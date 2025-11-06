NationWide Self Storage in Vancouver and Burnaby Launches "Inflation Buster Pricing" On Self-Storage Units

Leads the way with affordable, high-value storage solutions starting at just $39/month and 1st Month Free Rent!

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / NationWide Self Storage is leading the way in affordability and value with its new Inflation Buster Pricing campaign across its Vancouver locations. With inflation continuing to impact everyday costs, NationWide is making it easier for residents and businesses to access secure, modern self-storage solutions without breaking the bank.

As part of this special offer, NationWide is featuring Sky Lockers starting at just $39/month, as well as incredible rates on 5×5, 5×10, and 10×15 storage units - all within clean, state-of-the-art facilities designed for convenience, security, and peace of mind.

To make the savings even better, new tenants receive their first month free and up to 5 months at 50% off ! Plus, many of these select units include a complimentary unlimited monthly car wash membership - a bonus valued between $54.95 and $79.95 per month.

"Our Inflation Buster Pricing initiative is about helping people take back control of their space and their budget," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "Whether you need a small locker for seasonal storage or a larger unit for home or business needs, we're committed to offering premium self-storage at prices that work for everyone."

The two NationWide Self Storage locations in the Vancouver / Burnaby area feature advanced Noke® Smart Entry technology, allowing keyless smartphone access, 24/7 digital surveillance, and climate-controlled units to ensure belongings stay safe and protected.

Vancouver Locations Offering Inflation Buster Pricing:

NationWide Self Storage Vancouver - 1223 East Pender Street Vancouver, BC

NationWide Self Storage Burnaby / Vancouver - 3680 E. 4th Ave Vancouver, BC

Both locations are centrally located, providing easy access for residents, professionals, and businesses throughout Metro Vancouver.

About NationWide Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage is a proudly Canadian-owned and BC operated company offering modern, secure, and technologically advanced storage solutions across British Columbia. With modern features like smartphone access, digital monitoring, and value-added partnerships such as unlimited car wash memberships, NationWide continues to redefine what customers can expect from self-storage.

Media Contact:

Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage

778-357-0700

hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca

https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-in-vancouver-and-burnaby-launches-%e2%80%9cinfla-1097862