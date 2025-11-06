ShelfieTech Ltd. Announces Private Placement of up to $2 Million

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (CSE:SHLF)(OTCQB: SHLFF) ("Shelfie", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at USD $1.00 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to USD $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay finders' fees of up to 8.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of Common Shares to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by eligible finders. all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for corporate purposes, R&D, acquisitions and working capital.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the CSE. The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the CSE.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About ShelfieTech:

ShelfieTech is a technology company focused on providing shelf inventory management technological solutions for the retail industry, in particular for large grocery stores and supermarkets.

Using patent-pending technology, ShelfieTech's technological solution includes a robotic retail shelf monitoring system which uses its self developed proprietary software that utilizes machine learning and image processing algorithms to automatically optimize shelf inventory management.

For more information on ShelfieTech Ltd., please visit our website: https://shelfietech.com/

or visit us on social media:

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/shelfie-tech

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shelfietech

Contacts:

Gadi Levin

VP Finance

Gadi@shelfietech.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

SOURCE: ShelfieTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/shelfietech-ltd.-announces-private-placement-of-up-to-2-million-1097725