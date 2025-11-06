Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad: Loma Negra Reports 3Q25 results

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Loma Negra, (NYSE:LOMA)(BYMA:LOMA), ("Loma Negra" or the "Company"), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 (our "3Q25 Results").

3Q25 Key Highlights

Net sales revenues stood at Ps. 209,272 million (US$ 154 million), and decreased by 12.1% YoY, mainly explained by a decrease of 13,2% in in the top line of the Cement segment.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 43,536 million, decreasing by 23.7% YoY in pesos, while in dollars it reached 36 million, down 35.1% from 3Q24.

The Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 20.8%, decreasing by 315 basis points YoY from 24.0%.

Net loss of Ps. 8,587 million, compared to a net profit of Ps. 27,871 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly driven by a higher loss in net financial results and a lower operating result.

New Class 5 Corporate Bond issued in July for a total amount of US$113 million, with a 2-year tenor and an 8% interest rate. Proceeds will be used to refinance upcoming maturities.

Net Debt stood at Ps. 281,519 million (US$206 million), representing a Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.49x, compared to 0.89x in FY24.

The Company has presented certain financial figures, Table 1b and Table 11, in U.S. dollars and Pesos without giving effect to IAS 29. The Company has prepared all other financial information herein by applying IAS 29.

Commenting on the financial and operating performance for the third quarter of 2025, Sergio Faifman, Loma Negra's Chief Executive Officer, noted: "Despite the 6.1% GDP growth reported by INDEC for the first half of the year, the sector began to show signs of deceleration in the third quarter. Political uncertainty increased as the first test of the mid-term elections approached, and the results in the Province of Buenos Aires raised doubts about the sustainability of the government's program. The rise in interest rates and FX volatility also took a toll on activity levels.

In the context of overall macroeconomic instability, quarterly volumes declined by almost 1% year-over-year, despite industry dispatch volumes in September reaching their highest level in 22 months. Looking ahead, October volumes are also encouraging, with growth regaining strength and posting a 7.4% year-over-year expansion.

In terms of results, in this increasingly challenging environment, consolidated margins for the quarter stood at 20.8%. Third quarters are typically those with lower margins due to higher winter energy costs, but thanks to significant efforts we achieved an almost flat sequential margin variation.

Regarding our balance sheet, with the issuance of the Class 5 Bond in July for US$113 million, we extended the average duration of our debt, placing the maturity profile in a very comfortable position, with a leverage ratio of 1.49x.

Finally, the recent results of the national mid-term elections seem to have eased political concerns, and we are optimistic that this will reduce volatility and have a positive effect on activity levels."

Table 1: Financial Highlights

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 % Chg. 2025 2024 % Chg. Net revenue 209,272 238,067 -12.1 % 577,483 640,330 -9.8 % Gross Profit 36,261 53,723 -32.5 % 122,438 158,859 -22.9 % Gross Profit margin 17.3 % 22.6 % -524 bps 21.2 % 24.8 % -361 bps Adjusted EBITDA 43,536 57,024 -23.7 % 126,751 159,042 -20.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 20.8 % 24.0 % -315 bps 21.9 % 24.8 % -289 bps Net Profit (Loss) (8,587 ) 27,871 n/a 15,693 160,396 -90.2 % Net Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of the Company (8,468 ) 27,576 n/a 16,076 160,255 -90.0 % EPS (14.5122 ) 47.2609 n/a 27.5526 274.6532 -90.0 % Average outstanding shares 583 583 0.0 % 583 583 0.0 % Net Debt 281,519 226,475 24.3 % 281,519 226,475 24.3 % Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.49 x 1.03 x 0.45 x 1.49 x 1.03 x 0.45 x

Table 1b: Financial Highlights in Ps and in U.S. dollars (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)

In million Ps. Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 % Chg. 2025 2024 % Chg. Net revenue 205,185 174,172 17.8 % 534,746 407,229 31.3 % Adjusted EBITDA 47,697 52,019 -8.3 % 129,110 131,554 -1.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 23.2 % 29.9 % -662 bps 24.1 % 32.3 % -816 bps Net Profit (Loss) 5,141 25,354 -79.7 % 37,290 63,720 -41.5 % Net Debt 281,519 162,441 73.3 % 281,519 162,441 73.3 % Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.49 x 1.03 x 0.45 x 1.49 x 1.03 x 0.45 x In million US$ Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 % Chg. 2025 2024 % Chg. Ps./US$, av 1,332.23 942.54 41.3 % 1,183.18 888.82 33.1 % Ps./US$, eop 1,366.58 970.92 40.8 % 1,366.58 970.92 40.8 % Net revenue 154 185 -16.7 % 452 458 -1.4 % Adjusted EBITDA 36 55 -35.1 % 109 148 -26.3 % Net Profit (Loss) 4 27 -85.7 % 32 72 -56.0 % Net Debt 206 167 23.1 % 206 167 23.1 % Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.49 x 1.03 x 0.45 x 1.49 x 1.03 x 0.45 x

Overview of Operations

Sales Volumes

Table 2: Sales Volumes2

Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 % Chg. 2025 2024 % Chg. Cement, masonry & lime MM Tn 1.37 1.44 -5.4 % 3.73 3.59 3.8 % Concrete MM m3 0.16 0.12 37.8 % 0.39 0.29 35.6 % Railroad MM Tn 1.12 1.08 3.9 % 2.88 2.61 10.3 % Aggregates MM Tn 0.31 0.24 26.3 % 0.85 0.69 23.5 % 2 Sales volumes include inter-segment sales

Sales volumes of cement, masonry, and lime in 3Q25 decreased by 5.4% year over year (YoY) to 1.37 million tons, despite a 12.8% sequential increase. The recovery process slowed during the third quarter amid rising economic and political concerns and a more challenging basis of comparison.

Bulk cement dispatches continued to show strong momentum, supported by higher activity levels related to mining projects and public works, as well as increased industrial and road construction demand. Conversely, bagged cement dispatches were more affected by the economic slowdown and macroeconomic volatility, declining 11.8% during the quarter.

Concrete segment volumes increased by 37.8% year-over-year. Quarterly sales were primarily driven by private developments related to logistics infrastructure and residential construction, supported by higher activity in public infrastructure projects across the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the province of Santa Fe. The Aggregates segment also posted strong growth, up 26.3% year-over-year, driven by sustained demand from road construction and railroad projects.

Railway segment volumes grew by 3.9% compared to the same quarter in 2024, driven by higher transportation of granitic aggregates, which offset declines in cement, gypsum, and chemicals. Gypsum and frac sand volumes were negatively affected by the disruption of the railway line connecting Bahía Blanca with Neuquén, caused by the storm that hit the area during the first half of the year.

Review of Financial Results

Table 3: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 % Chg. 2025 2024 % Chg. Net revenue 209,272 238,067 -12.1 % 577,483 640,330 -9.8 % Cost of sales (173,012 ) (184,343 ) -6.1 % (455,045 ) (481,472 ) -5.5 % Gross profit 36,261 53,723 -32.5 % 122,438 158,859 -22.9 % Selling and administrative expenses (19,282 ) (21,830 ) -11.7 % (60,448 ) (63,823 ) -5.3 % Other gains and losses 1,212 1,579 -23.2 % 3,446 2,408 43.1 % Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts (2,235 ) (2,399 ) -6.8 % (6,473 ) (6,710 ) -3.5 % Finance gain (cost), net Gain on net monetary position 18,550 45,462 -59.2 % 65,195 293,039 -77.8 % Exchange rate differences (29,811 ) (12,609 ) 136.4 % (64,892 ) (40,383 ) 60.7 % Financial income 1,383 747 85.0 % 2,586 1,521 70.0 % Financial expense (18,855 ) (17,000 ) 10.9 % (39,303 ) (86,162 ) -54.4 % Profit (Loss) before taxes (12,777 ) 47,673 n/a 22,549 258,748 -91.3 % Income tax expense Current 2,853 (17,988 ) n/a (10,259 ) (68,383 ) -85.0 % Deferred 1,337 (1,814 ) n/a 3,402 (29,970 ) n/a Net profit (Loss) (8,587 ) 27,871 n/a 15,693 160,396 -90.2 %

Net Revenues

Net revenue decreased 12.1% to Ps. 209,272 million in 3Q25, from Ps. 238,067 million in the comparable quarter last year, mainly due to the lower top line performance of the Cement business, followed by the rest of the segments.

The Cement, Masonry Cement, and Lime segment recorded a 13.2% year-over-year decline in revenues, mainly explained by a 5.4% decrease in volumes, which reflected a setback in the recovery trend observed in previous quarters, together with softer pricing conditions compared to the same period last year, despite a positive sequential performance. Bulk cement dispatches performed more strongly, maintaining the trend from the previous quarter, while bagged cement was affected by increased political uncertainty that weighed on activity levels.

Concrete revenue was flat for the quarter compared to 3Q24, with a volume expansion of 37.8% that compensated for the softer pricing dynamics in a highly competitive environment. The growth in volumes was supported by private developments related mainly to logistics infrastructure and residential construction, supported by higher activity in public infrastructure projects across the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the province of Santa Fe.

In the same direction, revenue in the Aggregates segment also remained nearly flat, decreasing by just 0.4% year-over-year. Sales volumes rose by 26.3%, driven by higher activity in road construction and railroad projects. However, this positive effect was offset by weaker pricing dynamics in an increasingly competitive landscape. Additionally, the sales mix had a negative impact, as road construction projects primarily require fine aggregates, which command a lower average price.

Railroad revenues declined by 14.9% in 3Q25 compared to the same quarter of 2024, as higher transported volumes, up 3.9%, only partially offset softer pricing conditions. The disruption of the railway line in Bahía Blanca continues to affect longer-haul traffic-mainly grains, gypsum, and frac sand-reducing ton-kilometers transported and, consequently, revenue generation.

Cost of sales, and Gross profit

Cost of sales decreased by 6.1% year-over-year to Ps. 173,012 million in 3Q25, mainly reflecting lower sales volumes and improved unit costs in the Cement segment. Conversely, cost of sales was impacted by higher depreciation charges following the completion of the 25-kilogram bagging project.

In the Cement segment, lower maintenance expenses and improved energy input prices positively contributed to quarterly performance. Despite the seasonal effects typical of third quarters, the Company was able to offset most of the winter-related cost impact. Thermal energy contracts signed last year, which included year-over-year tariff reductions, together with short-term agreements linked to oil production at tariffs below US$1/MMBTU, helped contain variable costs. On the electrical energy side, lower consumption helped offset higher electricity tariffs, as the Company continued to face the impact of increased transmission and distribution costs. Additionally, costs were affected by the start of dispatches under the new 25-kilogram bag format during the quarter.

Gross profit decreased by 32.5% in the third quarter, totaling Ps. 36,261 million compared to Ps. 53,723 million in 3Q24. Similarly, the gross profit margin contracted by 524 basis points year-over-year, reaching 17.3%.

Selling and Administrative Expenses

Selling and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased by 11.7%, totaling Ps. 19,282 million in 3Q25, compared to Ps. 21,830 million in 3Q24. This decrease was mainly driven by lower freight and sales tax expenses due to reduced sales volumes, as well as a lower impact from salaries and professional consulting fees. As a percentage of sales, SG&A stood at 9.2%, remaining flat year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA & Margin

Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation & Margin

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 % Chg. 2025 2024 % Chg. Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net profit (Loss) (8,587 ) 27,871 n/a 15,693 160,396 -90.2 % (+) Depreciation and amortization 25,344 23,552 7.6 % 61,314 61,598 -0.5 % (+) Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts 2,235 2,399 -6.8 % 6,473 6,710 -3.5 % (+) Income tax expense (4,190 ) 19,802 n/a 6,856 98,353 -93.0 % (+) Financial interest, net 16,725 12,856 30.1 % 32,024 62,992 -49.2 % (+) Exchange rate differences, net 29,811 12,609 136.4 % 64,892 40,383 60.7 % (+) Other financial expenses, net 747 3,397 -78.0 % 4,694 21,649 -78.3 % (+) Gain on net monetary position (18,550 ) (45,462 ) -59.2 % (65,195 ) (293,039 ) -77.8 % Adjusted EBITDA 43,536 57,024 -23.7 % 126,751 159,042 -20.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.8 % 24.0 % -315 bps 21.9 % 24.8 % -289 bps

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 23.7% year-over-year in 3Q25, totaling Ps. 43,536 million compared to Ps. 57,024 million in the same period of the previous year. This performance was primarily driven by the weaker results of the Cement business, followed by the other segments.

As a result, the Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 315 basis points to 20.8% in 3Q25 from 24.0% in 3Q24. On a sequential basis, the margin decreased by only 40 basis points from 21.2% in the previous quarter, despite the impact of seasonal costs.

In particular, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Cement, Masonry, and Lime segment contracted by 129 basis points to 24.2%. This contraction was mainly explained by softer pricing performance which, despite showing an improved sequential trend, still lags on a year-over-year basis. These effects were partially offset by cost efficiencies - mainly in maintenance and energy inputs - and lower expenses.

Meanwhile, the Concrete segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 1,096 basis points to -6.8% in 3Q25, from 4.2% in 3Q24, as cost controls and higher volumes were not sufficient to offset the impact of softer pricing dynamics in a highly competitive environment.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Aggregates segment improved by 36 basis points to -16.7% in 3Q25, from -17.0% in 3Q24. Although volumes continued to improve during the quarter, the persistent market challenges and an unfavorable product mix continued to weigh on the segment's profitability.

Regarding the Railroad segment, the Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 920 basis points to 3.4% in 3Q25, from 12.6% in 3Q24. Transported volumes showed a slight improvement, mainly driven by higher shipments of granitic aggregates. However, the disruption of the railway line in Bahía Blanca continued to affect longer-haul traffic-primarily grains, gypsum, and frac sand-reducing ton-kilometers transported and, consequently, revenue generation. These impacts were partially offset by cost reductions.

Finance Costs-Net

Table 5: Finance Gain (Cost), net

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 % Chg. 2025 2024 % Chg. Exchange rate differences (29,811 ) (12,609 ) 136.4 % (64,892 ) (40,383 ) 60.7 % Financial income 1,383 747 85.0 % 2,586 1,521 70.0 % Financial expense (18,855 ) (17,000 ) 10.9 % (39,303 ) (86,162 ) -54.4 % Gain on net monetary position 18,550 45,462 -59.2 % 65,195 293,039 -77.8 % Total Finance Gain (Cost), Net (28,733 ) 16,600 n/a (36,415 ) 168,014 n/a

During 3Q25, the Company reported a total Net Financial Cost of Ps. 28,733 million, from a gain of Ps. 16,600 recorded in 3Q24. This year-over-year decline was mainly attributable to a lower gain on the net monetary position, as the inflationary effect on monetary liabilities moderated considerably compared to the same period last year, and to a higher impact from exchange rate differences resulting from the devaluation of the peso in the period.

Meanwhile, Net Financial expense increased by 7.5% year-over-year, to Ps. 17,472 million, mainly due to higher interest rates in pesos during the period.

Net Profit and Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company

The Company reported a Net Loss of Ps. 8.6 billion in 3Q25, compared to a Net Profit of Ps. 27.9 billion in the same period of the previous year. The decline was mainly driven by a lower financial result (net), reflecting a more moderate inflationary effect, coupled with lower operational performance. However, the decrease was partially offset by lower income tax expenses.

Net Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company stood at Ps. 8.5 billion. During the quarter, the Company reported a loss per common share of Ps. 14.5122 and an ADR loss of Ps. 72.5612, compared to a gain per common share of Ps. 47.2609 and a gain per ADR of Ps. 236.3044 in 3Q24.

Capitalization

Table 6: Capitalization and Debt Ratio

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

As of September 30, As of December, 31 2025 2024 2024 Total Debt 396,740 244,550 208,442 - Short-Term Debt 241,364 66,381 122,796 - Long-Term Debt 155,376 178,169 85,646 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments (115,222 ) (18,075 ) (10,432 ) Total Net Debt 281,519 226,475 198,010 Shareholder's Equity 983,034 941,636 967,341 Capitalization 1,379,774 1,186,186 1,175,783 LTM Adjusted EBITDA 188,532 219,275 222,963 Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.49 x 1.03 x 0.89 x

As of September 30, 2025, total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments were Ps. 115,222 million compared with Ps. 18,075 million as of September 30, 2024. Total debt at the close of the quarter stood at Ps. 396,740 million, composed by Ps. 241,364 million in short-term borrowings, including the current portion of long-term borrowings (or 61% of total borrowings), and Ps. 155,376 million in long-term borrowings (or 39% of total borrowings). At the close of the third quarter of 2025, 81% (or Ps. 319,735 million) of Loma Negra's total debt was denominated in U.S. dollars, and 19% (or Ps. 77,005 million) was in Pesos.

As of September 30, 2025, 18% of the Company's consolidated loans accrued interest at a variable rate, primarily based on the short-term market rate in pesos, as it is debt in local currency. The remaining 82% accrue interest at a fixed rate.

By the end of the quarter, the average duration of Loma Negra's total debt was 0.9 years.

The Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio stood at 1.49x as of the end of the third quarter, up from 0.89x as of December 31, 2024.

In July, the Company issued its Class 5 corporate bond for US$113 million with a two-year tenor. The proceeds will be used to cancel the outstanding of Class 2 bond maturing in December, along with other short-term debt. With this issuance, the Company increased the average duration of its debt and maintains a well-balanced maturity profile.

Cash Flows

Table 7: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Profit (Loss) (8,587 ) 27,871 15,693 160,396 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities 48,613 22,632 97,076 (27,359 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (8,089 ) 33,256 (105,922 ) (39,193 ) Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities 31,937 83,758 6,847 93,844 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from disposal of Yguaz?? Cementos S.A. 1,347 - 1,347 - Property, plant and equipment, Intangible Assets, net (14,595 ) (22,983 ) (46,163 ) (61,931 ) Contributions to Trust (410 ) (244 ) (1,108 ) (839 ) Investments, net (48,285 ) - (48,285 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (61,943 ) (23,227 ) (94,209 ) (62,770 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds / Repayments from borrowings, Interest paid 74,283 (45,808 ) 139,424 (20,097 ) Dividends paid (2 ) - (2 ) - Share repurchase plan - - - (725 ) Net cash generated by (used in) by financing activities 74,281 (45,808 ) 139,421 (20,823 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 44,275 14,723 52,059 10,251 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 16,843 17,886 10,432 17,886 Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted") (5,083 ) (1,335 ) (7,313 ) (10,781 ) Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency 10,664 137 11,521 719 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 66,699 31,410 66,699 18,075

In 3Q25, net cash generated from operating activities totaled Ps. 31,937 million, compared to Ps. 83,758 million in the same period of the previous year. This reflected higher working capital requirements and a lower operating result. Regarding working capital, economic uncertainties during the quarter and the higher interest rate environment increased working capital needs, coupled with higher income tax payments, as the Company did not make advance income tax payments during 2024. On the other hand, inventories decreased during the quarter due to seasonality, given that clinker production is minimized during the winter months while inventory consumption increases.

During the quarter, the Company generated Ps. 74,281 million in cash from financing activities, mainly driven by the issuance of the Class 5 bond, net of debt repayments and interest payments. Additionally, Ps. 61,943 million were used in investing activities, primarily due to the short-term allocation of the proceeds from the Class 5 bond issuance. On the other hand, CAPEX decreased following the completion of the 25-kilogram bagging project.

Table 8: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

As of September 30, As of December, 31 2025 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,272,919 1,285,766 Right to use assets 3,213 3,874 Intangible assets 6,332 3,534 Investments 85 85 Goodwill 844 844 Inventories 98,451 81,677 Other receivables 1,765 7,628 Other assets 403 830 Total non-current assets 1,384,012 1,384,237 Current assets Inventories 233,654 246,084 Other receivables 40,954 16,870 Trade accounts receivable 74,297 60,067 Investments 103,844 706 Cash and banks 11,377 9,727 Total current assets 464,126 333,453 TOTAL ASSETS 1,848,138 1,717,690 SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY Capital stock and other capital related accounts 322,487 322,487 Reserves 645,125 457,529 Retained earnings 16,076 187,596 Equity attributable to the owners of the Company 983,688 967,612 Non-controlling interests (655 ) (271 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY 983,034 967,341 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 155,376 85,646 Provisions 14,486 13,710 Salaries and social security payables 1,273 1,840 Debts for leases 1,541 2,193 Other liabilities 1,197 1,232 Deferred tax liabilities 315,673 319,076 Total non-current liabilities 489,546 423,698 Current liabilities Borrowings 241,364 122,796 Accounts payable 92,594 114,149 Advances from customers 8,989 7,819 Salaries and social security payables 16,480 21,844 Tax liabilities 12,762 57,135 Debts for leases 2,023 1,693 Other liabilities 1,345 1,215 Total current liabilities 375,558 326,651 TOTAL LIABILITIES 865,104 750,349 TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,848,138 1,717,690

Table 9: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net revenue 209,272 238,067 -12.1 % 577,483 640,330 -9.8 % Cost of sales (173,012 ) (184,343 ) -6.1 % (455,045 ) (481,472 ) -5.5 % Gross Profit 36,261 53,723 -32.5 % 122,438 158,859 -22.9 % Selling and administrative expenses (19,282 ) (21,830 ) -11.7 % (60,448 ) (63,823 ) -5.3 % Other gains and losses 1,212 1,579 -23.2 % 3,446 2,408 43.1 % Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts (2,235 ) (2,399 ) -6.8 % (6,473 ) (6,710 ) -3.5 % Finance gain (cost), net Gain on net monetary position 18,550 45,462 -59.2 % 65,195 293,039 -77.8 % Exchange rate differences (29,811 ) (12,609 ) 136.4 % (64,892 ) (40,383 ) 60.7 % Financial income 1,383 747 85.0 % 2,586 1,521 70.0 % Financial expenses (18,855 ) (17,000 ) 10.9 % (39,303 ) (86,162 ) -54.4 % Profit (loss) before taxes (12,777 ) 47,673 n/a 22,549 258,748 -91.3 % Income tax expense Current 2,853 (17,988 ) n/a (10,259 ) (68,383 ) -85.0 % Deferred 1,337 (1,814 ) n/a 3,402 (29,970 ) n/a Net Profit (Loss) (8,587 ) 27,871 n/a 15,693 160,396 -90.2 % Net Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company (8,468 ) 27,576 n/a 16,076 160,255 -90.0 % Non-controlling interests (119 ) 295 n/a (384 ) 141 n/a NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (8,587 ) 27,871 n/a 15,693 160,396 -90.2 % Earnings per share (basic and diluted): (14.5122 ) 47.2609 n/a 27.5526 274.6532 -90.0 %

Table 10: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Profit (Loss) (8,587 ) 27,871 15,693 160,396 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities Income tax expense (4,190 ) 19,802 6,856 98,353 Depreciation and amortization 25,344 23,552 61,314 61,598 Provisions 2,182 335 4,857 4,603 Exchange rate differences 27,922 11,145 58,218 37,311 Interest expense 16,737 13,364 32,208 63,710 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (421 ) (553 ) (541 ) (1,255 ) Gain on net monetary position (18,550 ) (45,462 ) (65,195 ) (293,039 ) Impairment of trust fund (411 ) 244 (641 ) 839 Share-based payment - 204 - 519 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Inventories 14,831 16,733 (3,555 ) (30,763 ) Other receivables (21,307 ) (4,103 ) (22,328 ) 13,090 Trade accounts receivable (15,732 ) (7,633 ) (28,162 ) (48,717 ) Advances from customers 2,217 2,670 2,357 (2,146 ) Accounts payable 6,375 23,637 (4,082 ) 39,595 Salaries and social security payables 2,598 3,687 (2,065 ) 7,059 Provisions (381 ) (417 ) (1,358 ) (993 ) Tax liabilities 17,556 1,177 21,266 (1,955 ) Other liabilities 119 (367 ) 464 (4,645 ) Income tax paid (14,364 ) (2,129 ) (68,460 ) (9,719 ) Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities 31,937 83,758 6,847 93,844 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from disposal of Yguaz?? Cementos S.A. 1,347 - 1,347 Proceeds from disposal of Property, plant and equipment 247 829 870 1,567 Payments to acquire Property, plant and equipment (13,175 ) (23,625 ) (43,158 ) (63,073 ) Payments to acquire Intangible Assets (1,667 ) (187 ) (3,875 ) (425 ) Proceeds from maturity investments (48,285 ) - (48,285 ) - Contributions to Trust (410 ) (244 ) (1,108 ) (839 ) Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities (61,943 ) (23,227 ) (94,209 ) (62,770 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from non-convertible negotiable obligations 110,875 - 110,875 - Proceeds from borrowings 67,753 86,183 187,410 379,236 Interest paid (10,825 ) (13,870 ) (25,751 ) (67,583 ) Dividends paid (2 ) - (2 ) - Debts for leases (556 ) (429 ) (1,561 ) (1,627 ) Repayment of borrowings (92,964 ) (117,692 ) (131,549 ) (330,123 ) Share repurchase plan - - - (725 ) Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities 74,281 (45,808 ) 139,421 (20,823 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 44,275 14,723 52,059 10,251 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 16,843 17,886 10,432 17,886 Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted") (5,083 ) (1,335 ) (7,313 ) (10,781 ) Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency 10,664 137 11,521 719 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 66,699 31,410 66,699 18,075

Table 11: Financial Data by Segment (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)

(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)

Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30, 2025 % 2024 % 2025 % 2024 % Net revenue 205,185 100.0 % 174,172 100.0 % 534,746 100.0 % 407,229 100.0 % Cement, masonry cement and lime 179,000 87.2 % 153,962 88.4 % 466,474 87.2 % 361,440 88.8 % Concrete 18,971 9.2 % 14,101 8.1 % 47,297 8.8 % 32,714 8.0 % Railroad 18,917 9.2 % 16,606 9.5 % 49,414 9.2 % 37,626 9.2 % Aggregates 5,329 2.6 % 4,002 2.3 % 14,085 2.6 % 10,053 2.5 % Others 2,601 1.3 % 1,864 1.1 % 7,136 1.3 % 3,893 1.0 % Eliminations (19,633 ) -9.6 % (16,364 ) -9.4 % (49,661 ) -9.3 % (38,497 ) -9.5 % Cost of sales 144,887 100.0 % 110,611 100.0 % 365,323 100.0 % 244,738 100.0 % Cement, masonry cement and lime 120,441 83.1 % 95,182 86.1 % 298,810 81.8 % 206,245 84.3 % Concrete 19,353 13.4 % 13,087 11.8 % 48,838 13.4 % 31,682 12.9 % Railroad 17,629 12.2 % 13,343 12.1 % 47,886 13.1 % 32,814 13.4 % Aggregates 5,919 4.1 % 4,364 3.9 % 16,311 4.5 % 10,357 4.2 % Others 1,178 0.8 % 999 0.9 % 3,138 0.9 % 2,138 0.9 % Eliminations (19,633 ) -13.6 % (16,364 ) -14.8 % (49,661 ) -13.6 % (38,497 ) -15.7 % Selling, admin. expenses and other gains & losses 16,577 100.0 % 13,302 100.0 % 49,054 100.0 % 35,208 100.0 % Cement, masonry cement and lime 14,472 87.3 % 11,977 90.0 % 43,448 88.6 % 31,852 90.5 % Concrete 794 4.8 % 298 2.2 % 2,055 4.2 % 1,065 3.0 % Railroad 845 5.1 % 668 5.0 % 2,027 4.1 % 1,302 3.7 % Aggregates 69 0.4 % 44 0.3 % 162 0.3 % 108 0.3 % Others 397 2.4 % 316 2.4 % 1,363 2.8 % 881 2.5 % Depreciation and amortization 3,976 100.0 % 1,761 100.0 % 8,741 100.0 % 4,271 100.0 % Cement, masonry cement and lime 3,063 77.1 % 1,377 78.2 % 6,570 75.2 % 3,083 72.2 % Concrete 110 2.8 % 56 3.2 % 299 3.4 % 160 3.7 % Railroad 501 12.6 % 244 13.9 % 999 11.4 % 804 18.8 % Aggregates 293 7.4 % 82 4.7 % 855 9.8 % 220 5.1 % Others 9 0.2 % 1 0.1 % 18 0.2 % 4 0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 47,697 100.0 % 52,019 100.0 % 129,110 100.0 % 131,554 100.0 % Cement, masonry cement and lime 47,151 98.9 % 48,180 92.6 % 130,786 101.3 % 126,426 96.1 % Concrete (1,066 ) -2.2 % 773 1.5 % (3,296 ) -2.6 % 127 0.1 % Railroad 944 2.0 % 2,839 5.5 % 500 0.4 % 4,314 3.3 % Aggregates (366 ) -0.8 % (324 ) -0.6 % (1,533 ) -1.2 % (193 ) -0.1 % Others 1,035 2.2 % 551 1.1 % 2,653 2.1 % 879 0.7 % Reconciling items: Effect by translation in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted") (4,162 ) 5,005 (2,360 ) 27,488 Depreciation and amortization (25,344 ) (23,552 ) (61,314 ) (61,598 ) Tax on debits and credits banks accounts (2,235 ) (2,399 ) (6,473 ) (6,710 ) Finance gain (cost), net (28,733 ) 16,600 (36,415 ) 168,014 Income tax 4,190 (19,802 ) (6,856 ) (98,353 ) NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (8,587 ) 27,871 15,697 160,396

