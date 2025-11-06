Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company").

Journey announces corrections to certain information disclosed in its November 5, 2025 press release as follows:

In the Highlights section on page one of the previous press release, the reference to the in-service date for the Gilby power generation asset should be 2026 not 2025.

In the Operations Section on page 3 the reference to "2.8" net Duvernay wells should be "1.2".

