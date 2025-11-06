OMD Worldwide: OMD NAMED BEST PERFORMING GLOBAL MEDIA NETWORK FOR THE TENTH CONSECUTIVE TIME

New RECMA Diagnostics Report Reveals OMD "Remains More than Ever the Leader"

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest edition of the Network Diagnostics report from RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry), Omnicom Media Group agency OMD has been named the best performing global media network overall, marking the tenth consecutive edition in which OMD has topped the Diagnostics report.

Widely considered the most comprehensive report for analyzing media agency performance, the bi-annual RECMA Diagnostics report is based on the evaluation of approximately 700 agencies in 45 markets. Utilizing 19 KPIs to evaluate vitality and structure, the report offers an assessment index that goes beyond typical quantitative metrics such as new business wins or billings volume alone to also consider criteria such as client portfolio and relationship stability; digital, data & content resources; and homogeneity across geographies. Participating agencies are ranked both numerically by "quali-points" and by the following profiles: Dominant, High Profile, Very Good Profile, Good Profile, and Average Profile.

Pointing out the consistency of OMD's performance, RECMA notes that the agency reached "its best performance" and remains "more than ever the leader" with a "significant lead" over its nearest competitors. Looking at the combined points earned across all 19 Diagnostic KPIs, OMD's score indexes from 15% to 41% higher than the other agencies in the top 10.

The Dominant Leader

Additionally, OMD earned more Dominant rankings - the highest profile an agency can achieve - than any other agency. To earn this level, an agency must demonstrate consistency in its results and significantly outperform its competitors across the criteria that make up the diagnostic evaluation. In this edition of the report, only 52 agencies out of the 700 evaluated earned the dominant designation, with OMD standing out as the sole agency with designations in the double digits.

Concurrently, RECMA reported that OMD "naturally stands out as the most balanced agency" in terms of the consistency of its performance across the 45 markets studied, ranking Dominant or High Profile in 64% of all markets.

Commenting on OMD's performance, CEO George Manas said, "We're in a moment of marketing transformation unlike anything we've seen in decades. As the world's largest media agency, OMD has not only the ambition but the responsibility to lead our clients and the industry through change: creating what's next, together. This latest RECMA report reaffirms that OMD's exceptional talent - powered by Omni, Omnicom's advanced intelligence platform - is delivering on that responsibility in a way no other network can, enabling our clients, our people, and our industry to thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace."

The RECMA Network Diagnostics Report marks the latest in a streak of accolades for OMD in 2025, including earning Media Network of the Year honors at Cannes for the second consecutive year; and being named Media Agency of the Year in multiple markets including the US, UK, Canada, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.

In the RECMA 2024 Overall Activity Volume (OAV) analysis that tracks billings volume for more than 800 agencies across 54 markets (published in July 2025), OMD was once again ranked #1 by volume, with close to $USD 35.6 billion in total billings - outperforming its nearest competitor by $4.4 billion - and YoY growth of +9.5 %.

ABOUT OMD

OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is the world's largest media network, with 14,000+ people working across more than 100 countries. At OMD, We Create What's Next-delivering creative media solutions to drive sustainable growth for the world's leading brands. Named the best-performing global media network overall by RECMA and Media Network of the Year three out of the past four Cannes Festival of Media events, OMD is a leader in innovation, creativity, and cultural relevance. www.omd.com

