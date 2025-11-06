The Voice of the Martyrs: Malaysian Court Rules in Favor of Pastor Raymond Koh's Family Eight Years After His Public Abduction

BARTLESVILLE, OK / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) joins with Susanna (Liew) Koh and her family in thanking the Lord for a significant legal victory in Malaysia. After nearly nine years of uncertainty surrounding the forced disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh, the Malaysian High Court has ruled that one or more police officials were involved in his abduction, acting "oppressively and arbitrarily" under orders and misusing their power.

The court ordered the Malaysian government to pay the Koh family RM10,000 ($2,350 US) per day from the date of Raymond's disappearance until he is found. As of the verdict, the total amount stands at RM31 million ($7.4 million US), with an additional RM4.3 million awarded in damages and legal costs. The judge also ordered the police to reopen the investigation and report progress to the Attorney General every two months.

"Today marks an historic and emotional milestone for the Koh family, our legal team, civil society and all Malaysians who have stood with us in the pursuit of truth and justice," said Susanna outside the courthouse. "We are overjoyed and thankful to God that we have an honest and fair judgment."

"All of us at The Voice of the Martyrs join with Susanna and the Koh family to thank the Lord for this legal victory," said Todd Nettleton, VOM spokesperson and host of VOM Radio. "We are thankful for the judge's willingness to pursue truth, wherever that pursuit led. We hope that the ongoing 10,000 ringgit per day in damages ordered by the judge until Raymond is found will force police and government officials to give Susanna what she really desires: the truth about what happened to her husband."

"In the spiritual realm, we know that Susanna was already victorious, as she shared on a recent episode of VOM Radio , recorded before the verdict was announced," Nettleton continued. "It is wonderful to see her faithful, determined quest for answers rewarded by the court."

Pastor Raymond Koh was abducted in February 2017 in broad daylight on a street in Malaysia.

The entire attack took less than 40 seconds. Seven vehicles and at least 15 men were involved in this professionally-executed kidnapping that was captured by a nearby security camera. The clip of Koh's disturbing disappearance is on YouTube . His car was never found, and he has not been seen or heard from since.

Following his disappearance, police interrogated Susanna-not about her husband's whereabouts, but about his ministry activities and alleged evangelism among ethnic Malay people.

Despite years of silence, intimidation and grief, Susanna has remained steadfast in faith. Her story of forgiveness and perseverance has encouraged believers worldwide.

As this legal victory unfolds, VOM continues to stand with the Koh family.

"I am overjoyed at this victorious outcome for Susanna and her children," said Nettleton. "I hope this legal finding represents the beginning of a new chapter for Christians in Malaysia-including ethnic Malay Christians-a chapter where their rights are protected and their freedoms are upheld."

