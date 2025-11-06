Anzeige
WKN: A2H5T5 | ISIN: US54150E1047 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LN
Tradegate
06.11.25 | 21:15
9,300 Euro
-4,62 % -0,450
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1509,50022:57
9,1509,40022:00
ACCESS Newswire
06.11.2025 22:26 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad: Loma Negra Reports 3Q25 results

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Loma Negra, (NYSE:LOMA)(BYMA:LOMA), ("Loma Negra" or the "Company"), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 (our "3Q25 Results").

3Q25 Key Highlights

  • Net sales revenues stood at Ps. 209,272 million (US$ 154 million), and decreased by 12.1% YoY, mainly explained by a decrease of 13,2% in in the top line of the Cement segment.

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 43,536 million, decreasing by 23.7% YoY in pesos, while in dollars it reached 36 million, down 35.1% from 3Q24.

  • The Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 20.8%, decreasing by 315 basis points YoY from 24.0%.

  • Net loss of Ps. 8,587 million, compared to a net profit of Ps. 27,871 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly driven by a higher loss in net financial results and a lower operating result.

  • New Class 5 Corporate Bond issued in July for a total amount of US$113 million, with a 2-year tenor and an 8% interest rate. Proceeds will be used to refinance upcoming maturities.

  • Net Debt stood at Ps. 281,519 million (US$206 million), representing a Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.49x, compared to 0.89x in FY24.

The Company has presented certain financial figures, Table 1b and Table 11, in U.S. dollars and Pesos without giving effect to IAS 29. The Company has prepared all other financial information herein by applying IAS 29.

Commenting on the financial and operating performance for the third quarter of 2025, Sergio Faifman, Loma Negra's Chief Executive Officer, noted: "Despite the 6.1% GDP growth reported by INDEC for the first half of the year, the sector began to show signs of deceleration in the third quarter. Political uncertainty increased as the first test of the mid-term elections approached, and the results in the Province of Buenos Aires raised doubts about the sustainability of the government's program. The rise in interest rates and FX volatility also took a toll on activity levels.

In the context of overall macroeconomic instability, quarterly volumes declined by almost 1% year-over-year, despite industry dispatch volumes in September reaching their highest level in 22 months. Looking ahead, October volumes are also encouraging, with growth regaining strength and posting a 7.4% year-over-year expansion.

In terms of results, in this increasingly challenging environment, consolidated margins for the quarter stood at 20.8%. Third quarters are typically those with lower margins due to higher winter energy costs, but thanks to significant efforts we achieved an almost flat sequential margin variation.

Regarding our balance sheet, with the issuance of the Class 5 Bond in July for US$113 million, we extended the average duration of our debt, placing the maturity profile in a very comfortable position, with a leverage ratio of 1.49x.

Finally, the recent results of the national mid-term elections seem to have eased political concerns, and we are optimistic that this will reduce volatility and have a positive effect on activity levels."

Table 1: Financial Highlights
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Net revenue

209,272

238,067

-12.1

%

577,483

640,330

-9.8

%

Gross Profit

36,261

53,723

-32.5

%

122,438

158,859

-22.9

%

Gross Profit margin

17.3

%

22.6

%

-524

bps

21.2

%

24.8

%

-361

bps

Adjusted EBITDA

43,536

57,024

-23.7

%

126,751

159,042

-20.3

%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.

20.8

%

24.0

%

-315

bps

21.9

%

24.8

%

-289

bps

Net Profit (Loss)

(8,587

)

27,871

n/a

15,693

160,396

-90.2

%

Net Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of the Company

(8,468

)

27,576

n/a

16,076

160,255

-90.0

%

EPS

(14.5122

)

47.2609

n/a

27.5526

274.6532

-90.0

%

Average outstanding shares

583

583

0.0

%

583

583

0.0

%

Net Debt

281,519

226,475

24.3

%

281,519

226,475

24.3

%

Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.49

x

1.03

x

0.45

x

1.49

x

1.03

x

0.45

x

Table 1b: Financial Highlights in Ps and in U.S. dollars (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)

In million Ps.

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Net revenue

205,185

174,172

17.8

%

534,746

407,229

31.3

%

Adjusted EBITDA

47,697

52,019

-8.3

%

129,110

131,554

-1.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.

23.2

%

29.9

%

-662

bps

24.1

%

32.3

%

-816

bps

Net Profit (Loss)

5,141

25,354

-79.7

%

37,290

63,720

-41.5

%

Net Debt

281,519

162,441

73.3

%

281,519

162,441

73.3

%

Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.49

x

1.03

x

0.45

x

1.49

x

1.03

x

0.45

x

In million US$

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Ps./US$, av

1,332.23

942.54

41.3

%

1,183.18

888.82

33.1

%

Ps./US$, eop

1,366.58

970.92

40.8

%

1,366.58

970.92

40.8

%

Net revenue

154

185

-16.7

%

452

458

-1.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA

36

55

-35.1

%

109

148

-26.3

%

Net Profit (Loss)

4

27

-85.7

%

32

72

-56.0

%

Net Debt

206

167

23.1

%

206

167

23.1

%

Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.49

x

1.03

x

0.45

x

1.49

x

1.03

x

0.45

x

Overview of Operations
Sales Volumes

Table 2: Sales Volumes2

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Cement, masonry & lime
MM Tn

1.37

1.44

-5.4

%

3.73

3.59

3.8

%

Concrete
MM m3

0.16

0.12

37.8

%

0.39

0.29

35.6

%

Railroad
MM Tn

1.12

1.08

3.9

%

2.88

2.61

10.3

%

Aggregates
MM Tn

0.31

0.24

26.3

%

0.85

0.69

23.5

%

2 Sales volumes include inter-segment sales

Sales volumes of cement, masonry, and lime in 3Q25 decreased by 5.4% year over year (YoY) to 1.37 million tons, despite a 12.8% sequential increase. The recovery process slowed during the third quarter amid rising economic and political concerns and a more challenging basis of comparison.

Bulk cement dispatches continued to show strong momentum, supported by higher activity levels related to mining projects and public works, as well as increased industrial and road construction demand. Conversely, bagged cement dispatches were more affected by the economic slowdown and macroeconomic volatility, declining 11.8% during the quarter.

Concrete segment volumes increased by 37.8% year-over-year. Quarterly sales were primarily driven by private developments related to logistics infrastructure and residential construction, supported by higher activity in public infrastructure projects across the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the province of Santa Fe. The Aggregates segment also posted strong growth, up 26.3% year-over-year, driven by sustained demand from road construction and railroad projects.

Railway segment volumes grew by 3.9% compared to the same quarter in 2024, driven by higher transportation of granitic aggregates, which offset declines in cement, gypsum, and chemicals. Gypsum and frac sand volumes were negatively affected by the disruption of the railway line connecting Bahía Blanca with Neuquén, caused by the storm that hit the area during the first half of the year.

Review of Financial Results

Table 3: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Net revenue

209,272

238,067

-12.1

%

577,483

640,330

-9.8

%

Cost of sales

(173,012

)

(184,343

)

-6.1

%

(455,045

)

(481,472

)

-5.5

%

Gross profit

36,261

53,723

-32.5

%

122,438

158,859

-22.9

%

Selling and administrative expenses

(19,282

)

(21,830

)

-11.7

%

(60,448

)

(63,823

)

-5.3

%

Other gains and losses

1,212

1,579

-23.2

%

3,446

2,408

43.1

%

Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts

(2,235

)

(2,399

)

-6.8

%

(6,473

)

(6,710

)

-3.5

%

Finance gain (cost), net

Gain on net monetary position

18,550

45,462

-59.2

%

65,195

293,039

-77.8

%

Exchange rate differences

(29,811

)

(12,609

)

136.4

%

(64,892

)

(40,383

)

60.7

%

Financial income

1,383

747

85.0

%

2,586

1,521

70.0

%

Financial expense

(18,855

)

(17,000

)

10.9

%

(39,303

)

(86,162

)

-54.4

%

Profit (Loss) before taxes

(12,777

)

47,673

n/a

22,549

258,748

-91.3

%

Income tax expense

Current

2,853

(17,988

)

n/a

(10,259

)

(68,383

)

-85.0

%

Deferred

1,337

(1,814

)

n/a

3,402

(29,970

)

n/a

Net profit (Loss)

(8,587

)

27,871

n/a

15,693

160,396

-90.2

%

Net Revenues

Net revenue decreased 12.1% to Ps. 209,272 million in 3Q25, from Ps. 238,067 million in the comparable quarter last year, mainly due to the lower top line performance of the Cement business, followed by the rest of the segments.

The Cement, Masonry Cement, and Lime segment recorded a 13.2% year-over-year decline in revenues, mainly explained by a 5.4% decrease in volumes, which reflected a setback in the recovery trend observed in previous quarters, together with softer pricing conditions compared to the same period last year, despite a positive sequential performance. Bulk cement dispatches performed more strongly, maintaining the trend from the previous quarter, while bagged cement was affected by increased political uncertainty that weighed on activity levels.

Concrete revenue was flat for the quarter compared to 3Q24, with a volume expansion of 37.8% that compensated for the softer pricing dynamics in a highly competitive environment. The growth in volumes was supported by private developments related mainly to logistics infrastructure and residential construction, supported by higher activity in public infrastructure projects across the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the province of Santa Fe.

In the same direction, revenue in the Aggregates segment also remained nearly flat, decreasing by just 0.4% year-over-year. Sales volumes rose by 26.3%, driven by higher activity in road construction and railroad projects. However, this positive effect was offset by weaker pricing dynamics in an increasingly competitive landscape. Additionally, the sales mix had a negative impact, as road construction projects primarily require fine aggregates, which command a lower average price.

Railroad revenues declined by 14.9% in 3Q25 compared to the same quarter of 2024, as higher transported volumes, up 3.9%, only partially offset softer pricing conditions. The disruption of the railway line in Bahía Blanca continues to affect longer-haul traffic-mainly grains, gypsum, and frac sand-reducing ton-kilometers transported and, consequently, revenue generation.

Cost of sales, and Gross profit

Cost of sales decreased by 6.1% year-over-year to Ps. 173,012 million in 3Q25, mainly reflecting lower sales volumes and improved unit costs in the Cement segment. Conversely, cost of sales was impacted by higher depreciation charges following the completion of the 25-kilogram bagging project.

In the Cement segment, lower maintenance expenses and improved energy input prices positively contributed to quarterly performance. Despite the seasonal effects typical of third quarters, the Company was able to offset most of the winter-related cost impact. Thermal energy contracts signed last year, which included year-over-year tariff reductions, together with short-term agreements linked to oil production at tariffs below US$1/MMBTU, helped contain variable costs. On the electrical energy side, lower consumption helped offset higher electricity tariffs, as the Company continued to face the impact of increased transmission and distribution costs. Additionally, costs were affected by the start of dispatches under the new 25-kilogram bag format during the quarter.

Gross profit decreased by 32.5% in the third quarter, totaling Ps. 36,261 million compared to Ps. 53,723 million in 3Q24. Similarly, the gross profit margin contracted by 524 basis points year-over-year, reaching 17.3%.

Selling and Administrative Expenses

Selling and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased by 11.7%, totaling Ps. 19,282 million in 3Q25, compared to Ps. 21,830 million in 3Q24. This decrease was mainly driven by lower freight and sales tax expenses due to reduced sales volumes, as well as a lower impact from salaries and professional consulting fees. As a percentage of sales, SG&A stood at 9.2%, remaining flat year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA & Margin

Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation & Margin
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:

Net profit (Loss)

(8,587

)

27,871

n/a

15,693

160,396

-90.2

%

(+) Depreciation and amortization

25,344

23,552

7.6

%

61,314

61,598

-0.5

%

(+) Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts

2,235

2,399

-6.8

%

6,473

6,710

-3.5

%

(+) Income tax expense

(4,190

)

19,802

n/a

6,856

98,353

-93.0

%

(+) Financial interest, net

16,725

12,856

30.1

%

32,024

62,992

-49.2

%

(+) Exchange rate differences, net

29,811

12,609

136.4

%

64,892

40,383

60.7

%

(+) Other financial expenses, net

747

3,397

-78.0

%

4,694

21,649

-78.3

%

(+) Gain on net monetary position

(18,550

)

(45,462

)

-59.2

%

(65,195

)

(293,039

)

-77.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA

43,536

57,024

-23.7

%

126,751

159,042

-20.3

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

20.8

%

24.0

%

-315

bps

21.9

%

24.8

%

-289

bps

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 23.7% year-over-year in 3Q25, totaling Ps. 43,536 million compared to Ps. 57,024 million in the same period of the previous year. This performance was primarily driven by the weaker results of the Cement business, followed by the other segments.

As a result, the Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 315 basis points to 20.8% in 3Q25 from 24.0% in 3Q24. On a sequential basis, the margin decreased by only 40 basis points from 21.2% in the previous quarter, despite the impact of seasonal costs.

In particular, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Cement, Masonry, and Lime segment contracted by 129 basis points to 24.2%. This contraction was mainly explained by softer pricing performance which, despite showing an improved sequential trend, still lags on a year-over-year basis. These effects were partially offset by cost efficiencies - mainly in maintenance and energy inputs - and lower expenses.

Meanwhile, the Concrete segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 1,096 basis points to -6.8% in 3Q25, from 4.2% in 3Q24, as cost controls and higher volumes were not sufficient to offset the impact of softer pricing dynamics in a highly competitive environment.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Aggregates segment improved by 36 basis points to -16.7% in 3Q25, from -17.0% in 3Q24. Although volumes continued to improve during the quarter, the persistent market challenges and an unfavorable product mix continued to weigh on the segment's profitability.

Regarding the Railroad segment, the Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 920 basis points to 3.4% in 3Q25, from 12.6% in 3Q24. Transported volumes showed a slight improvement, mainly driven by higher shipments of granitic aggregates. However, the disruption of the railway line in Bahía Blanca continued to affect longer-haul traffic-primarily grains, gypsum, and frac sand-reducing ton-kilometers transported and, consequently, revenue generation. These impacts were partially offset by cost reductions.

Finance Costs-Net

Table 5: Finance Gain (Cost), net
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

Exchange rate differences

(29,811

)

(12,609

)

136.4

%

(64,892

)

(40,383

)

60.7

%

Financial income

1,383

747

85.0

%

2,586

1,521

70.0

%

Financial expense

(18,855

)

(17,000

)

10.9

%

(39,303

)

(86,162

)

-54.4

%

Gain on net monetary position

18,550

45,462

-59.2

%

65,195

293,039

-77.8

%

Total Finance Gain (Cost), Net

(28,733

)

16,600

n/a

(36,415

)

168,014

n/a

During 3Q25, the Company reported a total Net Financial Cost of Ps. 28,733 million, from a gain of Ps. 16,600 recorded in 3Q24. This year-over-year decline was mainly attributable to a lower gain on the net monetary position, as the inflationary effect on monetary liabilities moderated considerably compared to the same period last year, and to a higher impact from exchange rate differences resulting from the devaluation of the peso in the period.

Meanwhile, Net Financial expense increased by 7.5% year-over-year, to Ps. 17,472 million, mainly due to higher interest rates in pesos during the period.

Net Profit and Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company

The Company reported a Net Loss of Ps. 8.6 billion in 3Q25, compared to a Net Profit of Ps. 27.9 billion in the same period of the previous year. The decline was mainly driven by a lower financial result (net), reflecting a more moderate inflationary effect, coupled with lower operational performance. However, the decrease was partially offset by lower income tax expenses.

Net Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company stood at Ps. 8.5 billion. During the quarter, the Company reported a loss per common share of Ps. 14.5122 and an ADR loss of Ps. 72.5612, compared to a gain per common share of Ps. 47.2609 and a gain per ADR of Ps. 236.3044 in 3Q24.

Capitalization

Table 6: Capitalization and Debt Ratio
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

As of September 30,

As of December, 31

2025

2024

2024

Total Debt

396,740

244,550

208,442

- Short-Term Debt

241,364

66,381

122,796

- Long-Term Debt

155,376

178,169

85,646

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments

(115,222

)

(18,075

)

(10,432

)

Total Net Debt

281,519

226,475

198,010

Shareholder's Equity

983,034

941,636

967,341

Capitalization

1,379,774

1,186,186

1,175,783

LTM Adjusted EBITDA

188,532

219,275

222,963

Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.49

x

1.03

x

0.89

x

As of September 30, 2025, total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments were Ps. 115,222 million compared with Ps. 18,075 million as of September 30, 2024. Total debt at the close of the quarter stood at Ps. 396,740 million, composed by Ps. 241,364 million in short-term borrowings, including the current portion of long-term borrowings (or 61% of total borrowings), and Ps. 155,376 million in long-term borrowings (or 39% of total borrowings). At the close of the third quarter of 2025, 81% (or Ps. 319,735 million) of Loma Negra's total debt was denominated in U.S. dollars, and 19% (or Ps. 77,005 million) was in Pesos.

As of September 30, 2025, 18% of the Company's consolidated loans accrued interest at a variable rate, primarily based on the short-term market rate in pesos, as it is debt in local currency. The remaining 82% accrue interest at a fixed rate.

By the end of the quarter, the average duration of Loma Negra's total debt was 0.9 years.

The Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio stood at 1.49x as of the end of the third quarter, up from 0.89x as of December 31, 2024.

In July, the Company issued its Class 5 corporate bond for US$113 million with a two-year tenor. The proceeds will be used to cancel the outstanding of Class 2 bond maturing in December, along with other short-term debt. With this issuance, the Company increased the average duration of its debt and maintains a well-balanced maturity profile.

Cash Flows

Table 7: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Profit (Loss)

(8,587

)

27,871

15,693

160,396

Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities

48,613

22,632

97,076

(27,359

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(8,089

)

33,256

(105,922

)

(39,193

)

Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

31,937

83,758

6,847

93,844

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from disposal of Yguaz?? Cementos S.A.

1,347

-

1,347

-

Property, plant and equipment, Intangible Assets, net

(14,595

)

(22,983

)

(46,163

)

(61,931

)

Contributions to Trust

(410

)

(244

)

(1,108

)

(839

)

Investments, net

(48,285

)

-

(48,285

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(61,943

)

(23,227

)

(94,209

)

(62,770

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds / Repayments from borrowings, Interest paid

74,283

(45,808

)

139,424

(20,097

)

Dividends paid

(2

)

-

(2

)

-

Share repurchase plan

-

-

-

(725

)

Net cash generated by (used in) by financing activities

74,281

(45,808

)

139,421

(20,823

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

44,275

14,723

52,059

10,251

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

16,843

17,886

10,432

17,886

Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")

(5,083

)

(1,335

)

(7,313

)

(10,781

)

Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency

10,664

137

11,521

719

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

66,699

31,410

66,699

18,075

In 3Q25, net cash generated from operating activities totaled Ps. 31,937 million, compared to Ps. 83,758 million in the same period of the previous year. This reflected higher working capital requirements and a lower operating result. Regarding working capital, economic uncertainties during the quarter and the higher interest rate environment increased working capital needs, coupled with higher income tax payments, as the Company did not make advance income tax payments during 2024. On the other hand, inventories decreased during the quarter due to seasonality, given that clinker production is minimized during the winter months while inventory consumption increases.

During the quarter, the Company generated Ps. 74,281 million in cash from financing activities, mainly driven by the issuance of the Class 5 bond, net of debt repayments and interest payments. Additionally, Ps. 61,943 million were used in investing activities, primarily due to the short-term allocation of the proceeds from the Class 5 bond issuance. On the other hand, CAPEX decreased following the completion of the 25-kilogram bagging project.

3Q25 Earnings Conference Call

When: 10:00 a.m. U.S. ET (12:00 noon BAT), November 7, 2025

Dial-in: 0800-444-2930 (Argentina), 1-833-255-2824 (U.S.), 1-866-605-3852 (Canada), 1-412-902-6701 (International)

Password: Loma Negra Call

Webcast:https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NUvgD7UB

Replay: A telephone replay of the conference call will be available until November 14, 2025. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the replay is 9392553. The audio of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.lomanegra.com

Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus financial interest, net plus income tax expense plus depreciation and amortization plus exchange rate differences plus other financial expenses, net plus tax on debits and credits to bank accounts, plus share of loss of associates, plus net Impairment of Property, plant and equipment, and less income from discontinued operation. Loma Negra believes that excluding tax on debits and credits to bank accounts from its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is a better measure of operating performance when compared to other international players.

Net Debt is calculated as borrowings less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

About Loma Negra

Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina, producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction. Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves, strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established distribution channels. Loma Negra is listed both on BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol "LOMA". One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit www.lomanegra.com.

Note

The Company presented some figures converted from Pesos to U.S. dollars for comparison purposes. The exchange rate used to convert Pesos to U.S. dollars was the reference exchange rate (Communication "A" 3500) reported by the Central Bank for U.S. dollars. The information presented in U.S. dollars is for the convenience of the reader only. Certain figures included in this report have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures presented in previous quarters.

Rounding: We have made rounding adjustments to reach some of the figures included in this report. As a result, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and projections about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "seek," "forecast," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, among others things: changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in Argentina, changes in inflation rates, fluctuations in the exchange rate of the peso, the level of construction generally, changes in cement demand and prices, changes in raw material and energy prices, changes in business strategy and various other factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe in good faith that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Any or all of Loma Negra's forward-looking statements in this release may turn out to be wrong. You should consider these forward-looking statements in light of other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2017 in connection with Loma Negra's initial public offering. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

IR Contacts

Marcos I. Gradin, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations

Diego M. Jalón, Investor Relations Manager

+54-11-4319-3050

investorrelations@lomanegra.com

--- Financial Tables Follow ---

Table 8: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

As of September 30,

As of December, 31

2025

2024

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,272,919

1,285,766

Right to use assets

3,213

3,874

Intangible assets

6,332

3,534

Investments

85

85

Goodwill

844

844

Inventories

98,451

81,677

Other receivables

1,765

7,628

Other assets

403

830

Total non-current assets

1,384,012

1,384,237

Current assets

Inventories

233,654

246,084

Other receivables

40,954

16,870

Trade accounts receivable

74,297

60,067

Investments

103,844

706

Cash and banks

11,377

9,727

Total current assets

464,126

333,453

TOTAL ASSETS

1,848,138

1,717,690

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Capital stock and other capital related accounts

322,487

322,487

Reserves

645,125

457,529

Retained earnings

16,076

187,596

Equity attributable to the owners of the Company

983,688

967,612

Non-controlling interests

(655

)

(271

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

983,034

967,341

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

155,376

85,646

Provisions

14,486

13,710

Salaries and social security payables

1,273

1,840

Debts for leases

1,541

2,193

Other liabilities

1,197

1,232

Deferred tax liabilities

315,673

319,076

Total non-current liabilities

489,546

423,698

Current liabilities

Borrowings

241,364

122,796

Accounts payable

92,594

114,149

Advances from customers

8,989

7,819

Salaries and social security payables

16,480

21,844

Tax liabilities

12,762

57,135

Debts for leases

2,023

1,693

Other liabilities

1,345

1,215

Total current liabilities

375,558

326,651

TOTAL LIABILITIES

865,104

750,349

TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,848,138

1,717,690

Table 9: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Net revenue

209,272

238,067

-12.1

%

577,483

640,330

-9.8

%

Cost of sales

(173,012

)

(184,343

)

-6.1

%

(455,045

)

(481,472

)

-5.5

%

Gross Profit

36,261

53,723

-32.5

%

122,438

158,859

-22.9

%

Selling and administrative expenses

(19,282

)

(21,830

)

-11.7

%

(60,448

)

(63,823

)

-5.3

%

Other gains and losses

1,212

1,579

-23.2

%

3,446

2,408

43.1

%

Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts

(2,235

)

(2,399

)

-6.8

%

(6,473

)

(6,710

)

-3.5

%

Finance gain (cost), net

Gain on net monetary position

18,550

45,462

-59.2

%

65,195

293,039

-77.8

%

Exchange rate differences

(29,811

)

(12,609

)

136.4

%

(64,892

)

(40,383

)

60.7

%

Financial income

1,383

747

85.0

%

2,586

1,521

70.0

%

Financial expenses

(18,855

)

(17,000

)

10.9

%

(39,303

)

(86,162

)

-54.4

%

Profit (loss) before taxes

(12,777

)

47,673

n/a

22,549

258,748

-91.3

%

Income tax expense

Current

2,853

(17,988

)

n/a

(10,259

)

(68,383

)

-85.0

%

Deferred

1,337

(1,814

)

n/a

3,402

(29,970

)

n/a

Net Profit (Loss)

(8,587

)

27,871

n/a

15,693

160,396

-90.2

%

Net Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(8,468

)

27,576

n/a

16,076

160,255

-90.0

%

Non-controlling interests

(119

)

295

n/a

(384

)

141

n/a

NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

(8,587

)

27,871

n/a

15,693

160,396

-90.2

%

Earnings per share (basic and diluted):

(14.5122

)

47.2609

n/a

27.5526

274.6532

-90.0

%

Table 10: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Profit (Loss)

(8,587

)

27,871

15,693

160,396

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities

Income tax expense

(4,190

)

19,802

6,856

98,353

Depreciation and amortization

25,344

23,552

61,314

61,598

Provisions

2,182

335

4,857

4,603

Exchange rate differences

27,922

11,145

58,218

37,311

Interest expense

16,737

13,364

32,208

63,710

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(421

)

(553

)

(541

)

(1,255

)

Gain on net monetary position

(18,550

)

(45,462

)

(65,195

)

(293,039

)

Impairment of trust fund

(411

)

244

(641

)

839

Share-based payment

-

204

-

519

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Inventories

14,831

16,733

(3,555

)

(30,763

)

Other receivables

(21,307

)

(4,103

)

(22,328

)

13,090

Trade accounts receivable

(15,732

)

(7,633

)

(28,162

)

(48,717

)

Advances from customers

2,217

2,670

2,357

(2,146

)

Accounts payable

6,375

23,637

(4,082

)

39,595

Salaries and social security payables

2,598

3,687

(2,065

)

7,059

Provisions

(381

)

(417

)

(1,358

)

(993

)

Tax liabilities

17,556

1,177

21,266

(1,955

)

Other liabilities

119

(367

)

464

(4,645

)

Income tax paid

(14,364

)

(2,129

)

(68,460

)

(9,719

)

Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

31,937

83,758

6,847

93,844

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from disposal of Yguaz?? Cementos S.A.

1,347

-

1,347

Proceeds from disposal of Property, plant and equipment

247

829

870

1,567

Payments to acquire Property, plant and equipment

(13,175

)

(23,625

)

(43,158

)

(63,073

)

Payments to acquire Intangible Assets

(1,667

)

(187

)

(3,875

)

(425

)

Proceeds from maturity investments

(48,285

)

-

(48,285

)

-

Contributions to Trust

(410

)

(244

)

(1,108

)

(839

)

Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities

(61,943

)

(23,227

)

(94,209

)

(62,770

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from non-convertible negotiable obligations

110,875

-

110,875

-

Proceeds from borrowings

67,753

86,183

187,410

379,236

Interest paid

(10,825

)

(13,870

)

(25,751

)

(67,583

)

Dividends paid

(2

)

-

(2

)

-

Debts for leases

(556

)

(429

)

(1,561

)

(1,627

)

Repayment of borrowings

(92,964

)

(117,692

)

(131,549

)

(330,123

)

Share repurchase plan

-

-

-

(725

)

Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities

74,281

(45,808

)

139,421

(20,823

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

44,275

14,723

52,059

10,251

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

16,843

17,886

10,432

17,886

Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")

(5,083

)

(1,335

)

(7,313

)

(10,781

)

Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency

10,664

137

11,521

719

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

66,699

31,410

66,699

18,075

Table 11: Financial Data by Segment (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended
September 30,

Nine-months ended
September 30,

2025

%

2024

%

2025

%

2024

%

Net revenue

205,185

100.0

%

174,172

100.0

%

534,746

100.0

%

407,229

100.0

%

Cement, masonry cement and lime

179,000

87.2

%

153,962

88.4

%

466,474

87.2

%

361,440

88.8

%

Concrete

18,971

9.2

%

14,101

8.1

%

47,297

8.8

%

32,714

8.0

%

Railroad

18,917

9.2

%

16,606

9.5

%

49,414

9.2

%

37,626

9.2

%

Aggregates

5,329

2.6

%

4,002

2.3

%

14,085

2.6

%

10,053

2.5

%

Others

2,601

1.3

%

1,864

1.1

%

7,136

1.3

%

3,893

1.0

%

Eliminations

(19,633

)

-9.6

%

(16,364

)

-9.4

%

(49,661

)

-9.3

%

(38,497

)

-9.5

%

Cost of sales

144,887

100.0

%

110,611

100.0

%

365,323

100.0

%

244,738

100.0

%

Cement, masonry cement and lime

120,441

83.1

%

95,182

86.1

%

298,810

81.8

%

206,245

84.3

%

Concrete

19,353

13.4

%

13,087

11.8

%

48,838

13.4

%

31,682

12.9

%

Railroad

17,629

12.2

%

13,343

12.1

%

47,886

13.1

%

32,814

13.4

%

Aggregates

5,919

4.1

%

4,364

3.9

%

16,311

4.5

%

10,357

4.2

%

Others

1,178

0.8

%

999

0.9

%

3,138

0.9

%

2,138

0.9

%

Eliminations

(19,633

)

-13.6

%

(16,364

)

-14.8

%

(49,661

)

-13.6

%

(38,497

)

-15.7

%

Selling, admin. expenses and other gains & losses

16,577

100.0

%

13,302

100.0

%

49,054

100.0

%

35,208

100.0

%

Cement, masonry cement and lime

14,472

87.3

%

11,977

90.0

%

43,448

88.6

%

31,852

90.5

%

Concrete

794

4.8

%

298

2.2

%

2,055

4.2

%

1,065

3.0

%

Railroad

845

5.1

%

668

5.0

%

2,027

4.1

%

1,302

3.7

%

Aggregates

69

0.4

%

44

0.3

%

162

0.3

%

108

0.3

%

Others

397

2.4

%

316

2.4

%

1,363

2.8

%

881

2.5

%

Depreciation and amortization

3,976

100.0

%

1,761

100.0

%

8,741

100.0

%

4,271

100.0

%

Cement, masonry cement and lime

3,063

77.1

%

1,377

78.2

%

6,570

75.2

%

3,083

72.2

%

Concrete

110

2.8

%

56

3.2

%

299

3.4

%

160

3.7

%

Railroad

501

12.6

%

244

13.9

%

999

11.4

%

804

18.8

%

Aggregates

293

7.4

%

82

4.7

%

855

9.8

%

220

5.1

%

Others

9

0.2

%

1

0.1

%

18

0.2

%

4

0.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA

47,697

100.0

%

52,019

100.0

%

129,110

100.0

%

131,554

100.0

%

Cement, masonry cement and lime

47,151

98.9

%

48,180

92.6

%

130,786

101.3

%

126,426

96.1

%

Concrete

(1,066

)

-2.2

%

773

1.5

%

(3,296

)

-2.6

%

127

0.1

%

Railroad

944

2.0

%

2,839

5.5

%

500

0.4

%

4,314

3.3

%

Aggregates

(366

)

-0.8

%

(324

)

-0.6

%

(1,533

)

-1.2

%

(193

)

-0.1

%

Others

1,035

2.2

%

551

1.1

%

2,653

2.1

%

879

0.7

%

Reconciling items:

Effect by translation in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")

(4,162

)

5,005

(2,360

)

27,488

Depreciation and amortization

(25,344

)

(23,552

)

(61,314

)

(61,598

)

Tax on debits and credits banks accounts

(2,235

)

(2,399

)

(6,473

)

(6,710

)

Finance gain (cost), net

(28,733

)

16,600

(36,415

)

168,014

Income tax

4,190

(19,802

)

(6,856

)

(98,353

)

NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

(8,587

)

27,871

15,697

160,396

SOURCE: Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/loma-negra-reports-3q25-results-1097846

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
