Global Revenue up 7% and Billings up 11%

North America Local Revenue up 12% and Local Billings up 18%

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted updated earning commentary on its investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

"Our Q3 results mark another strong quarter with 11% Global Billings growth and 18% growth in our core Local category, demonstrating continued execution of our marketplace transformation," said Dusan Senkypl, CEO of Groupon. "We added nearly 300,000 net new active customers in the quarter and our Things To Do vertical outpaced industry growth during the summer season. The momentum across customer acquisition, supply-side excellence, and platform modernization gives us confidence in our path to become the trusted destination for discovering high quality local experiences at unbeatable value."

The third quarter 2025 earnings materials are posted on Groupon's Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

