Prevail Partners LLC: Omnix Medical and Prevail Partners, LLC Announce Strategic and Financial Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Omnix Medical Ltd., P.C. ("Omnix Medical") and Prevail Partners, LLC ("Prevail Partners") join in a strategic partnership that will efficiently and economically drive the clinical advancement of Omnix Medical's pipeline of first-in-class, leading edge anti-infectives. The lead compound OMN6 is well positioned to become a first-line treatment for severe or life-threatening infections involving multidrug- and carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii complex (ABC), the highest priority pathogen of the WHO and CDA. Both preclinical and Phase 1 studies have shown OMN6 to be highly active against resistant bacteria and safe for use. A Phase 2 study is currently underway to evaluate the safety, tolerability pharmacokinetics and efficacy of OMN6 in patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) or ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) caused by ABC.

Prevail Partners, an investment fund, will invest in Omnix Medical per the terms of their agreement as they develop their pipeline. Prevail InfoWorks, Inc., an affiliate of Prevail Partners and clinical research organization utilizing advanced technologies, will provide Omnix Medical clinical trial services and technologies to cost effectively achieve the highest quality data in the shortest possible time during their clinical studies.

Mary Schaheen, President of Prevail Partners stated that "Such a vital mission to address multi-drug resistant AB is in excellent hands with the research and clinical development experts at Omnix and Prevail InfoWorks. We have great confidence in our partnership and its ability to accelerate Omnix to a significant value inflection point through the completion of its planned trial."

Dr. Moshik Cohen-Kutner, co-founder and CEO of Omnix Medical, expressed that "this partnership with Prevail Partners and its affiliate demonstrates their confidence in our science and management team, and their operational experience and expertise will enable a smooth execution of the study, while their specialization in real-time data integration and analytics will ensure fast, reliable data access to lower our clinical risk and potentially speed up our regulatory timeline."

About Omnix Medical

Founded in 2015, Omnix Medical ( www.omnixmedical.com) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an arsenal of novel antibiotic agents for the treatment of infections involving drug-resistant bacteria. Our exceptional technology offers a first-in-its-class drug that will be a gamechanger in the anti-infective industry.

About OMN6

Omnix Medical successfully completed a Phase I trial with OMN6, demonstrating a favorable pharmacokinetic (PK) profile with no severe or adverse events. Considering OMN6's powerful antimicrobial activity, lack of resistance, and safety at clinical exposure levels demonstrated in the Phase 1 clinical study, OMN6 is well-positioned to become a first-line treatment for severe or life-threatening infections involving multidrug- and carbapenem-resistant AB.

About Prevail Partners, LLC

Prevail Partners ( www.prevailpartners.com ) is an investment fund focused on life sciences companies. The fund is designed to take advantage of the attractive returns possible in promising scientific advances in the fields of healthcare therapies, preventive treatments, and medical devices. A uniquely favorable feature of the fund is that Prevail InfoWorks applies proprietary technologies and services to equip companies in which the fund invests, giving investors comfort that the trials have a higher likelihood of success.

About Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

For over a decade, Prevail InfoWorks ( www.prevailinfoworks.com ) has been dedicated to providing biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device enterprises with the most innovative and complete technology and service solutions for their clinical development. The company delivers unique products and services that accelerate and de-risk drug development and clinical regulatory process more rapidly and cost effectively. Proven in several hundred clinical trials spanning more than a decade, the mission of Prevail is to maximize the real-time actionable intelligence that can be derived from aggregating all of your clinical, diagnostic, operational and project accounting data, from evolving topline trends and metrics to patient specific data. Prevail InfoWorks is an affiliate of Prevail Partners, LLC.

