founder of Valsef Group. "It's a great example of how our teams turn real-world challenges our customers face into practical, AI-driven solutions that bring them a lot of value."

"At Manos, our goal is to develop AI solutions that create real, measurable value for professionals," said Joe Farruggia, Investment Partner at Manos Software Group. "Claio represents the kind of forward-thinking innovation we aim to cultivate - technology that enhances human capability, streamlines complex workflows, and ultimately helps people focus on what matters most. This initiative shows how our internal R&D efforts continue to drive meaningful progress across the Valsoft ecosystem."

With continued backing from Valsoft, Claio will deepen its integrations with leading EHR and practice management systems, broaden its AI capabilities, and expand its scope beyond documentation to address other administrative and communication challenges faced by clinicians.

Claio's success strengthens Valsoft's AI ecosystem and highlights the Manos Software Group's focus on developing practical, secure AI solutions across its global portfolio. Together, the teams are advancing technologies that redefine how professionals work, connect, and deliver value in the modern SaaS landscape.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops mission-critical software companies that deliver essential solutions across multiple vertical markets. Headquartered in Montreal with a global presence, Valsoft builds long-term value by combining operational excellence with a permanent-capital investment model. For more information, visit valsoftcorp.com.

About Claio

Claio is a unified AI toolkit of intelligent assistants that streamline how clinicians work. From scribing and medical coding to patient communication and scheduling, Claio automates time-consuming tasks so healthcare teams can focus on delivering exceptional care. Powered by advanced language models and fully HIPAA compliant, Claio integrates seamlessly into existing EHR and practice management systems, bringing intelligence, security, and simplicity to every step of the clinical workflow. Learn more at claio.ai.

About Manos Software Group

Manos Software Group, a division of Valsoft Corporation, operates a growing portfolio of more than 20 B2B SaaS companies across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and communications. Manos's focus is to drive AI transformation and operational excellence within each business it owns, helping them modernize workflows, increase productivity, and deliver more intuitive software experiences for their clients. With shared expertise, resources, and a long-term investment mindset, Manos enables its portfolio companies to lead in their respective markets. Learn more at manossoftware.com.

