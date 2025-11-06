Arbour Entertainment: Nicole Arbour and Jamaican Government Unite to Bring Direct Corporate Aid After Hurricane Melissa

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / The Jamaican Ministry of Energy, Transport, and Telecommunications, and the Prudential Foundation officially partner with Nicole Arbour, and Arbour Entertainment to bring corporate donations to Jamaica for hurricane Melissa relief.

While many countries have been donating funds, and many entertainers generously sharing links to foundations, Arbour, known for her comedy, music, and record breaking creative direction is heading up the effort of connecting brands with those in need directly.

"If a shoe company is able to donate 200 pairs of running shoes for kids, or a toothpaste company wants to send 100 tubes we'll make sure they get through customs with our staff waiting to distribute them," said Arbour. "I'm calling on every brand in every category. There are thousands of people who have lost everything they worked their entire lives for, and we have an opportunity to help them through this time."

Only one week prior to category 5 Melissa causing catastrophic damage and loss, Jamaica was ranked #1 in the world for its people being the most likely to help a stranger, according to the World Happiness Gallup Report 2025. Now, they need our help.

"I'm very proud to be working directly with the Jamaican government and the Prudential Foundation on this allowing a seamless donation process for brands," Arbour added. "My fiancé Skygrass is Jamaican, our friends are Jamaican, my second home these last few years has been Jamaica. This hit home and it's an honor to GOTEAM and help where I can."

Donations accepted include but are not limited to:

*Clothing/ Shoes

*Health and Wellness

*Personal Hygiene

*Camping/Survival

*Building Materials/ Tools

*Home Goods

To arrange a donation, please contact: jamaica@arbourentertainment.com

About Nicole Arbour:

Award winning Comedian, Recording Artist, Creative Director, and Advocate.

Nicole's hard-hitting comedy videos have made her a pioneer in the digital space garnering over 3 Billion views across platforms, and boasts a dedicated audience of 6 million+ followers known as the GOTEAM.

She has had the opportunity to perform and speak at some of the largest events and festivals in the world including Style New York Fashion Week, The MMA Awards, and 10X Business Conferences. The Canadian born artist who received an honorary star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame for "Special Achievement in Social Media," had her first two rock singles lead to features in Rolling Stone, Galore, and The Source Magazine who dubbed Nicole, "The New Kid Rock."

After a car accident left Nicole disabled for the better part of 8 years, she worked with some of the top doctors and clinicians in Chronic Pain to not only get better, but create a pain program to help millions of other adults in chronic pain.

Her work with the program and advocacy for the pain community had her honoured to receive the "Hero of Hope" Award from the International Pain Foundation, and the "Media Excellence Award" from the Fibromyalgia Association of America.

Nicole was honored to be a subject alongside Richard Branson and Peter H. Diamandis in the feel good doc "Dreamer" which won the 2020 Emmy for best documentary.

Over 80 organic viral videos since her first Youtube drop, Nicole consults and strategizes with some of the biggest brands in the world, helping them drive sales, secure fundraising, and win online. She's also been called to speak on some of the biggest business conference stages and panels including events for Google, and Meta.

Nicole's projects can be found in Nordstrom, Ulta, Shoppers Drug Mart, Harrods, and on every size of screen.

