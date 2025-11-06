Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to report that further to its news releases of October 21, 2025, October 30, 2025, and October 31, 2025 regarding its offering (the "Offering"), the Company has now closed the first tranche of that Offering consisting of 6,095,400 units for gross proceeds of $670,494.

Each Unit is comprised of one common Share and one common share purchase Warrant of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of twenty (24) months from the Closing Date.

The securities issued under the first tranche of the Offering will bear a legend restricting resale until March 7, 2026. Finder's fees of $14,039.52 in cash and 127,632 finder's warrants were paid on portions of this financing, with the finder's warrants bearing the same terms as the Warrants. The Company intends to close a second tranche shortly.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for further exploration and development of the Mon Gold Property located in NWT, and for the Company's general working capital requirements.

David Webb, the CEO and a director of the Company participated in the Offering, which is considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.9 ("Policy 5.9") and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in Policy 5.9. The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Offering as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

Mr. Webb subscribed for 1,000,000 units in the Offering, which acquisition represents 1.6% of the Company's current issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis. When combined with his previous holdings, Mr. Webb now owns or controls, directly or indirectly, a total of 16,077,790 Shares of the Company, which is 26.8% of the Company's current issued and outstanding shares. Including the Warrants acquired with the units, Mr. Webb also holds warrants to acquire a further 1,300,000 Shares, which when combined with its current shareholdings (assuming exercise of all of those warrants) would result in total shareholdings of 17,377,790 shares of the Company, or 28.4% of the total issued shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis. Mr. Webb holds the Shares for investment purposes. Depending upon market conditions and other factors, he may from time to time acquire additional securities of the Company on the open market or through private acquisitions, sell some or all of his existing shareholdings in the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws, or continue to hold his current position.

About the Company

Sixty North Gold is developing mining operations for gold on its 100-per-cent-owned Mon Gold Project, which extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 metres below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold in the 1990s (Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023 on SEDAR+ or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/). The North Ramp has been reopened and has been extended to the target portion of the vein. The company plans to develop stopes in the East Limb, West Limb and DD Zone to extract and to feed a 100 tpd gravity-flotation mill.

Additional gold, silver and base metal targets occur on the property and will be explored and developed as warranted.

The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery Mine with one million ounces of gold produced, and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Mine and Giant Mine); (ref. Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023).

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. D.R. Webb, P.Geol, President and CEO of Sixty North Gold Mines Ltd.

For more information, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

