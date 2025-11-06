E&I Cooperative Services Awards Cenmed Enterprises Contract for Medical, Laboratory, and Sports Medicine Products

NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / E&I Cooperative Services (E&I), the only member-owned, nonprofit sourcing cooperative focused exclusively on education, has awarded a competitively solicited contract to Cenmed Enterprises for Medical-Surgical Products, Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, Sports Medicine/Athletics Products, and Related Services (Contract CR001455), eandi.cenmed.com.

Effective September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029, the agreement gives E&I's education and healthcare members streamlined access to Cenmed's catalog of 2M+ high-quality, regulatory-compliant products, along with specialized supply chain and equipment management services.

What Members Gain

Comprehensive product access for research labs, clinical services, and athletic departments, including medical-surgical consumables, laboratory equipment, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and sports medicine products

Tailored services such as vendor-managed inventory, custom kitting, logistics support, and Equipment Maintenance Management Solutions (EMMS).

Cost savings and efficiency through competitively awarded, pre-negotiated pricing and free shipping on qualifying orders.

Supplier diversity impact via Cenmed's national MBE certification (NMSDC), enabling Tier 1 diverse-spend reporting.

Sustainability alignment supported by Cenmed's Bronze EcoVadis rating and solar-powered facilities.

"Our new contract with Cenmed is a powerful addition to E&I's portfolio, combining broad product access with specialized services and a proven commitment to members who want premium providers that go beyond transactions," said Eric Frank, CEO of E&I Cooperative Services. "Cenmed's dedicated team offers hands-on guidance, responsive communication, and personalized support at every step to ensure members receive exactly what they need, when they need it."

"Cenmed is proud to partner with E&I to support its 6,200+ member institutions," said Rizwan Chaudhry, CEO of Cenmed Enterprises. "For over 30 years, we've focused on reliable supply, service, and value. This contract advances that mission by simplifying procurement and logistics for education, research, and healthcare. "We're proud to join E&I's portfolio to deliver not only comprehensive access to high-quality laboratory and healthcare products but also the personalized support our academic partners deserve. We understand that every institution's needs are unique and our team is committed to providing hands-on guidance, proactive communication, and tailored solutions to help members achieve their goals with confidence."

Availability: The contract is immediately available to all E&I members. Members can enroll and access pricing through the E&I website.

About Cenmed Enterprises

Cenmed Enterprises is a premier provider of medical and laboratory solutions, distribution, and manufacturing, serving healthcare, life sciences, research, and government for over 30 years. Based in New Jersey, Cenmed offers 2M+ products including PPE, diagnostics, lab consumables, chemicals, and custom medical kits delivers tailored, compliant solutions. Cenmed is a nationally certified supplier focused on value, delivery and ecological sustainability. Learn more at www.cenmed.com.

