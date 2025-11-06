Lonsdale Metal Highlights the Ongoing Evolution of Glazing Bar Technology

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Lonsdale Metal has announced new developments in its glazing bar and patent glazing systems, reflecting both the company's continued commitment to innovation and the long history of progress in architectural glazing design.

Originally developed to support small, fragile glass panes, glazing bars have played a defining role in the development of architectural glazing design. Their evolution from timber to advanced aluminium systems illustrates a broader story of material and engineering innovation.

As metal production advanced during the 19th century, patent glazing systems emerged as a major step forward, combining structural strength, integrated drainage, and improved weatherproofing. These systems enabled large-scale glazed roofs and canopies that brought natural light into industrial and public buildings.

Through the 20th century, aluminium became the material of choice, offering lighter weight and corrosion resistance. Modern patent glazing now also incorporates energy-efficient features such as thermal breaks and compatibility with double or triple glazing.

Today, Lonsdale Metal continues to develop glazing bar systems for both contemporary and heritage projects. Its range includes traditional profiles for conservation applications as well as self-supporting and thermally broken systems designed for wide-span rooflights and modern architectural glazing.

According to the company, current research and product development efforts are focused on improving sustainability, energy performance and integration with smart glazing technologies, extending the relevance of glazing bar design to meet modern environmental and aesthetic standards.

About Lonsdale Metal

Founded over 70 years ago, Lonsdale Metal is a UK-based specialist in the design and manufacture of patent glazing, rooflight, and glazing bar systems. The company provides bespoke solutions for residential, commercial, and heritage projects across the country.

