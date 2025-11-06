NMS Capital Group, LLC: NMS Consulting and NMS Capital Group Form Saliba Group, Continuing 130-Year Legacy in Construction and Engineering

New firm builds on more than 130 years of the Saliba family's legacy in construction and engineering, launching with ~35 professionals and a $500 million 2026 project pipeline

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS Consulting"), a leading global management consulting and corporate advisory firm, today announced that it has spun off its Technical Services Consulting division to form Saliba Group, Inc. ("Saliba Group"), a dedicated Program and Construction Management (PCM) firm, in partnership with NMS Capital Group, LLC, a leading global equity firm.

Saliba Group launches as a professional services platform providing program, construction and project management services across infrastructure, energy, real estate, hospitality, sports and entertainment, water and transportation markets. With global headquarters in Los Angeles and regional headquarters in Prague and Istanbul covering Europe and the Middle East, respectively, the firm offers clients comprehensive oversight across the full project life cycle, from strategic planning and financing guidance to procurement, construction management and closeout.

The firm builds on more than 130 years of the Saliba family's heritage in construction and engineering, now in its fourth generation, originating in the United States in the late 1800s. That legacy spans N. M. Saliba Co. (founded 1941), Tutor-Saliba (founded 1972) and its subsequent merger with Perini Corp. in 2008, firms responsible for some of the nation's most iconic infrastructure projects, including the L.A. Metro, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) San Francisco and Wynn Las Vegas. Saliba Group continues that tradition while focusing on 21st century infrastructure, energy and technology programs with a global project scope.

At its inception, Saliba Group will comprise approximately 35 professionals operating across the United States, Europe and the Middle East, with an active 2026 project pipeline of roughly $500 million.

"This spin-off allows NMS Consulting to focus more sharply on strategy and corporate advisory while enabling Saliba Group to scale as a specialized PCM platform with the capital and leadership support of NMS Capital Group," said Aykut Cakir, CEO of NMS Consulting, who will also serve in a dual capacity as managing director for Europe and the Middle East for Saliba Group Inc. "With this launch, Saliba Group adds to its global professional team, reinforcing its ability to deliver end-to-end management and advisory services across complex infrastructure projects."

"Continuing our family's fourth-generation involvement in construction and engineering through the formal launch of Saliba Group is both an honor and a natural evolution," said Trevor M. Saliba, founder, chairman and CEO of NMS Capital Group and chairman of Saliba Group. "We have spent the past year building strategic relationships and preparing for launch. With offices now in Los Angeles, Prague and Istanbul, and an expanding client base across the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, we're well positioned to deliver on the next generation of infrastructure and program management projects."

Saliba Group's establishment represents a continuation of the Saliba family's multigenerational legacy in the construction and engineering sectors, dating back more than a century. The new entity combines that legacy with NMS Capital Group's investment platform to address the growing global demand for infrastructure, energy and real estate solutions in the 21st century.

About NMS Capital Group

NMS Capital Group was established in 2010 as the dedicated investment arm of the Saliba Family Office. Since its inception, the firm has evolved into a global private investment platform specializing in private equity, venture capital, and structured finance. NMS has completed transactions across multiple sectors, including business and financial services, insurance and reinsurance, energy, infrastructure, real estate, manufacturing, and technology.

For more information, please visit www.nmscapital.com.

