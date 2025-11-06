Marqii Launches First Party Reviews

Marqii's First Party Reviews product allows hospitality brands to own their review collection, with branded forms that capture private guest feedback from multiple sources and centralize guest feedback analysis from all channels.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Marqii , the most complete discovery platform built specifically for hospitality businesses, today launched First Party Reviews, for hospitality businesses who want to take control of their guest feedback. With First Party Reviews, Marqii hospitality partners can proactively request feedback at every guest touchpoint - in-store, online, or via email - and get a complete picture of their review analytics across all channels.

Marqii has the most review integrations for hospitality brands, incorporating 3rd party platforms, reservations sites, catering platforms, and listings publishers. Marketing and Customer Experience teams use Marqii First Party Reviews to create fully branded review forms that can be shared via URL link, QR code, or embedded directly into a website. Restaurants can collect authentic, private guest feedback on their terms and analyze everything alongside their public reviews in one place, using Marqii's advanced AI review summaries, sentiment scores, and keyword analysis.

Key Benefits:

Create custom review forms with branded logo, colors, and fonts

Includes required star rating and optional fields for detailed reviews

Share via URL link, downloadable QR code, or website embed code

Multi-location support with centralized monitoring

Preloaded, customizable "thank you" messages adapt automatically based on star rating

Analytics appear alongside public reviews in the Marqii Dashboard

"Hospitality is always evolving, and of course that includes how our industry connects with guests, and review generation is the next focus," said Avi Goren, Marqii Co-Founder and CEO. "First Party Reviews empowers our restaurant partners to engage with authentic reviews throughout the feedback journey. By making it effortless for guests to share their experiences, we're helping businesses build stronger reputations and make better operational decisions based on direct guest feedback."

To learn more about Marqii's suite of solutions that drive guest discovery, simplify SEO and GEO, and improve local search performance, visit marqii.com

About Marqii

Founded in 2017 by Avi Goren, Evan Perlmutter and Bryan Rutcofsky, Marqii is the most complete discovery platform built for hospitality businesses. With dozens of POS integrations and connections to up to 80 listings sites including Google, Yelp, Facebook, Bing, and Apple Maps, Marqii automates updates to listings, menus, and websites to help every location get discovered and chosen by more guests. Marqii Review Management gives multi-unit operators one place to track and respond to Yelp, Google, Facebook, OpenTable, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and ezCater reviews and never miss a chance to engage with guests, and AI review analysis features make it easy to take action on guest feedback. More than 15,000 hospitality businesses use Marqii to rank higher in search results, and be found and chosen by more guests.

