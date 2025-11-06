Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) ("Golden Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Evanachan Limited, a company beneficially owned and controlled by mining financier and founder of Goldcorp. Inc. Rob McEwen, has elected to convert its previously announced convertible debenture into common shares of the Company.

Pursuant to the terms of the debenture, Evanachan Limited, together with Mr. McEwen, has converted the principal amount of C$220,000 at a conversion price of C$0.11 per share, resulting in the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of Golden Sky.

Following the conversion, Mr. McEwen beneficially holds approximately 9.0% of Golden Sky's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

"Rob's decision to convert the debenture into common shares is a significant vote of confidence in our team, our strategy, and the quality of our assets, particularly the Rayfield-Gjoll Copper-Gold Project," said John Newell, President & CEO. "We deeply appreciate his strong support and commitment to becoming a long-term shareholder. We remain focused on advancing our Rayfield project through our earn-in agreement with Boliden and look forward to keeping all shareholders updated on our progress."

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals (TSXV: AUEN) is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing high-potential copper and gold projects across British Columbia, Yukon, and Ontario. Its flagship Rayfield Project is located in a rapidly emerging porphyry copper-gold district and offers discovery-scale upside, excellent infrastructure, and proximity to several of Canada's top mining companies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273476

SOURCE: Golden Sky Minerals Corp.