Orano group, a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials and Poland's Synthos Green Energy (SGE) and Orlen Synthos Green Energy (OSGE) have signed framework agreements that pave the way for Orano to provide a wide range of services and support to SGE and OSGE in their projects to deploy small modular reactor (SMRs) in Central and Eastern Europe. The agreements were signed at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) in Paris by CEO of SGE and OSGE, Rafal Kasprów and CEO of Orano, Nicolas Maes.

The partnerships strengthen CEE in particular Poland's SMR programs in area of fuel cycle and contributes to build a robust European supply chain. The agreements mark a significant milestone in Poland's based companies efforts to develop and deploy a fleet of GE Vernova Hitachi BWRX-300 reactors in Poland and beyond.

Closer collaborations between Orano, SGE and OSGE will enhance Polish companies' understanding of the entire fuel cycle issues and strengthen the implementation of necessary fuel cycle activities to support their SMR projects. The support of Orano, specialist of the nuclear fuel cycle in France, is another important step for SGE and OSGE, as the companies place strong emphasis on building a robust and integrated European supply chain.

The agreements cover services across the nuclear fuel cycle based on Orano's existing industrial solutions, offering a full range of products and services from mining and conversion to enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing and recycling, transport and storage solutions, and engineering, as well as decommissioning and services to nuclear operators.

"Involvement of a partner such as Orano in our project is the next step in building 'the European BWRX-300'. The growing interest of entities from numerous European countries to deploy this design provides a foundation for building a solid supply chain for BWRX-300 technology here, in the EU" - said Rafal Kasprów.

"Orano is convinced of the essential role of nuclear energy in the decarbonisation of power generation, heating for industrial sectors and is delighted to strengthen its collaboration with SGE and OSGE. This partnership aims to leverage Orano's proven industrial solutions to support both SGE's and OSGE's projects." said Nicolas Maes.

SGE operates in selected CEE countries, where it plans to build a fleet of BWRX-300 reactors together with local partners. Based on an agreement with GE Vernova Hitachi, the company has exclusive rights to implement the BWRX-300 SMR technology in nine countries, with Poland being the most advanced. The first unit in Poland where OSGE is implementing the project is expected to be operational at the beginning of the next decade. The company, which is SGE joint venture with Orlen, the largest multi energy company in CEE, is currently engaged in licensing activities and environmental procedures.

Orano is already supporting the development of SMR's projects worldwide through the supply of solutions throughout the entire fuel cycle.

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 18,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow. Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About SGE

Synthos Green Energy S.A. is a clean energy company based in Warsaw, Poland, focused on deploying the BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor to support the energy security and decarbonization of Central and Eastern Europe. SGE's mission is to build a fleet of BWRX-300 reactors designed by GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy, which will provide households and industry with stable zero-carbon electricity. For more information, visit www.synthosgreenenergy.com and LinkedIn.

About OSGE

ORLEN Synthos Green Energy (OSGE) was established by ORLEN S.A. and Synthos Green Energy S.A. The company plays a leading role in the deployment of modular nuclear reactors in Poland, aiming to contribute to the effective decarbonisation of the power generation, heating and industrial sectors. OSGE's mission is to build a fleet of BWRX-300 reactors designed by GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy, which will become an important part of the country's energy mix, providing households and industry with stable zero-carbon electricity. For more information, visit www.osge.com and X (Twitter) platform @ORLEN_Synthos and LinkedIn.

