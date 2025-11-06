Venture Medical LLC: Venture Medical Issues Statement on CMS 2026 Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule

Company reaffirms its commitment to patient access, clinical excellence, and responsible reimbursement reform under the new CMS framework.

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Venture Medical, LLC, today issued the following statement regarding the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) Calendar Year 2026 Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) Final Rule, which introduces a new framework for the Medicare reimbursement of skin substitutes.

"CMS's final rule represents a defining moment for the wound care industry," said John Schroeder, CEO of Venture Medical. "As one of the nation's leading distributors of advanced wound care solutions, we've long advocated for clarity and consistency in coverage and reimbursement - ensuring that providers can focus on what matters most: delivering outcomes-driven care to their patients. Unfortunately, the $127 PFS rate will severely compromise access to therapies and specialized wound care in general. The intersection of this rate with the overly restrictive covered list of products in the January 1 2026 effective LCDs will exacerbate devastating complications for patients. Adding to these, the apparently weaponized posture recently embraced by auditors could severely backfire for an administration we believe has the best of intentions for our elderly and vulnerable patients. We will accelerate our work with committed industry colleagues, CMS, policymakers, and key opinion leaders to improve reimbursement and access to skin substitutes, as this threat to patient care must be alleviated."

The new reimbursement structure reflects CMS's intent to foster a more balanced, evidence-based market - one that rewards quality, compliance, and clinical performance. Venture Medical remains fully aligned with this mission. Through its partnerships with industry innovators like BioStem Technologies, Inc. and its distribution of clinically validated allografts including VENDAJE AC®, and AmnioWrap2 along with a curated, end-to-end portfolio of advanced wound care products including offloading devices, compression therapies, advanced dressings, debridement tools, anti-biofilm strategies, and advanced imaging, Venture Medical continues to prioritize access to cutting-edge technologies supported by science and real-world results.

"While change always brings challenges, our role is to lead with preparation and confidence," added Schroeder. "Venture has proactively developed strategies to help our customers navigate these updates - offering education, policy guidance, and product solutions along with efficient practice solutions that meet both clinical and economic demands. We are positioned to take a bold approach and lead further change in this new season of wound care."

As the market transitions to this new era of standardized reimbursement, Venture Medical remains steadfast in its commitment to advocacy, innovation, and partnership - helping clinicians deliver the highest level of patient care while sustaining operational excellence in a changing landscape.

SOURCE: Venture Medical LLC

