At the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the leading international trade show for the civil nuclear industry, Orano and Calogena announced the signature of a partnership agreement to strengthen their collaboration on the "CAL30" small modular reactor project. Developed by Calogena, the CAL30 is a next-generation light-water reactor, classified as an SMR (Small Modular Reactor), with a thermal capacity of 30 MW. It is specifically designed to supply low-carbon energy to urban heating networks, thus meeting the challenges of the energy transition and decarbonization at regional and local level.

This partnership confirms a shared desire to decarbonize urban heating in Europe thanks to a tried-and-tested, safe and competitive nuclear technology.

The agreement in particular covers the development of a used nuclear fuel transport cask adapted to fuel for Calogena's CAL30 reactor. The "TN Eagle" transportation solution, already commercially available from Orano, will be used as the baseline for this development. The TN Eagle, with its innovative design and modular structure, is a packaging model designed for the transportation and dry storage of used fuel from nuclear power plants throughout the world. The agreement also envisages the study of solutions for filtration and purification processes, capitalizing on Orano's experience in interim fuel storage pools.

Calogena is already involved in five projects in France and in Finland, and, in August 2025, announced the launch of studies for the installation of a CAL30 module at the CEA's center in Cadarache (Bouches-du-Rhône, France).

Jacques Peythieu, Orano's Senior Executive Vice President, Customers and Strategy declared: "Orano, convinced of the essential role that nuclear energy has to play in the decarbonization of urban heating, is delighted to be strengthening its collaboration with Calogena. This aim of this partnership is to adapt Orano's industrial solutions to support Calogena's development

Julien Dereux, CEO of Calogena, added: "We are delighted to cooperate more closely with Orano, a leading player in the nuclear industry. This collaboration is in particular going to enable Calogena to offer its customers in France and in Europe a solution for the transportation and storage of used fuel, a key element of our value proposition."

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 18,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

About Calogena

Calogena is a subsidiary of the Gorgé industrial group, which specialises in high-tech industries and is driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. Calogena was founded in 2021 with a unique mission in response to the challenge of energy transition: decarbonising heating networks. In order to provide a solution on a scale commensurate with the problem, which can be deployed on a large scale, Calogena is developing a low-power boiler powered by nuclear energy. Its main benefit is a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for heat production. Its compact, simple and safe design enables Calogena to aim for the fastest possible deployment, as early as 2030.

