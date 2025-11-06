Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a technology-driven financial services provider, is pleased to announce that on November 6, 2025, its wholly-owned subsidiary, BPO Collections Limited ("BPO"), entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with the shareholders of ACT Credit Management Limited ("ACT") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ACT (the "Acquisition").

"We are proud to announce our fifth acquisition, marking another key milestone in the expansion of our revenue cycle management business pillar," said Graham Rankin, Co-CEO RCM (UK) of the Company. "ACT's reputation and operational expertise strengthen our market position and complement our strategic growth objectives. We anticipate ACT to contribute an annual EBITDA in the range of approximately C$750 thousand to C$1.0 million, with anticipated revenue to be in the range of C$6.0 million to C$9.0 million, further supporting the Company's steady growth through targeted acquisitions."

About ACT

Founded over a decade ago, ACT provides comprehensive debt collection and credit management services across the United Kingdom ("UK") and is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). ACT's client base spans multiple industries, offering specialized services in debt recovery, tracing, credit reporting, and legal enforcement.

Details of the Acquisition

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, BPO anticipates acquiring 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of ACT. The Company will not assume any of ACT's existing debt. The Acquisition will be funded through existing cash flow and no shares will be issued.

This transaction is considered non-material for the Company, does not involve the issuance of Everyday People securities, and does not constitute a "Fundamental Acquisition" under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") Policy 5.3. As such, the Acquisition meets the criteria of an "Exempt Transaction" under TSXV Policy 5.3.

The completion of this Acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required third party and regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the FCA in the UK. The Acquisition is anticipated to close on or about January 3, 2026. No new insiders or control persons of Everyday People will be created as a result of the Acquisition. Shareholder approval is not required in accordance with the TSX-V Policy 5.3. The Acquisition is an arm's-length transaction, and no finder's fee is to be paid in connection with the Acquisition.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to help individuals and businesses manage money better. First established in 1988, we have a workforce of over 600 people operating in the United Kingdom and Canada providing fully fee-for-service solutions across two business pillars operating in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), which helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt, and Financial Services, which provides digital tools and credit access programs that support Canadians on their financial journey.

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to rebuild financial health and wealth, the Company is committed to providing affordable, innovative, and responsible financial solutions that create lasting value for our clients, customers, and shareholders.

We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client and consumer services with our own affordability assessment programs with specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost and effective manner.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

