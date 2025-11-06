Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company").
Journey announces corrections to certain information disclosed in its November 5, 2025 press release as follows:
In the Highlights section on page one of the previous press release, the reference to the in-service date for the Gilby power generation asset should be 2026 not 2025.
In the Operations Section on page 3 the reference to "2.8" net Duvernay wells should be "1.2".
For further information contact:
|Alex G. Verge
President and Chief Executive Officer
403-303-3232
alex.verge@journeyenergy.ca
|or
|Gerry Gilewicz
Chief Financial Officer
403-303-3238
gerry.gilewicz@journeyenergy.ca
|Journey Energy Inc.
700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2R 0A8
403-294-1635
www.journeyenergy.ca
