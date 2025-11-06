Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad: Loma Negra Reports 3Q25 results

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Loma Negra, (NYSE:LOMA)(BYMA:LOMA), ("Loma Negra" or the "Company"), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 (our "3Q25 Results").
3Q25 Key Highlights
Net sales revenues stood at Ps. 209,272 million (US$ 154 million), and decreased by 12.1% YoY, mainly explained by a decrease of 13,2% in in the top line of the Cement segment.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 43,536 million, decreasing by 23.7% YoY in pesos, while in dollars it reached 36 million, down 35.1% from 3Q24.
The Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 20.8%, decreasing by 315 basis points YoY from 24.0%.
Net loss of Ps. 8,587 million, compared to a net profit of Ps. 27,871 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly driven by a higher loss in net financial results and a lower operating result.
New Class 5 Corporate Bond issued in July for a total amount of US$113 million, with a 2-year tenor and an 8% interest rate. Proceeds will be used to refinance upcoming maturities.
Net Debt stood at Ps. 281,519 million (US$206 million), representing a Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.49x, compared to 0.89x in FY24.
The Company has presented certain financial figures, Table 1b and Table 11, in U.S. dollars and Pesos without giving effect to IAS 29. The Company has prepared all other financial information herein by applying IAS 29.
Commenting on the financial and operating performance for the third quarter of 2025, Sergio Faifman, Loma Negra's Chief Executive Officer, noted: "Despite the 6.1% GDP growth reported by INDEC for the first half of the year, the sector began to show signs of deceleration in the third quarter. Political uncertainty increased as the first test of the mid-term elections approached, and the results in the Province of Buenos Aires raised doubts about the sustainability of the government's program. The rise in interest rates and FX volatility also took a toll on activity levels.
In the context of overall macroeconomic instability, quarterly volumes declined by almost 1% year-over-year, despite industry dispatch volumes in September reaching their highest level in 22 months. Looking ahead, October volumes are also encouraging, with growth regaining strength and posting a 7.4% year-over-year expansion.
In terms of results, in this increasingly challenging environment, consolidated margins for the quarter stood at 20.8%. Third quarters are typically those with lower margins due to higher winter energy costs, but thanks to significant efforts we achieved an almost flat sequential margin variation.
Regarding our balance sheet, with the issuance of the Class 5 Bond in July for US$113 million, we extended the average duration of our debt, placing the maturity profile in a very comfortable position, with a leverage ratio of 1.49x.
Finally, the recent results of the national mid-term elections seem to have eased political concerns, and we are optimistic that this will reduce volatility and have a positive effect on activity levels."
Table 1: Financial Highlights
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2025
2024
% Chg.
2025
2024
% Chg.
Net revenue
209,272
238,067
-12.1
%
577,483
640,330
-9.8
%
Gross Profit
36,261
53,723
-32.5
%
122,438
158,859
-22.9
%
Gross Profit margin
17.3
%
22.6
%
-524
bps
21.2
%
24.8
%
-361
bps
Adjusted EBITDA
43,536
57,024
-23.7
%
126,751
159,042
-20.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.
20.8
%
24.0
%
-315
bps
21.9
%
24.8
%
-289
bps
Net Profit (Loss)
(8,587
)
27,871
n/a
15,693
160,396
-90.2
%
Net Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of the Company
(8,468
)
27,576
n/a
16,076
160,255
-90.0
%
EPS
(14.5122
)
47.2609
n/a
27.5526
274.6532
-90.0
%
Average outstanding shares
583
583
0.0
%
583
583
0.0
%
Net Debt
281,519
226,475
24.3
%
281,519
226,475
24.3
%
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1.49
x
1.03
x
0.45
x
1.49
x
1.03
x
0.45
x
Table 1b: Financial Highlights in Ps and in U.S. dollars (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)
In million Ps.
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2025
2024
% Chg.
2025
2024
% Chg.
Net revenue
205,185
174,172
17.8
%
534,746
407,229
31.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA
47,697
52,019
-8.3
%
129,110
131,554
-1.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.
23.2
%
29.9
%
-662
bps
24.1
%
32.3
%
-816
bps
Net Profit (Loss)
5,141
25,354
-79.7
%
37,290
63,720
-41.5
%
Net Debt
281,519
162,441
73.3
%
281,519
162,441
73.3
%
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1.49
x
1.03
x
0.45
x
1.49
x
1.03
x
0.45
x
In million US$
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2025
2024
% Chg.
2025
2024
% Chg.
Ps./US$, av
1,332.23
942.54
41.3
%
1,183.18
888.82
33.1
%
Ps./US$, eop
1,366.58
970.92
40.8
%
1,366.58
970.92
40.8
%
Net revenue
154
185
-16.7
%
452
458
-1.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA
36
55
-35.1
%
109
148
-26.3
%
Net Profit (Loss)
4
27
-85.7
%
32
72
-56.0
%
Net Debt
206
167
23.1
%
206
167
23.1
%
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1.49
x
1.03
x
0.45
x
1.49
x
1.03
x
0.45
x
Overview of Operations
Sales Volumes
Table 2: Sales Volumes2
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2025
2024
% Chg.
2025
2024
% Chg.
Cement, masonry & lime
MM Tn
1.37
1.44
-5.4
%
3.73
3.59
3.8
%
Concrete
MM m3
0.16
0.12
37.8
%
0.39
0.29
35.6
%
Railroad
MM Tn
1.12
1.08
3.9
%
2.88
2.61
10.3
%
Aggregates
MM Tn
0.31
0.24
26.3
%
0.85
0.69
23.5
%
2 Sales volumes include inter-segment sales
Sales volumes of cement, masonry, and lime in 3Q25 decreased by 5.4% year over year (YoY) to 1.37 million tons, despite a 12.8% sequential increase. The recovery process slowed during the third quarter amid rising economic and political concerns and a more challenging basis of comparison.
Bulk cement dispatches continued to show strong momentum, supported by higher activity levels related to mining projects and public works, as well as increased industrial and road construction demand. Conversely, bagged cement dispatches were more affected by the economic slowdown and macroeconomic volatility, declining 11.8% during the quarter.
Concrete segment volumes increased by 37.8% year-over-year. Quarterly sales were primarily driven by private developments related to logistics infrastructure and residential construction, supported by higher activity in public infrastructure projects across the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the province of Santa Fe. The Aggregates segment also posted strong growth, up 26.3% year-over-year, driven by sustained demand from road construction and railroad projects.
Railway segment volumes grew by 3.9% compared to the same quarter in 2024, driven by higher transportation of granitic aggregates, which offset declines in cement, gypsum, and chemicals. Gypsum and frac sand volumes were negatively affected by the disruption of the railway line connecting Bahía Blanca with Neuquén, caused by the storm that hit the area during the first half of the year.
Review of Financial Results
Table 3: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2025
2024
% Chg.
2025
2024
% Chg.
Net revenue
209,272
238,067
-12.1
%
577,483
640,330
-9.8
%
Cost of sales
(173,012
)
(184,343
)
-6.1
%
(455,045
)
(481,472
)
-5.5
%
Gross profit
36,261
53,723
-32.5
%
122,438
158,859
-22.9
%
Selling and administrative expenses
(19,282
)
(21,830
)
-11.7
%
(60,448
)
(63,823
)
-5.3
%
Other gains and losses
1,212
1,579
-23.2
%
3,446
2,408
43.1
%
Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
(2,235
)
(2,399
)
-6.8
%
(6,473
)
(6,710
)
-3.5
%
Finance gain (cost), net
Gain on net monetary position
18,550
45,462
-59.2
%
65,195
293,039
-77.8
%
Exchange rate differences
(29,811
)
(12,609
)
136.4
%
(64,892
)
(40,383
)
60.7
%
Financial income
1,383
747
85.0
%
2,586
1,521
70.0
%
Financial expense
(18,855
)
(17,000
)
10.9
%
(39,303
)
(86,162
)
-54.4
%
Profit (Loss) before taxes
(12,777
)
47,673
n/a
22,549
258,748
-91.3
%
Income tax expense
Current
2,853
(17,988
)
n/a
(10,259
)
(68,383
)
-85.0
%
Deferred
1,337
(1,814
)
n/a
3,402
(29,970
)
n/a
Net profit (Loss)
(8,587
)
27,871
n/a
15,693
160,396
-90.2
%
Net Revenues
Net revenue decreased 12.1% to Ps. 209,272 million in 3Q25, from Ps. 238,067 million in the comparable quarter last year, mainly due to the lower top line performance of the Cement business, followed by the rest of the segments.
The Cement, Masonry Cement, and Lime segment recorded a 13.2% year-over-year decline in revenues, mainly explained by a 5.4% decrease in volumes, which reflected a setback in the recovery trend observed in previous quarters, together with softer pricing conditions compared to the same period last year, despite a positive sequential performance. Bulk cement dispatches performed more strongly, maintaining the trend from the previous quarter, while bagged cement was affected by increased political uncertainty that weighed on activity levels.
Concrete revenue was flat for the quarter compared to 3Q24, with a volume expansion of 37.8% that compensated for the softer pricing dynamics in a highly competitive environment. The growth in volumes was supported by private developments related mainly to logistics infrastructure and residential construction, supported by higher activity in public infrastructure projects across the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the province of Santa Fe.
In the same direction, revenue in the Aggregates segment also remained nearly flat, decreasing by just 0.4% year-over-year. Sales volumes rose by 26.3%, driven by higher activity in road construction and railroad projects. However, this positive effect was offset by weaker pricing dynamics in an increasingly competitive landscape. Additionally, the sales mix had a negative impact, as road construction projects primarily require fine aggregates, which command a lower average price.
Railroad revenues declined by 14.9% in 3Q25 compared to the same quarter of 2024, as higher transported volumes, up 3.9%, only partially offset softer pricing conditions. The disruption of the railway line in Bahía Blanca continues to affect longer-haul traffic-mainly grains, gypsum, and frac sand-reducing ton-kilometers transported and, consequently, revenue generation.
Cost of sales, and Gross profit
Cost of sales decreased by 6.1% year-over-year to Ps. 173,012 million in 3Q25, mainly reflecting lower sales volumes and improved unit costs in the Cement segment. Conversely, cost of sales was impacted by higher depreciation charges following the completion of the 25-kilogram bagging project.
In the Cement segment, lower maintenance expenses and improved energy input prices positively contributed to quarterly performance. Despite the seasonal effects typical of third quarters, the Company was able to offset most of the winter-related cost impact. Thermal energy contracts signed last year, which included year-over-year tariff reductions, together with short-term agreements linked to oil production at tariffs below US$1/MMBTU, helped contain variable costs. On the electrical energy side, lower consumption helped offset higher electricity tariffs, as the Company continued to face the impact of increased transmission and distribution costs. Additionally, costs were affected by the start of dispatches under the new 25-kilogram bag format during the quarter.
Gross profit decreased by 32.5% in the third quarter, totaling Ps. 36,261 million compared to Ps. 53,723 million in 3Q24. Similarly, the gross profit margin contracted by 524 basis points year-over-year, reaching 17.3%.
Selling and Administrative Expenses
Selling and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased by 11.7%, totaling Ps. 19,282 million in 3Q25, compared to Ps. 21,830 million in 3Q24. This decrease was mainly driven by lower freight and sales tax expenses due to reduced sales volumes, as well as a lower impact from salaries and professional consulting fees. As a percentage of sales, SG&A stood at 9.2%, remaining flat year-over-year.
Adjusted EBITDA & Margin
Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation & Margin
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2025
2024
% Chg.
2025
2024
% Chg.
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
Net profit (Loss)
(8,587
)
27,871
n/a
15,693
160,396
-90.2
%
(+) Depreciation and amortization
25,344
23,552
7.6
%
61,314
61,598
-0.5
%
(+) Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
2,235
2,399
-6.8
%
6,473
6,710
-3.5
%
(+) Income tax expense
(4,190
)
19,802
n/a
6,856
98,353
-93.0
%
(+) Financial interest, net
16,725
12,856
30.1
%
32,024
62,992
-49.2
%
(+) Exchange rate differences, net
29,811
12,609
136.4
%
64,892
40,383
60.7
%
(+) Other financial expenses, net
747
3,397
-78.0
%
4,694
21,649
-78.3
%
(+) Gain on net monetary position
(18,550
)
(45,462
)
-59.2
%
(65,195
)
(293,039
)
-77.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA
43,536
57,024
-23.7
%
126,751
159,042
-20.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
20.8
%
24.0
%
-315
bps
21.9
%
24.8
%
-289
bps
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 23.7% year-over-year in 3Q25, totaling Ps. 43,536 million compared to Ps. 57,024 million in the same period of the previous year. This performance was primarily driven by the weaker results of the Cement business, followed by the other segments.
As a result, the Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 315 basis points to 20.8% in 3Q25 from 24.0% in 3Q24. On a sequential basis, the margin decreased by only 40 basis points from 21.2% in the previous quarter, despite the impact of seasonal costs.
In particular, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Cement, Masonry, and Lime segment contracted by 129 basis points to 24.2%. This contraction was mainly explained by softer pricing performance which, despite showing an improved sequential trend, still lags on a year-over-year basis. These effects were partially offset by cost efficiencies - mainly in maintenance and energy inputs - and lower expenses.
Meanwhile, the Concrete segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 1,096 basis points to -6.8% in 3Q25, from 4.2% in 3Q24, as cost controls and higher volumes were not sufficient to offset the impact of softer pricing dynamics in a highly competitive environment.
The Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Aggregates segment improved by 36 basis points to -16.7% in 3Q25, from -17.0% in 3Q24. Although volumes continued to improve during the quarter, the persistent market challenges and an unfavorable product mix continued to weigh on the segment's profitability.
Regarding the Railroad segment, the Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 920 basis points to 3.4% in 3Q25, from 12.6% in 3Q24. Transported volumes showed a slight improvement, mainly driven by higher shipments of granitic aggregates. However, the disruption of the railway line in Bahía Blanca continued to affect longer-haul traffic-primarily grains, gypsum, and frac sand-reducing ton-kilometers transported and, consequently, revenue generation. These impacts were partially offset by cost reductions.
Finance Costs-Net
Table 5: Finance Gain (Cost), net
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2025
2024
% Chg.
2025
2024
% Chg.
Exchange rate differences
(29,811
)
(12,609
)
136.4
%
(64,892
)
(40,383
)
60.7
%
Financial income
1,383
747
85.0
%
2,586
1,521
70.0
%
Financial expense
(18,855
)
(17,000
)
10.9
%
(39,303
)
(86,162
)
-54.4
%
Gain on net monetary position
18,550
45,462
-59.2
%
65,195
293,039
-77.8
%
Total Finance Gain (Cost), Net
(28,733
)
16,600
n/a
(36,415
)
168,014
n/a
During 3Q25, the Company reported a total Net Financial Cost of Ps. 28,733 million, from a gain of Ps. 16,600 recorded in 3Q24. This year-over-year decline was mainly attributable to a lower gain on the net monetary position, as the inflationary effect on monetary liabilities moderated considerably compared to the same period last year, and to a higher impact from exchange rate differences resulting from the devaluation of the peso in the period.
Meanwhile, Net Financial expense increased by 7.5% year-over-year, to Ps. 17,472 million, mainly due to higher interest rates in pesos during the period.
Net Profit and Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company
The Company reported a Net Loss of Ps. 8.6 billion in 3Q25, compared to a Net Profit of Ps. 27.9 billion in the same period of the previous year. The decline was mainly driven by a lower financial result (net), reflecting a more moderate inflationary effect, coupled with lower operational performance. However, the decrease was partially offset by lower income tax expenses.
Net Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company stood at Ps. 8.5 billion. During the quarter, the Company reported a loss per common share of Ps. 14.5122 and an ADR loss of Ps. 72.5612, compared to a gain per common share of Ps. 47.2609 and a gain per ADR of Ps. 236.3044 in 3Q24.
Capitalization
Table 6: Capitalization and Debt Ratio
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
As of September 30,
As of December, 31
2025
2024
2024
Total Debt
396,740
244,550
208,442
- Short-Term Debt
241,364
66,381
122,796
- Long-Term Debt
155,376
178,169
85,646
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments
(115,222
)
(18,075
)
(10,432
)
Total Net Debt
281,519
226,475
198,010
Shareholder's Equity
983,034
941,636
967,341
Capitalization
1,379,774
1,186,186
1,175,783
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
188,532
219,275
222,963
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1.49
x
1.03
x
0.89
x
As of September 30, 2025, total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments were Ps. 115,222 million compared with Ps. 18,075 million as of September 30, 2024. Total debt at the close of the quarter stood at Ps. 396,740 million, composed by Ps. 241,364 million in short-term borrowings, including the current portion of long-term borrowings (or 61% of total borrowings), and Ps. 155,376 million in long-term borrowings (or 39% of total borrowings). At the close of the third quarter of 2025, 81% (or Ps. 319,735 million) of Loma Negra's total debt was denominated in U.S. dollars, and 19% (or Ps. 77,005 million) was in Pesos.
As of September 30, 2025, 18% of the Company's consolidated loans accrued interest at a variable rate, primarily based on the short-term market rate in pesos, as it is debt in local currency. The remaining 82% accrue interest at a fixed rate.
By the end of the quarter, the average duration of Loma Negra's total debt was 0.9 years.
The Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio stood at 1.49x as of the end of the third quarter, up from 0.89x as of December 31, 2024.
In July, the Company issued its Class 5 corporate bond for US$113 million with a two-year tenor. The proceeds will be used to cancel the outstanding of Class 2 bond maturing in December, along with other short-term debt. With this issuance, the Company increased the average duration of its debt and maintains a well-balanced maturity profile.
Cash Flows
Table 7: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Profit (Loss)
(8,587
)
27,871
15,693
160,396
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
48,613
22,632
97,076
(27,359
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(8,089
)
33,256
(105,922
)
(39,193
)
Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities
31,937
83,758
6,847
93,844
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposal of Yguaz?? Cementos S.A.
1,347
-
1,347
-
Property, plant and equipment, Intangible Assets, net
(14,595
)
(22,983
)
(46,163
)
(61,931
)
Contributions to Trust
(410
)
(244
)
(1,108
)
(839
)
Investments, net
(48,285
)
-
(48,285
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(61,943
)
(23,227
)
(94,209
)
(62,770
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds / Repayments from borrowings, Interest paid
74,283
(45,808
)
139,424
(20,097
)
Dividends paid
(2
)
-
(2
)
-
Share repurchase plan
-
-
-
(725
)
Net cash generated by (used in) by financing activities
74,281
(45,808
)
139,421
(20,823
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
44,275
14,723
52,059
10,251
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
16,843
17,886
10,432
17,886
Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")
(5,083
)
(1,335
)
(7,313
)
(10,781
)
Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency
10,664
137
11,521
719
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
66,699
31,410
66,699
18,075
In 3Q25, net cash generated from operating activities totaled Ps. 31,937 million, compared to Ps. 83,758 million in the same period of the previous year. This reflected higher working capital requirements and a lower operating result. Regarding working capital, economic uncertainties during the quarter and the higher interest rate environment increased working capital needs, coupled with higher income tax payments, as the Company did not make advance income tax payments during 2024. On the other hand, inventories decreased during the quarter due to seasonality, given that clinker production is minimized during the winter months while inventory consumption increases.
During the quarter, the Company generated Ps. 74,281 million in cash from financing activities, mainly driven by the issuance of the Class 5 bond, net of debt repayments and interest payments. Additionally, Ps. 61,943 million were used in investing activities, primarily due to the short-term allocation of the proceeds from the Class 5 bond issuance. On the other hand, CAPEX decreased following the completion of the 25-kilogram bagging project.
Definitions
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus financial interest, net plus income tax expense plus depreciation and amortization plus exchange rate differences plus other financial expenses, net plus tax on debits and credits to bank accounts, plus share of loss of associates, plus net Impairment of Property, plant and equipment, and less income from discontinued operation. Loma Negra believes that excluding tax on debits and credits to bank accounts from its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is a better measure of operating performance when compared to other international players.
Net Debt is calculated as borrowings less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
Table 8: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
As of September 30,
As of December, 31
2025
2024
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,272,919
1,285,766
Right to use assets
3,213
3,874
Intangible assets
6,332
3,534
Investments
85
85
Goodwill
844
844
Inventories
98,451
81,677
Other receivables
1,765
7,628
Other assets
403
830
Total non-current assets
1,384,012
1,384,237
Current assets
Inventories
233,654
246,084
Other receivables
40,954
16,870
Trade accounts receivable
74,297
60,067
Investments
103,844
706
Cash and banks
11,377
9,727
Total current assets
464,126
333,453
TOTAL ASSETS
1,848,138
1,717,690
SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
Capital stock and other capital related accounts
322,487
322,487
Reserves
645,125
457,529
Retained earnings
16,076
187,596
Equity attributable to the owners of the Company
983,688
967,612
Non-controlling interests
(655
)
(271
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
983,034
967,341
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
155,376
85,646
Provisions
14,486
13,710
Salaries and social security payables
1,273
1,840
Debts for leases
1,541
2,193
Other liabilities
1,197
1,232
Deferred tax liabilities
315,673
319,076
Total non-current liabilities
489,546
423,698
Current liabilities
Borrowings
241,364
122,796
Accounts payable
92,594
114,149
Advances from customers
8,989
7,819
Salaries and social security payables
16,480
21,844
Tax liabilities
12,762
57,135
Debts for leases
2,023
1,693
Other liabilities
1,345
1,215
Total current liabilities
375,558
326,651
TOTAL LIABILITIES
865,104
750,349
TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,848,138
1,717,690
Table 9: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
Net revenue
209,272
238,067
-12.1
%
577,483
640,330
-9.8
%
Cost of sales
(173,012
)
(184,343
)
-6.1
%
(455,045
)
(481,472
)
-5.5
%
Gross Profit
36,261
53,723
-32.5
%
122,438
158,859
-22.9
%
Selling and administrative expenses
(19,282
)
(21,830
)
-11.7
%
(60,448
)
(63,823
)
-5.3
%
Other gains and losses
1,212
1,579
-23.2
%
3,446
2,408
43.1
%
Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
(2,235
)
(2,399
)
-6.8
%
(6,473
)
(6,710
)
-3.5
%
Finance gain (cost), net
Gain on net monetary position
18,550
45,462
-59.2
%
65,195
293,039
-77.8
%
Exchange rate differences
(29,811
)
(12,609
)
136.4
%
(64,892
)
(40,383
)
60.7
%
Financial income
1,383
747
85.0
%
2,586
1,521
70.0
%
Financial expenses
(18,855
)
(17,000
)
10.9
%
(39,303
)
(86,162
)
-54.4
%
Profit (loss) before taxes
(12,777
)
47,673
n/a
22,549
258,748
-91.3
%
Income tax expense
Current
2,853
(17,988
)
n/a
(10,259
)
(68,383
)
-85.0
%
Deferred
1,337
(1,814
)
n/a
3,402
(29,970
)
n/a
Net Profit (Loss)
(8,587
)
27,871
n/a
15,693
160,396
-90.2
%
Net Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(8,468
)
27,576
n/a
16,076
160,255
-90.0
%
Non-controlling interests
(119
)
295
n/a
(384
)
141
n/a
NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
(8,587
)
27,871
n/a
15,693
160,396
-90.2
%
Earnings per share (basic and diluted):
(14.5122
)
47.2609
n/a
27.5526
274.6532
-90.0
%
Table 10: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Profit (Loss)
(8,587
)
27,871
15,693
160,396
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities
Income tax expense
(4,190
)
19,802
6,856
98,353
Depreciation and amortization
25,344
23,552
61,314
61,598
Provisions
2,182
335
4,857
4,603
Exchange rate differences
27,922
11,145
58,218
37,311
Interest expense
16,737
13,364
32,208
63,710
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(421
)
(553
)
(541
)
(1,255
)
Gain on net monetary position
(18,550
)
(45,462
)
(65,195
)
(293,039
)
Impairment of trust fund
(411
)
244
(641
)
839
Share-based payment
-
204
-
519
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Inventories
14,831
16,733
(3,555
)
(30,763
)
Other receivables
(21,307
)
(4,103
)
(22,328
)
13,090
Trade accounts receivable
(15,732
)
(7,633
)
(28,162
)
(48,717
)
Advances from customers
2,217
2,670
2,357
(2,146
)
Accounts payable
6,375
23,637
(4,082
)
39,595
Salaries and social security payables
2,598
3,687
(2,065
)
7,059
Provisions
(381
)
(417
)
(1,358
)
(993
)
Tax liabilities
17,556
1,177
21,266
(1,955
)
Other liabilities
119
(367
)
464
(4,645
)
Income tax paid
(14,364
)
(2,129
)
(68,460
)
(9,719
)
Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities
31,937
83,758
6,847
93,844
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposal of Yguaz?? Cementos S.A.
1,347
-
1,347
Proceeds from disposal of Property, plant and equipment
247
829
870
1,567
Payments to acquire Property, plant and equipment
(13,175
)
(23,625
)
(43,158
)
(63,073
)
Payments to acquire Intangible Assets
(1,667
)
(187
)
(3,875
)
(425
)
Proceeds from maturity investments
(48,285
)
-
(48,285
)
-
Contributions to Trust
(410
)
(244
)
(1,108
)
(839
)
Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities
(61,943
)
(23,227
)
(94,209
)
(62,770
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from non-convertible negotiable obligations
110,875
-
110,875
-
Proceeds from borrowings
67,753
86,183
187,410
379,236
Interest paid
(10,825
)
(13,870
)
(25,751
)
(67,583
)
Dividends paid
(2
)
-
(2
)
-
Debts for leases
(556
)
(429
)
(1,561
)
(1,627
)
Repayment of borrowings
(92,964
)
(117,692
)
(131,549
)
(330,123
)
Share repurchase plan
-
-
-
(725
)
Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities
74,281
(45,808
)
139,421
(20,823
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
44,275
14,723
52,059
10,251
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
16,843
17,886
10,432
17,886
Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")
(5,083
)
(1,335
)
(7,313
)
(10,781
)
Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency
10,664
137
11,521
719
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
66,699
31,410
66,699
18,075
Table 11: Financial Data by Segment (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2025
%
2024
%
2025
%
2024
%
Net revenue
205,185
100.0
%
174,172
100.0
%
534,746
100.0
%
407,229
100.0
%
Cement, masonry cement and lime
179,000
87.2
%
153,962
88.4
%
466,474
87.2
%
361,440
88.8
%
Concrete
18,971
9.2
%
14,101
8.1
%
47,297
8.8
%
32,714
8.0
%
Railroad
18,917
9.2
%
16,606
9.5
%
49,414
9.2
%
37,626
9.2
%
Aggregates
5,329
2.6
%
4,002
2.3
%
14,085
2.6
%
10,053
2.5
%
Others
2,601
1.3
%
1,864
1.1
%
7,136
1.3
%
3,893
1.0
%
Eliminations
(19,633
)
-9.6
%
(16,364
)
-9.4
%
(49,661
)
-9.3
%
(38,497
)
-9.5
%
Cost of sales
144,887
100.0
%
110,611
100.0
%
365,323
100.0
%
244,738
100.0
%
Cement, masonry cement and lime
120,441
83.1
%
95,182
86.1
%
298,810
81.8
%
206,245
84.3
%
Concrete
19,353
13.4
%
13,087
11.8
%
48,838
13.4
%
31,682
12.9
%
Railroad
17,629
12.2
%
13,343
12.1
%
47,886
13.1
%
32,814
13.4
%
Aggregates
5,919
4.1
%
4,364
3.9
%
16,311
4.5
%
10,357
4.2
%
Others
1,178
0.8
%
999
0.9
%
3,138
0.9
%
2,138
0.9
%
Eliminations
(19,633
)
-13.6
%
(16,364
)
-14.8
%
(49,661
)
-13.6
%
(38,497
)
-15.7
%
Selling, admin. expenses and other gains & losses
16,577
100.0
%
13,302
100.0
%
49,054
100.0
%
35,208
100.0
%
Cement, masonry cement and lime
14,472
87.3
%
11,977
90.0
%
43,448
88.6
%
31,852
90.5
%
Concrete
794
4.8
%
298
2.2
%
2,055
4.2
%
1,065
3.0
%
Railroad
845
5.1
%
668
5.0
%
2,027
4.1
%
1,302
3.7
%
Aggregates
69
0.4
%
44
0.3
%
162
0.3
%
108
0.3
%
Others
397
2.4
%
316
2.4
%
1,363
2.8
%
881
2.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
3,976
100.0
%
1,761
100.0
%
8,741
100.0
%
4,271
100.0
%
Cement, masonry cement and lime
3,063
77.1
%
1,377
78.2
%
6,570
75.2
%
3,083
72.2
%
Concrete
110
2.8
%
56
3.2
%
299
3.4
%
160
3.7
%
Railroad
501
12.6
%
244
13.9
%
999
11.4
%
804
18.8
%
Aggregates
293
7.4
%
82
4.7
%
855
9.8
%
220
5.1
%
Others
9
0.2
%
1
0.1
%
18
0.2
%
4
0.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA
47,697
100.0
%
52,019
100.0
%
129,110
100.0
%
131,554
100.0
%
Cement, masonry cement and lime
47,151
98.9
%
48,180
92.6
%
130,786
101.3
%
126,426
96.1
%
Concrete
(1,066
)
-2.2
%
773
1.5
%
(3,296
)
-2.6
%
127
0.1
%
Railroad
944
2.0
%
2,839
5.5
%
500
0.4
%
4,314
3.3
%
Aggregates
(366
)
-0.8
%
(324
)
-0.6
%
(1,533
)
-1.2
%
(193
)
-0.1
%
Others
1,035
2.2
%
551
1.1
%
2,653
2.1
%
879
0.7
%
Reconciling items:
Effect by translation in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")
(4,162
)
5,005
(2,360
)
27,488
Depreciation and amortization
(25,344
)
(23,552
)
(61,314
)
(61,598
)
Tax on debits and credits banks accounts
(2,235
)
(2,399
)
(6,473
)
(6,710
)
Finance gain (cost), net
(28,733
)
16,600
(36,415
)
168,014
Income tax
4,190
(19,802
)
(6,856
)
(98,353
)
NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
(8,587
)
27,871
15,697
160,396
