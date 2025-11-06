Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today announced that Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. will hold its third quarter investor conference call on 20 November 2025 at 16:00 GMT (11:00 EST). During the call, CEO Bill Ackman and the other members of the Pershing Square investment team will provide an update on the portfolio and address questions e-mailed in advance by investors to: ir@persq.com.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be available on PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

Following the call, a replay of the event will be available by audio webcast until Thursday, 4 December 2025 at 16:00 GMT (11:00 EST). To access the audio webcast, please visit PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

