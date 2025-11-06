GROUPE AIRWELL: Strategic entry of a new investor into Groupe Airwell's capital structure

Groupe Airwell (Euronext Growth, ALAIR), a creator of smart energy ecosystems, announces the upcoming entry of an economic agent and investor based in Istanbul (Turkey), who will acquire 7.65% of the capital through the block purchase of 400,000 shares from MARVIK HOLDING, the family holding of Laurent Roegel and majority shareholder of Groupe Airwell (hereafter "MARVIK"), as well as all treasury shares held by Groupe Airwell (65,114 shares).

This transaction is intended to support Groupe Airwell's development in Turkey and neighboring regions in the coming months-markets with high potential, particularly for heat pumps, where the Group has not been commercially active for some time.

Transaction details



The operation will be carried out in several phases through off-market block sales of a total of 465,114 Groupe Airwell shares, held by MARVIK (400,000 shares) and Groupe Airwell (65,114 treasury shares). Upon completion, the investor will hold 7.65% of Groupe Airwell's capital.

A first off-market block sale of 200,000 shares held by MARVIK was completed today. The balance of the 200,000 shares (second tranche) and the 65,114 treasury shares held by Groupe Airwell should be completed by the end of November 2025.

It should be noted that MARVIK has committed to provide all or part of the proceeds from this transaction as a shareholder's current account ("compte courant") to Groupe Airwell, to support the Group's cash position.

Additionally, it has been agreed that the number of shares could be increased by an additional 200,000 shares held by MARVIK on the same financial terms, depending on further discussions.

Given the expected business volume, upcoming financing and subsidies, and the aforementioned transaction, Groupe Airwell has sufficient cash resources to support its growth and strategy.

Laurent Roegel, CEO of Groupe Airwell, commented: "The entry of this new investor from the Mediterranean region opens new opportunities in a high-potential commercial area. This investor has the network and expertise to support us in relaunching our commercial activities in Turkey, a region where we had ceased operations following the 2008 crisis."

This transaction, as well as subsequent transactions, will be reported to market authorities in accordance with regulations. Groupe Airwell was advised in this operation by Capital Système Investissement (CSI).

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is France's leading designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a reference in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with a presence in 80 countries. The French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux ((78), a municipality in Greater Paris), Groupe Airwell has more than 100 employees. In March 2023, the Group became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition).

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris

Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com

Contacts

GROUPE AIRWELL



CEO

Laurent ROEGEL

investisseurs@airwell.com ATOUT CAPITAL



Rodolphe OSSOLA

Listing Sponsor

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86 ACTUS FINANCE ET COMMUNICATION



Financial Communication

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

apetureaux@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72





Media Relations

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

acdudicourt@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 32

