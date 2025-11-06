ITR Concession Company LLC: Winter Weather Preparedness on the Indiana Toll Road

ELKHART, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / As winter approaches, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), is reinforcing the importance of safe driving during Winter Weather Preparedness Week, November 9 - 15. The campaign highlights simple but essential actions: inspecting your vehicle often, assembling emergency kits, and staying informed of weather forecasts and travel alerts before heading out on the road.

To support safe travel, ITRCC teams continuously monitor and maintain the 157-mile corridor. The Traffic Management Center (TMC) provides real-time updates and alerts for severe weather, reduced visibility, and other winter driving hazards via overhead Dynamic Messaging Signs (DMS). On the roadway, maintenance crews apply salt brine to help prevent ice accumulation and follow up with efficient snowplowing and salt distribution. This coordinated, around-the-clock effort ensures clear and safe conditions throughout the winter season.

"Winter weather can arrive quickly and without warning," said an ITRCC Executive. "We're ready 24/7, but safe driving begins with you - slowing down, giving plows space, and planning ahead can make all the difference."

As part of the Winter Weather Preparedness 2025 campaign, ITRCC will partner with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and Indiana State Police (ISP) for a media event on November 10, 2025, to highlight collective efforts that promote winter readiness and safe driving awareness across the region.

Customers are also reminded to choose the appropriate payment lane when entering or exiting toll plazas, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, and never back up in toll lanes. For a smoother travel experience, please ensure your E-ZPass is active and securely mounted to your windshield. Using the correct lane not only keeps traffic flowing efficiently but also helps prevent unnecessary delays.

For winter driving tips and travel updates, visit IndianaTollRoad.org or follow @IndianaTollRoad on social media.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

